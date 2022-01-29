Lawsuits

The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Jason Hall and Everett Hall, of Helix, vs. Gavin Newtson and Newtson Farms, of Helix, seeks $1,030,000.

Marriages

Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:

Dustin Leo Wendelin, 40, of Milton-Freewater, and Mellissa Kay Fouste, 36, of Walla Walla.

Mason Lee Alcala-Kennedy, 23, and Alisha Anne Mii Brown, 21, both of Umatilla.

Tiffany Lynn Kissler, 40, and Michael Ray Masterson, 52, both of Hermiston.

Maria Daisy Espain, 32, of Hermiston, and Damian Jose Cisneros, 27, of Kennewick.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.