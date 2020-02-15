Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Travis Ward, 28, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Carlos Ed Gongora, 33, Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine, $800 fine-suspended and $1,760 restitution.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jack Lemuel Davidson Sr., 62, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded no contest to Assault IV: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 40 hours of community service.
•Jason Keith Maddox, 44, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service, $900 fine and $1,100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Jacob Carson Royce Barthel, 26, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence to discharge).
•Sarah Marie Brown, 30, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Scott Leander Camirand of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Mr. Kempas, ODOC employee, of Umatilla (TRCI): seeks $75.
•Scott Leander Camirand of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Cpl. M. Hill, ODOC employee, of Ontario (SRCI): seeks $30.
•Scott Leander Camirand of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Mr. Summer, ODOC employee, of Umatilla (TRCI): seeks $235.
•Scott Leander Camirand of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Mr. A. Barerra, TRCI employee: seeks $3.75.
•TD Bank USA N.A. vs. Blanca Castro of Stanfield: seeks $2,447.48.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation Inc., United States of America acting by and through Rural Housing Service, United States Dept. of Agriculture, State of Oregon Dept. of Human Services, Jami Lynn Wilson as affiant of the small estate of Kathleen L. Wilson, Jami Lynn Wilson as devisee of the small estate of Kathleen L. Wilson, and occupants of the premises: seeks $48,127.89.
•Margalee Morgan of Hermiston vs. Jon Lorence, Cindy Noland and Noland Door Co. Inc.: seeks $49,940.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Les V. Turner of Pendleton: seeks $486.40.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Mariela Suarez of Umatilla: seeks $1,970.65.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kate L. Lathrop of Pendleton: seeks $603.71.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Shaun R. Workman of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,510.16.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jessica Rincon of Milton-Freewater: seeks $363.26.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Donna Rice of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,235.55.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Lisa Darlene Kelly of Eugene: seeks $1,314.30.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Uriel R. Ceja of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,315.24.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Sean Zieske of Hermiston: seeks $1,452.13.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Olivia D. Pedro of Stanfield: seeks $243.56.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Amanda L. and Todd Wagner of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,694.29.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Carolyn J. Stone of Milton-Freewater: seeks $406.99.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Angela T. Camardese of Umatilla: seeks $1,010.
•United Finance Co. vs. Lisbeth Gonzalez of Irrigon: seeks $1,962.49.
•United Finance Co. vs. Ruben Gutierrez of Irrigon: seeks $2,252.72.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Verdugo Rios of Hermiston: seeks $1,616.48.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Elizabeth Banda of Hermiston: seeks $6,800.10.
•Oregon Dept. of Justice Crime Victim and Survivor Services Division vs. Terry David Penland of Athena: seeks $1,780.73.
•Richard Schwarz of Walla Walla vs. Frank Douglas of Milton-Freewater: seeks $9,199.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah J. and Brandon Deardorff of Stanfield: seeks $622.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicole Stiener of Pendleton: seeks $2,067.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca A. Farrens of Hermiston: seeks $3,225.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amedo E. (Amado) Rosas of Pendleton: seeks $828.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eulogio Caravajal Romero of Ione: seeks $4,882.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nancy Rodriguez and Jose Duenas of Boardman: seeks $672.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dalton Garcia Jr. and Miranda Garcia of Heppner: seeks $4,474.65.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Fernando Juan Casillas of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,814.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie Cronen of Hermiston: judgment for $1,913.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tina Peck (Tina L. Bonilla) of Hermiston: judgment for $6,667.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald and Susan Cochet of Hermiston: judgment for $5,896.34.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Juliana Canchola of Umatilla: judgment for $2,395.43.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Colton McKenney of Hermiston: judgment for $203.56.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Landrie Smith of Athena: judgment for $380.98.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Sterling and Kathleen Needles of Hermiston: judgment for $306.88.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Magda Esther Reyes Rosas of Hermiston and Alberto Hernandez of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Lorenzo Chavez Lopez, 37, and Amelia V. Cortez, 33, both of Hermiston.
Esgar Sanchez Carrillo, 28, and Saida Benicio Rodriguez, 26, both of Umatilla.
Michael Anthony Young, 36, and Johannah Valinda Pullen, 35, both of Pendleton.
Miguel Angel Rojas Cazares, 38, and Maria DeJesus Arrieta Ochoa, 40, both of Hermiston.
Jeny Mendoza Garcilazo, 22, and Marcos Mejia, 20, both of Hermiston.
John Edward White, 28, and Mimi Sophie Namsinh, 31, both of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Sergio Barreto Pineda, 48, and Ma Nereida Cruz-Meraz, 33, both of Umatilla.
Griselda Judith Godinez, 40, and Gaudencio Perez Arreola, 46, both of Hermiston.
Chelsea A. Saunders, 29, and William Franklin Moutray IV, 37, both of Pendleton.
Ismael Chavez Andres, 18, and Erika Yolanda Perez Ramos, 19, both of Hermiston.
Rebecca Marie Brito, 36, and Jeanette June Orcutt-Brito, 51, both of Athena.
Dillyn Drayke Deno, 22, of Soda Springs, Idaho, and Brooklyn Paige Evans, 19, of Lewisville, Idaho.
