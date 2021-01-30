Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Marcos Sanchez Carrera, 19, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 1 month Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 60 months Oregon DOC, $200 fine and restitution to be determined.
•John Eldon Campbell, 57, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 45 hours community service and $1,000 fine.
•Miguel Angel Ledesma Alvarado, 23, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Assault IV (misdemeanor): sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Jazmyn Jasper, 20, Prineville, pleaded guilty to two counts of Identity Theft: sentenced to 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined (second count discharged); pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Joseph Michael Louis Kash Kash, 21, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to five counts of Identity Theft: sentenced to 9 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $2,054.56 restitution (4 counts discharged); pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $850 restitution (sentence discharged); pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I (felony) and a second count of Theft II (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Sumer Marie Kountz, 49, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to Diversion Program.
•Anthony Jesus Escobedo, 20, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to three counts of Delivery of Cocaine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $1,500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended (2 counts discharged).
•Rolando Mendoza Chalez, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $500 fine and $4,500 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer and Resisting Arrest: sentenced to $100 fine for each count.
•Tanner Ellis Walczyk, 22, Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 32 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 28 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Maira Coria, 24, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Kimberly Ann Weems, 55, La Grande, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $255 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension for each count.
•Endy Ulices Carranza Coria, 22, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $530 restitution, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $430 restitution.
•Desarae Dawn Fitzpatrick, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 2 years probation.
•Calvin Jesse Medellin, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 120 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Omar Matias Mejia, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine and 90 days driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Daniel Christopher Morse, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Maribel Ramirez Gonzalez, 26, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $1,800 fine, $1,200 fine-suspended and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Sally D. Hunstad Lowry and Spencer R. McRae of Milton-Freewater: seeks $648.12.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jean A. Sutton (Pierson) and Kirk Pierson of Pendleton: seeks $910.66.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Jessica L. Arnold of Pendleton: seeks $1,154.74.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Ian F. Van Gelder of Pendleton: seeks $7,957.82.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Tyler D. Winterton of Hermiston: seeks $1,345.81.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. David Krom of Pendleton: seeks $3,032.66.
•Discover Bank vs. David W. Liebe of Hermiston: seeks $6,527.96.
•Discover Bank vs. Eric Nava of Hermiston: seeks $4,123.68.
•Sherri R. Krumbah vs. Lorena E. Moon: seeks $935,310.79.
•Discover Bank vs. Karina L. Venoy of Hermiston: seeks $6,876.90.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Ivy M. Ocacio: seeks $4,279.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael and Sarah Skow of Ione: seeks $831.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Domingo Javier Tojin Us of Hermiston: seeks $779.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francisco Muniz of Umatilla: seeks $561.55.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. John Earl Egerer of Hermiston: seeks $720.89.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Benji Scott Dunham of Hermiston: seeks $580.75.
•Shawn and Karen Martin of Pendleton vs. Joel Hannu of Chelan, Wash., Baljinder Singh of Yuba City, Calif., Luis Felipe Gastelum Valenzuela of Ontario and John Doe Drivers 1 and 2: seeks $2.5 million.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Shelby Lynn Gould of Stanfield: seeks $5,017.68.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Hollie N. Huff of Hermiston: judgment for $598.28.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Jamie Dee and Scott Marshall Brammell of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,639.16.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brian D. Stone of Umatilla: judgment for $3,826.77.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Elaine (Lori) Quintero of Pendleton: judgment for $1,432.75.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dan McNeil of Hermiston: judgment for $2,327.15.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Andrelle J. Crawford of Pendleton: judgment for $2,538.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jerry Williams of Pendleton: judgment for $807.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ward Bucher of Pendleton: judgment for $1,821.43.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Dillon J. Sterner of Portland: judgment for $7,130.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexis Mendoza of Boardman: judgment for $524.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stefanie Blake of Umatilla: judgment for $2,067.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria H. Zavala and Jorge Lopez of Boardman: judgment for $2,014.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nancy R. Hughes of Hermiston: judgment for $4,291.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Levi M. and Joanna Hayden of Hermiston: judgment for $1,424.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hernestina Estrada of Umatilla: judgment for $3,192.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rodolfo Torres Tapia and Maria Villagrana of Hermiston: judgment for $1,300.09.
•United Finance Co. vs. Wanda Harris of Pendleton: judgment for $1,630.20.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Erica Torres Gonzalez of Milton-Freewater and Devin Marcel Howland of Walla Walla, Wash.; Nichole Moses (Ball) of Hermiston and Dennis Moses of Richland, Wash.; Jack Alexander Murphy and Amanda Beth Murphy of Athena; Melissa Lee Freeman and Christopher C. Freeman of Pendleton; Tucker Logan Stephens and Hayley Cherie Huntington of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Miguel Angel Guerrero, 42, and Celia Arzate Medina, 44, both of Pendleton.
Katherine Michelle Johnson, 24, and Tyler Lawrence Scott Taylor, 25, both of Pendleton.
Alexis Rae Willt, 19, and Samnang Reth, 40, both of Hermiston.
Sofia Christina Royster, 27, and Jeffrey Mauricio Chavez Hernandez, 28, both of Hermiston.
Corrie Lynn Liddell, 52, and Rebecca Leah Baird-Hooper, 42, both of Umatilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.