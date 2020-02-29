Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Ty Austin Ziegler, 21, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail, 2 years post-prison supervision, $1,500 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine (discharged).
•Robin Lynn Pickard, 40, Athena, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 90 days Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision and $250 fine; pleaded guilty to three additional charges of Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $250 fine for each count, plus $63,000 compensatory fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Xavier Coria Ortiz, 28, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to four counts of Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine, $6,000 fine-suspended, restitution to be determined and 90 days driver’s license suspension for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Marvin Felix Patrick Jr., 53, Pendleton, was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days jail.
•David Scott Dechand, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 120 hours community service; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Carrying Concealed Weapon: sentenced to 45 days jail for each count.
•Brittani Marie Marshall, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $100 fine and $2,900 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Cameron Michael Shannon, 20, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife Law with Culpable Mental State: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,500 fine-suspended and 3 years hunting license suspension, plus restitution to be determined and court costs and fees.
•Anna May Douglas, 29, Ukiah, pleaded guilty to possession of meth: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 20 hours community service.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Benjamin Wetherell of Hermiston: seeks $1,452.50.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Lori Long of Pendleton: seeks $1,709.45.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Diana Castro of Stanfield: seeks $862.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michelle L. Aguirre of Pendleton: seeks $774.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Blake and Michaela Criscola of Stanfield: seeks $6,539.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bobby and Taelor Key of Hermiston: seeks $854.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher M. and Shannon Elliott of Pendleton: seeks $2,620.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Brian Oliver of Pendleton: seeks $1,046.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lowery and Rainey Harris of Hermiston: seeks $1,206.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sergio Ayala Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $1,120.92.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Pedro Valdez: seeks $1,035.20.
•Rick J. Morton of Hermiston vs. Maria Garcia-Castillo of Hermiston: seeks $172,000.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Terrie Evans of Pendleton: seeks $1,148.64.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tracy Rozzell: seeks $1,918.21.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Steve (Steven) H. Collins of Umatilla: seeks $1,431.68 and $1,102.81, in separate suits.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Marie Masonheimer of Umatilla: seeks $1,853.06.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tamera Garrett of Hermiston: seeks $781.62.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Joanita G. Williamson of Pendleton: seeks $1,005.91.
•Credits Inc. vs. Crystal R. Bevan Branch and Terry Branch of Hermiston: seeks $9,963.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ron Diede of The Dalles and Michael Collins of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,310.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Larain and Wacey Kirk of Pendleton: seeks $541.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jody A. Robinson of Pendleton: seeks $1,579.22.
•Gregory A. Phillips of Weston vs. Michelle Andrews of Weston: seeks $1,033.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Miranda M. Feist: judgment for $2,365.04.
•Capital One Bank vs. Pedro Saucedo of Hermiston: judgment for $1,712.31.
•Capital One Bank vs. Dario Castro of Hermiston: judgment for $1,639.11.
•Capital One Bank vs. Erin M. Taylor: judgment for $2,126.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph (Joe) Augustine of Umatilla: judgment for $942.17.
•Pendleton Tire & Auto vs. Amanda Burke of Pilot Rock: judgment for $1,088.40.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Tera and Darren Kulhanek of Hermiston: judgment for $594.92.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tiffany Hamel of Hermiston: judgment for $1,291.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tanna Ward (King) of Athena: judgment for $910.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexis Almonte of Hermiston: judgment for $572.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca and Shawn Boothroyd of Hermiston: judgment for $1,477.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Terry and Kristen Iverson of Hermiston: judgment for $6,244.69.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jesus Estebes of Hermiston: judgment for $1,332.05.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Kelly Payan of Umatilla: judgment for $5,883.19.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Tony Page of Pendleton: judgment for $759.63.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Pedro Valdez: judgment for $843.09.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Claribel Martinez-Gonsalez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,416.48.
•Citibank vs. Jessmyn Allen of Umatilla: judgment for $2,719.53.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alex Murguia Sr. of Hermiston: judgment for $1,636.03.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Juan M. Ruiz of Hermiston: judgment for $3,157.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah L. Renner of Umatilla: judgment for $1,998.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nector A. Zapata of Umatilla: judgment for $5,539.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gloria J. Schmidt of Boardman: judgment for $1,373.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Todd M. and Barbara Abercrombie of Irrigon: judgment for $1,388.17. }
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Raquel C. Mills and David G. Mills of Pendleton; Kathryn LaRose Brewer of Weston and David Allen Harris of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Christopher Scott Fischer, 51, and Danica Mariela Frasser, 45, both of Hermiston.
Brianna Marie Smith, 29, and Timothy Joshua Gilman, 31, both of Hermiston.
Tashina Earlene Rushlow, 25, and Christopher Allen Benson, 28, both of Hermiston.
Eric Ray Beaver, 54, and Rina Lucia Reeder, 46, both of Pendleton.
Fernando Ramos Santos, 29, and Laura Leticia Avina, 22, both of Hermiston.
Trestyn Jeffery Berry, 19, and Josie Renee Johnston, 18, both of Hermiston.
Jason Scott Reynolds, 34, and Jaime Nichole Geary, 34, both of Hermiston.
