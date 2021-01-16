Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Kaelynn Hollingsworth, 39, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft I: sentences to discharge.
•Marco Antonio Garcia, 35, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 90 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Noe Francisco Sanchez, 21, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Riot: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service and $500 fine; pleaded guilty to Menacing (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Tyler Wayne Jones, 35, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Robbery I: sentenced to 90 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Krystian Thomas Allen, 30, Milton-Freewater, was convicted of Assault II: sentenced to 70 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine-waived.
MISDEMEANOR
•Darby Joe Scott, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and $250 fine, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentence to discharge.
•Jacob Lester Harmon, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Byron Tayler Grant, 19, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Furnishing Liquor to Person Under 21: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Marcus Thomas Rhorer, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 180 days jail.
•Johnny Lee Evans, 55, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to two additional counts of Failure to Report as Sex Offender: sentences to discharge.
•Christine Perry, 48, Bakersfield, Calif., pleaded no contest to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Carlos Gerald Arevalo, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Robert Bonfoy Rooper, 63, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Cassondra Lynn Gage, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Kaden Christopher Murphy, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and 90 days driver's license suspension.
•Jesse Gilbert Minthorn, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Escape III: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 10 days jail, 10 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Paul Anthony Norrise II, 28, Tualatin, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 5 days jail, 175 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Christopher Ryan Kjemperud, 38, Gaston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $300 fine and $1,200 fine-suspended, plus attorney fees.
•Walter Eugene Rourke, 59, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $500 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Peter James Gorwin, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Jenessa Marie Melton, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentence to discharge.
•David Leon Colbray, 33, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 15 days jail and $100 fine for each count.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. Peter Scott Packard and Robert J. Carroll of Stanfield and all occupants of the premises: seeks $76,308.33.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeremy Johnson: seeks $704.99.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Amica Bryant of Pendleton: seeks $1,165.61.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Maria G. Morales of Umatilla: seeks $1,596.72.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kimberly L. Wilson: seeks $1,064.66.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Natalie Lytton: seeks $2,395.04.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lisa Mendoza: seeks $776.48.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rhonda Deremo: seeks $1,067.46.
•Capital One Bank vs. Linda L. Wineland: seeks $3,345.15.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Saul Martinez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $949.58.
•United Finance Co. vs. Emanuel Rogelio Montano Rosales and Norma Cervera of Boardman: seeks $5,410.13.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Gabriella Rubio (Gutierrez) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,988.18.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Juan C. Sanchez-Sanchez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $344.46.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Debbie (Debra) Duffy of Milton-Freewater: seeks $399.21.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Gerald W. Ouderkirk III of Milton-Freewater: seeks $276.94.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Brian Jay Kilmer of Pendleton: seeks $1,149.37.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Gary A. and Jean Kelly of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,221.44.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Robert G. Bassett of Hermiston: seeks $578.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Warren Z. Williams and Michelle Darlington of Umatilla: seeks $1,185.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Bethany D. and Colby J. Olsen of Pendleton: seeks $271.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Tabitha Lynn Attebery of Pendleton: seeks $1,771.12.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jenni T. Partida (Sarmiento) of Athena: seeks $1,345.58.
•United Finance Co. vs. Saida Benicio Rodriguez of Heriston: seeks $2,061.10.
•United Finance Co. vs. Wanda Harris of Pendleton: seeks $1,715.49.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tucker Arnold of Pendleton: seeks $3,593.27.
•United Finance Co. vs. Christine Ellis of Reno, Nev.: seeks $2,618.20.
•United Finance Co. vs. John Kulisek Jr. and Shellie Edgerly of Baker City: seeks $3,963.56.
•Capital One Bank vs. Alger Brigham of Pendleton: seeks $2,634.87.
•UHG I LLC vs. Llanira Samora: seeks $2,201.57.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Gabriela R. Avila-Villar and Jose Jaime of Hermiston: seeks $7,446.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alescia McDonough and Jack Gutierrez of Boardman: seeks $2,302.65.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Mercedes Blodgett of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $781.62.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Paulina Avila-Ruiz of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,904.47.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Mary A. and Charles A. Webster of Pendleton: judgment for $983.92.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Justin and Melissa Engels of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,894.49.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Emmitt Quintal of Weston: judgment for $282.10.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Ronda Derycke of Pendleton: judgment for $585.82.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Thelma M. Carranza of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $7,468.09.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Melissa Ann Crispin of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $6,695.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Orison S. and Shelly Acevedo of Hermiston: judgment for $3,139.18.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joel C. Morgan of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $10,338.32.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Luis Alfredo Gonzalez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $639.29.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Maddison L. and Dustin R. Maple of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $853.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Lisa Bonsall of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,421.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raquel R. and Cesar A. Gutierrez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,280.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lexus L. King of Pendleton: judgment for $1,359.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sonja Morene and Jake Neiman Sorensen of Boardman: judgment for $1,429.57.
•Olympic Credit Service Inc. vs. Bernard Scott and Julianne Lind dba Lind's Concessions of Umatilla: judgment for $3,256.59.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Shelby Kay Harns of Hermiston: judgment for $2,193.96.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Maria D. Lopez Torres (Ma Del Rosario Lopez Torres) of Hermiston: judgment for $9,893.18.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Deborah Celeste Brown of Weston and Edwin Karanja Karuru of Kelso, Wash.; Ricardo Saucedo of Portland and Michelle Hernandez of Hermiston; Steve Howard Cabral of Hermiston and Marla Kay Cabral of Irrigon.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Robert Michael Allen, 57, of Goldendale, Wash., and Elizabeth Ann Whitley, 56, of Umatilla.
Mary Jo Englund, 60, and Dale Allen Vaughn, 70, both of Hermiston.
Eric Dwain Wohlcke, 33, of Pendleton, and Jordan Leanna Dusenberry, 30, of Adams.
Juana Lisett Martinez Vazquez, 22, and Ricardo Guerra Flores, 25, both of Boardman.
Stephen Lynn Draper, 39, of Milton-Freewater, and Allyson Rae Baker, 33, of Walla Walla, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.