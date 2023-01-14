The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Kim Ilene Martino, of Post Falls, Idaho, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 20 days in jail, permanent suspension of her driver's license and two years of probation.
Luis Eduardo Gutierrez, 34, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to a 2020 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to one-year probation, $490 in fees. Court records show he entered a diversion program.
Clinton Eugene Springer, 41, of Umatilla, pleaded guilty to 2022 charges of second-degree robbery and third-degree theft,; sentenced to five days in the county jail for the theft charge and five years, 10 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections for the robbery.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Justin and Jennifer Berry and C. B., a minor, all of Umatilla, versus Jacob C. Phillips, of Irrigon; seeks $1,261,308.02.
Steven Hart, of Pendleton, versus SW Engines LLC, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; seeks $2,045.
Gregory Ryan Salverda, of Boardman, versus Shara Salverda, of Hermiston; seeks $4,300.
Maria G. Barragan, of Umatilla, versus Tzacapu Inc., of Hermiston; seeks $1,200.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Heather El Nora Jean James, 44, and Donald Rex Martin Jr., 43, both of Hermiston.
Christine Elizabeth Lee Steinmetz, 23, and Anthony Scott Werner, 25, both of Pendleton.
