Sentences

The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Crescencio Carvajal Sanchez, 32, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII; sentenced to one year of probation, including completing an alcohol treatment program, and a fine of $490.

There were no criminal sentences during the last week in Morrow County Circuit Court.

Lawsuits

The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Andrea Garcia, of Milton-Freewater, vs. James Cavan, of Hermiston, doing business as Dreams to Reality, seeks, $62,500.

Tiffany Day, of Hermiston, vs. Sterling Ridge Apartments LLC, of Hermiston, and associates, seeks $452,000.

There were no lawsuits of note during the past week in Morrow County Circuit Court.

Marriages

Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:

James Emory Pudder Jr., 43, and Stacey R. Schilling, 48, both of Pendleton.

James Daniel Elliott, 43, and Tammie Sheree Slayter, 42, both of Boardman.

Emily Elizabeth Christman, 25, and William Hargett Wood, 25, both of Helix.

Anisha Relena Kauffman, 24, and Joshua Eugene Sak, 42, both of Hermiston.

David Jeff Carter Sr., 65, and Biyun Finch, 55, both of Milton-Freewater.

Tenniell Leanne Ottmar, 31, and Keith Russell Maben, 40, both of Hermiston.

