The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Clifton Cody Newbold, 25, of Weston, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced to one-year suspension of driver’s license, 10 days incarceration in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, and a $2,000 fine.
Ricardo Reyes, 55, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of DUII and recklessly endangering another person; sentenced to one-year suspension of driver’s license, 50 days in county jail, and two years probation, including 100 hours of community service.
There were no criminal sentences during the last week in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Jennifer Robin Merritt, of Pendleton, vs. TZ Contractors LLC, of Pendleton, seeks $2,480.50.
Mary Gutierrez, of Milton-Freewater, vs. Rajael Antonio Garcia Muniz, of Milton-Freewater; seeks $69,100.
There were no lawsuits of note during the past week in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Rhonda Sherise Atkins, 50, and Phillip Ray Halladay, 51, both of Meacham.
Andrea Gayle Borge, 31, and Matthew Morris Eiffert, 32, both of Milton-Freewater.
Anthony Andrew Atkins, 51, of Hermiston, and Jacqueline Dee Lake, 52, of Pocatello.
Jacob Clark Cree, 38, and Darlene Elaine Barkley, 29, both of Pendleton.
Shane Richard Leasy, 56, and Patti Lee Bolthouse, 65, both of Pendleton.
Samuel Arthur Famoso, 57, and Rose Mary Wolfe, 60, both of Hermiston.
Taisha Kathleen Myers, 32, and Krystal Rose Kurtz, 36, both of Pilot Rock.
Hannah Rebecca Pumphrey, 31, and Monti Eugene Hunter, 34, both of Adams.
