Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Juan Luis Rodriguez, 47, Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Samnang Reth, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $400 fine, $1,600 fine-suspended, restitution to be determined and 3 months driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeffery Allen Brooks, 27, Pendleton, was convicted of Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $225 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•United Finance Co. vs. Glenda Moyer of La Grande: seeks $1,211.86.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Andy Eichholz of Pendleton: seeks $718.65.
•Magdaleno Medrano of Hermiston vs. Elie Tatare of Hermiston: seeks $1,500.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joshua and Dena Hill of Hermiston: seeks $1,650.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Susan Marie Lopez of Hermiston: seeks $550.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dauna Newman of Hermiston: seeks $853.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rosa M. Rios Alvarez of Hermiston: seeks $582.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. Diana L. Evens of Hermiston: seeks $1,758.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cody Allen Coffey of Pendleton: seeks $1,492.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose A. Rodriguez of Umatilla: seeks $618.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Justin C. and Stacy Bulkley of Irrigon: seeks $1,222.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mikel Lepp of Pendleton: seeks $2,184.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Aaron Hull of Pendleton: seeks $1,047.60.
•United Finance Co. vs. Candace Autry of Umatilla: seeks $3,235.85.
•Staci J. and James D. Overton vs. Austin T. Grant and Malcolm J. and Brenda R. Grant: seeks $823,955.34.
•Clifford E. Willcox vs. Big Dog Diesel, Kenny Lee Baxley and Jane Doe Baxley: seeks $1,184,076.41.
•American Express National Bank vs. Henry D. Clark: seeks $7,979.30.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Joylyn A. James-Heath of Hermiston: seeks $2,491.63.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lueann R. Bass of Pendleton: seeks $8,143.04.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Burke Farrow of Pilot Rock: seeks $525.64.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Suzanne Fanning of Stanfield: seeks $1,169.19.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Beverly B. Inscore of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,916.38.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Donald R. Perkins (Frey) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $271.20.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Martin F. Glascock of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,177.04.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Rosemary A. Polich (Brinkley) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $105.92.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sherrie Winks of Stanfield: judgment for $1,146.56.
•OneMain Financial Group LC vs. Alger P. Brigham of Pendleton: judgment for $8,570.91.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Amanda and Nicolas Olivo of Hermiston: judgment for $5,130.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heather Estes of Hermiston: judgment for $3,376.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. April K. Lopez of Hermiston: judgment for $7,253.14.
•Discover Bank vs. Ronna L. Garrison of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,164.02.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Cecil A. Shippentower of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $10,443.92.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jonna Barnes of Pendleton: judgment for $6,357.09.
•Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company dba Pioneer Construction vs. Blue Mountain Paving Company LLC of Walla Walla: judgment for $20,234.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kathleen O. Peterson of Pendleton: judgment for $2,005.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Breahnna Stephens of Richland, Wash.: judgment for $2,260.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. John and Debbie Schlichting of Pendleton: judgment for $6,711.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rogelio Rodriguez Barajas (Rodriguez Jr.) of Pendleton: judgment for $766.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Crystal A. Schlaht of Pendleton: judgment for $687.83.
•United Finance Co. vs. Joseph Johnson of Pendleton: judgment for $7,357.47.
•SAIF Corporation vs. Katrina and Edward Steinman of Hermiston dba Steinman Construction: judgment for $1,647.97.
•United Finance Co. vs. Ariane Wildbill of Pendleton: judgment for $1,001.68.
•United Finance Co. vs. Juan Castaneda Martinez of Hermiston: judgment for $3,154.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raeanna D. Weese (Getschman) of Pendleton: judgment for $645.76.
•Jennifer Elizabeth Lowry and Jeffrey Todd Lowry of Hermiston vs. Joe Griffin dba Griffin Motor Sports of Hermiston: judgment for $9,682.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wesley and Thessa Sowers of Pendleton: judgment for $688.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Josefina Govea and Luis Felipe Melchor of Umatilla: judgment for $625.46.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Lisa Marie Uptain of Weston and James Craig Uptain of Milton-Freewater.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Yasmin Olivia Alvarez, 26, and Jose De Jesus Andrade Barajas, 33, both of Hermiston.
Lindsay Elizabeth Frye, 33, and Benjamin Lee Wershing, 34, both of Pasco, Wash.
