The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Tiffany Michelle Mecham, 30, of Wilsonville, pleaded guilty to two 2021 charges of assaulting a public safety officer; sentenced to 18 months in the custody of Oregon Department of Corrections and two years of probation.
Gage Darrell Woods, 23, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to 2022 charges of felon in possession of a weapon, three counts of first-degree theft, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle; sentenced to 23 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections and two years of probation.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jamal Edwin Graves Vann, 23, and Oriyah Ikea Derrickson, 21, both of Pendleton.
Alexandria G. Krol, 18, and Jacob Allen Griffin, 19, both of Pendleton.
Giovani Armenta-Garcilazo, 23, and Nancy Ortiz-Ochoa, 22, both of Hermiston.
Yair Ramirez Matias, 19, and Adelina Paola Perez Ramos, 20, both of Hermiston.
Kelly Duane Porter, 57, and Kellie Ann Sims Richardson, 55, both of Pendleton.
