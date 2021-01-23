Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Liobaldo Villa Campos, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Shane Alan Shippentower, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 6 months jail, $200 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail, $250 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail, $200 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail and $100 fine.
•Kevin Shawn Chamberlain, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision.
•Devin Kekoa Meyers, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 26 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Nelson Ulises Farias, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
•Ronald Dale Leslie, 31, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 6 months driver's license suspension for each count; pleaded guilty to Theft II (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Omar Ledesma Almonte, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $100 fine, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Jesse Ryan Brower-Gillpatrick, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentence to discharge.
•Joshua Brandon McDonald, 26, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $300 fine and $700 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Pablo Alonzo Hernandez, 20, Boardman, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 120 hours community service, $1,800 fine, $1,200 fine-suspended and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two counts of Reckless Driving and one count of Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage (counts merged).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•American Express National Bank vs. Robert E. Duenas: seeks $11,644.25.
•Capital One Bank vs. Juliann K. Brown of Adams: seeks $7,878.89.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Samantha Lowrance: seeks $1,038.75.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. J. Jesus Alaniz: seeks $1,600.23.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Efrain M. Blanco: seeks $1,941.69.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Erika L. Friend: seeks $6,777.43.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Anel Ibarra: seeks $1,445.52.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Ruby Colgrove of Hermiston: seeks $9,152.31.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. John (W.) Sargent of Milton-Freewater: seeks $15,667.17.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Candice Asher-Wafer (Asher) of Pendleton: seeks $2,845.56.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joanna Luna of Hermiston: seeks $1,105.35.
•Havana Hemp of Oregon LLC of Pendleton vs. Worldwide MFG LLC and Josh Becker: seeks $72,675.75.
•Elizabeth Fairley vs. Ulmer LLC and Cole Childs: seeks $9,004.78.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kim Engblom (Robinson) of Pendleton: seeks $1,486.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sara J. and Frank Dinis of Hermiston: seeks $1,788.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janice Allingham (Tovey) of Stanfield: seeks $800.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Harry A. Abercrombie III of Irrigon: seeks $480.17.
•United Finance Co. vs. Natasha Epperson of Umatilla: seeks $1,286.22.
•United Finance Co. vs. Christine Ellis of Reno, Nev.: seeks $2,618.20.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Martin Ariza (Nery Araiza) of Hermiston: seeks $829.26.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Andrew D. Lewis of Umatilla: seeks $767.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Flores of Hermiston: seeks $1,359.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mitchell Freeman of Pendleton: seeks $1,270.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kevin and Monica L. Gilbertson of Boardman: seeks $628.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Margarita Gomez of Hermiston: seeks $4,499.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Santana June Layton of Umatilla: seeks $5,289.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Greg Scott and Sabrina McCullough of Hermiston: seeks $2,146.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heather Metcalfe of Hermiston: seeks $896.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heidi Purcell of Pendleton: seeks $6,945.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alicia and Jesse Reynen of Pendleton: seeks $1,991.04.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Kevan J. Opatz and Tammy Martin of Pendleton: seeks $354.87.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Shone and Tony M. Teel of Hermiston: seeks $2,287.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Glinda Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $1,172.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kelsie A. Stewart of Umatilla: seeks $1,489.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cody Dean and Kathy Lee Taylor of Milton-Freewater: seeks $789.53.
•Steve Reed of Gig Harbor, Wash., vs. Metro Mart Inc. of Hermiston: seeks $583.49.
•PCA Acquisitions V LLC cs. Isabel Rojas of Stanfield: seeks $1,299.20.
•Rhonda R. Gilbert of Athena vs. Kevin M. and Jennifer M. Ball of Washington, D.C.: seeks $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert and Krystal Roshon of Boardman: seeks $2,748.56.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Discover Bank vs. Michael Young of Pendleton: judgment for $2,171.88.
•Capital One Bank vs. Danielle R. Scanlon of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,946.04.
•Capital One Bank vs. Trinity D. Sumpter of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $5,461.60.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Iris G. Hallgarth of Hermiston: judgment for $8,552.25.
•Pelican Property Management LLC vs. unknown heirs of Sharon C. Liles: judgment for $30,000.
•Tricia L. Vallie vs. Victor Aichele of Stanfield: judgment for $38,899.29.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Seanne and Craig Perkins of Pendleton: judgment for $880.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Norie E. Jones of Pendleton: judgment for $922.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mark R. and Marilyn Hammersla of Pendleton: judgment for $194.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Erik Calvillo Huxel of Umatilla: judgment for $3,099.27.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Patrick L. Bryson of Adams: judgment for $643.71.
•American Family Mutual Insurance Co. obo Joseph M. and Vionne Leona Tricker vs. Camilo Vasquez Reyes: judgment for $11,197.10.
•Discover Bank vs. David A. Bender of Stanfield: judgment for $13,708.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Crystle J. Abujen Garcia of Pendleton: judgment for $2,578.23.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Jose I. Escobedo Cervantes of Milton-Freewater and Alma Rosa Escobedo Sanguino of Umatilla; Kristi Ann Schell of Hermiston and Jame Leon Schell of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Naomi Marie Fisher, 29, and Jason Robert Skinner, 31, both of Pendleton.
Sofia Christina Royster, 27, and Jeffrey Mauricio Chavez Hernandez, 28, both of Hermiston.
