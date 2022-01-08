Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sentences
There were no criminal sentences during the last week in circuit court in Umatilla County or Morrow County.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Dora Doorman, of Keizer, vs. Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center LLC, Ashley Ayres, Heather Metcalfe and Kelly Sullivan, seeks $400,000.
Patricia Ward, of Morrow County, vs. Maria Wyckoff, of Umatilla County, seeks $45,000.
Fidel Lopez Torres, of Hermiston, vs.Jose De Jesus Torres, of Stanfield, seeks $39,869.82.
There were no lawsuits of note during the past week in Morrow County Circuit Court.
Marriages
Nathanael Jamison Thompson, 24, of Spokane, and Kristi Marie Childers, 25, of Milton-Freeater.
Nathan William Lee Bighill, 24, and Charliene Rochelle Banghart, 23, both of Umatilla.
Shasta Kaye Baney, 29, and Anthony Deloy Spence, 46, both of Pilot Rock.
Annalese Elizabeth-Jean Barnes, 21, and Mason Scott Smith, 19, both of Hermiston.
Jesse L. Maxwell, 44, and Na Li, 48, both of Richland, Washington.
Donald Edward Sven Anderson, 48, and Laurie Elizabeth Hanegan Cantelon, 47, both of Pendeton.
Edgar Ramirez Hernandez, 31, and Aliyah Laren Dowdy, 24, both of Hermiston.
Raelynn Louise Moon, 64, and James Reese Boylan, 62, both of Hermiston.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.