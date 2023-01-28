The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Matthew Loring Murray, 33, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to 2023 charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, sentenced to forfeiting property the state of Oregon seized for destruction or other lawful purposes.
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Morrow County Circuit Court:
John Timothy Surber, 29, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy; sentenced to 10 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Dissolutions
Dissolutions have been granted in Umatilla County for:
Anthony Horn, of Hermiston, and Jazmin P. Horn, of Umatilla.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Joseph Harry Vandecar II, 27, and Kimberly Kay Winters, 29, both of Umatilla.
Richard Royce Pullen, 22, and Haley Ann Harris, 22, both of Pendleton.
Mollie J. Vixie, 35, and Justin J. Bly, 35, both of Milton-Freewater.
Kyle Foster Martin, 39, and Kara Joy Bond, 42, both of Hermiston.
Lucey Cruz Arreola, 28, and Edgar Galvez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Tiffany Dawn Copeland, 40, and Andrew Dean Winebarger, 46, both of Pendleton.
Randy C. Grady, 58, and Raquel C. Mills, 54, both of Hermiston.
Manuel W. Ramos, 52, and Margaret Vilate Castellanos, 45, both of Stanfield.
Becca Lynn Kelley, 18, and Parley Joe Haskett, 23, both of Pendleton.
Ariel Madrigal, 31, and Margarita Rodrigues Lopez, 31, both of Hermiston.
Barbara Lee Matli, 66, and Rose Patricia Faria, 64, both of Pendleton.
