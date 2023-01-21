The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
John Timothy Surber, 29, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy; sentenced to 10 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Gilbert James Danford, 46, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to 2022 charges of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and second-degree failure to appear; sentenced to 60 days in the Umatilla County Jail.
Jorge Adrian Alvarez, 25, of Weston, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of fourth-degree assault: sentenced to 18 months of probation, a $100 fine.
Jeffrey Dale William Bush, 36, of Hermiston, was convicted of 2022 charges of felony fleeing and reckless driving; sentenced to two years probation, suspension of drivers license for 90 days and $600 in fines.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Ceco Inc., of Portland, versus Purosho Xpress LLC and Gerardo Ramirez, both of Hermiston; seeks $201,489.16 plus interest.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Richard Royce Pullen, 22, and Haley Ann Harris, 22, both of Pendleton.
Lucy Arreola Cruz, 28, and Edgar Galvez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Tiffany Dawn Copeland, 40, and Andrew Dean Winebarger, 46, both of Pendleton.
Ariel Madirgal, 31, and Margarita Rodrigues Lopez, 31, both of Hermiston.
