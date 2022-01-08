Sentences

There were no criminal sentences during the last week in circuit court in Umatilla County or Morrow County.

Lawsuits

The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Dora Doorman, of Keizer, vs. Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center LLC, Ashley Ayres, Heather Metcalfe and Kelly Sullivan, seeks $400,000.

Patricia Ward, of Morrow County, vs. Maria Wyckoff, of Umatilla County, seeks $45,000.

Fidel Lopez Torres, of Hermiston, vs.Jose De Jesus Torres, of Stanfield, seeks $39,869.82.

There were no lawsuits of note during the past week in Morrow County Circuit Court.

Marriages

Nathanael Jamison Thompson, 24, of Spokane, and Kristi Marie Childers, 25, of Milton-Freeater.

Nathan William Lee Bighill, 24, and Charliene Rochelle Banghart, 23, both of Umatilla.

Shasta Kaye Baney, 29, and Anthony Deloy Spence, 46, both of Pilot Rock.

Annalese Elizabeth-Jean Barnes, 21, and Mason Scott Smith, 19, both of Hermiston.

Jesse L. Maxwell, 44, and Na Li, 48, both of Richland, Washington.

Donald Edward Sven Anderson, 48, and Laurie Elizabeth Hanegan Cantelon, 47, both of Pendeton.

Edgar Ramirez Hernandez, 31, and Aliyah Laren Dowdy, 24, both of Hermiston.

Raelynn Louise Moon, 64, and James Reese Boylan, 62, both of Hermiston.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.