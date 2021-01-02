Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jason Edward Moore, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 22 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to three counts of Invasion of Personal Privacy I: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Dissemination of an Intimate Image: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 15 months Oregon DOC and $200 fine for each count.
•Adam James Morris, 27, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to two counts of Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and one count of Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Matthew Scott Gordon, 20, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units and 90 maximum jail units, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 200 hours community service, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended.
•Robin Magallanes, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assaulting Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Kevin Boyd Burdine, 51, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 35 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Tehya Rozene Halfmoon, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Trent Alan Aguon, 51, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Wayne Bruce Van Raden, 69, Beaverton, was convicted of Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; was convicted of Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended and 2 years probation.
•Nathan Allen Ralston, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Emma Rae Kelly, 30, Lancaster, Calif., pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Anthony Hugh Mortensen, 19, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jerid Penturf of Pendleton: seeks $4,182.19.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Amayrani Acosta of Hermiston: seeks $732.66.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Mariana Fanning of Stanfield: seeks $1,278.23.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jennifer M. Kralman of Echo: seeks $4,949.59.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Reynaldo Z. Perez of Hermiston: seeks $8,065.85.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brandie Casteel of Hermiston: seeks $4,121.71.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Arturo Torres of Hermiston: seeks $3,911.86.
•Bonneville Billing & Associates Inc. vs. Jennifer Sproule of Pendleton: seeks $716.58.
•Bonneville Billing & Associates Inc. vs. Shawna A. Rasco of Umatilla: seeks $1,410.68.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Ashley Williams of Pendleton: seeks $752.83.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Imelda Coria and Alfredo Reyes (Madrigal) of Umatilla: seeks $839.10.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Tirah Jo Mayenshein: seeks $20,723.06.
•Discover Bank vs. Jose J. Pena of Hermiston: seeks $9,451.86.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Deelva E. Rock of Echo: seeks $5,212.46.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Raymond A. Corp of Hermiston: seeks $7,863.18.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Angelique K. and Tim M. Garber of Heppner: seeks $652.32.
•Discover Bank vs. Victor S. Aichele of Stanfield: seeks $2,659.64.
•Eastern Oregon Mechanical Inc. of Hermiston dba Columbia River Restoration vs. Atkore Acquisition Company Q nka Atkore RMCO Inc.: seeks $59,359.94.
•LM General Insurance Company a/s/o Angela and David Landry vs. Lizet Chacon Tejeda, Jorge Oblea Rodriguez and Cristian Oblea Rodriguez: seeks $7,273.71.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Edgar Rivera of Hermiston: seeks $1,454.28.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Maria A. Aguero of Milton-Freewater: seeks $348.18.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Guadalupe Delacruz of Hermiston: judgment for $3,808.20.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Debora Buchanan of Hermiston: judgment for $1,483.55.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Tracy Rozzell of Pendleton: judgment for $1,594.03.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dexter Keeling of Pendleton: judgment for $921.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. San Juanita Perez of Umatilla: judgment for $506.99.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Joanne Marie Jimenez (Dietz) of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $346.76.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Adrienne Lapp of Pendleton: judgment for $6,128.40.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Willard J. and Margaret Arbogast of Pilot Rock: judgment for $498.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Darlene Pacheco (Gutierrez) of Umatilla: judgment for $1,788.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Darius and Shayne Vixie of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,356.20.
•Jeffrey Scott Hardcastle of Meacham vs. A+ Affordable Construction LLC of Baker City: judgment for $3,900.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hank A. Winters of Stanfield: judgment for $500.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Greysi Trujillo of Boardman: judgment for $8,555.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan and Lucia Santana of Hermiston: judgment for $358.98.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer R. Williams of Arlington: judgment for $1,228.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jasmine and Kenneth P. Michaels of Pilot Rock: judgment for $1,481.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Villa of Hermiston: judgment for $769.01.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Susan E. Talbot and Joseph R. Talbot of Pendleton; David Allen Harris of Weston and Kristina Harris of Cove; Katherine Anne Hunnel of Pendleton and Kyle Edwin Hunnel of Portland; Amy Trussel of Umatilla and Matthew Lane Trussel of Keizer; Gene J. Marker of Pendleton and Alisa May Marker of Mountain Home, Idaho.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Bertha Alicia Rodriguez, 48, and Luis Carlos Lopez Arellano, 48, both of Hermiston.
Lena Ann Wright, 46, and Derrick Williams Kestler, 43, both of Irrigon.
Valeria Guadalupe Garcia Cadena, 20, and Julio Cesar Vega Castillo 20, both of Echo.
Jordan Leon Richards, 27, and Ashley Janelle Lovejoy, 30, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.