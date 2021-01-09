Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Gary Wayne Fogle, 45, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 40 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Burglary I, a second count of Burglary II, and Theft III (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Kaylee Margaret Anderson, 32, Corvallis, pleaded guilty to two counts of Identity Theft: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and restitution to be determined (second count discharged); pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II (misdemeanor): sentences discharged.
•Donald Levi Padgett, 39, Pilot Rock, pleaded no contest to Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,500 fine-suspended.
•Chase Albert Fritz, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $200 fine, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Mischief II (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Kacey Nicole Goodman, 37, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 120 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Cody Lee Siegmund, 34, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 25 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Daniel Alan Kobzeff, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Johnny Ray Cosper, 51, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Tyler Wayne Jones, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Cristian Akira Vigil, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service and $250 fine.
•Conrado Armenta Ortiz, 20, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Michelle Louise Shippentower, 51, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Joaquin Ernesto R. Salgado, 26, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Webcollex LLC dba CKS Financial vs. Charlotte Iverson: seeks $1,777.28.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joann Risley: seeks $643.48.
•Norman Hoag of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Oregon Dept. of Corrections and Mark Patton D.O.: seeks $750,000.
•Tzacapu Inc. dba Rebeca V. Garcia of Hermiston vs. Ubaldo Velazquez Silva of Hermiston: seeks $2,876.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cody A. Livingston of Umatilla: seeks $3,562.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hailee Jo and Tyree Justin Sanchez of Hermiston: seeks $950.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donna and Jason Maben of Heppner: seeks $499.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hernestina Estrada of Umatilla: seeks $2,913.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brenda J. Gross (Henderson) of Pendleton: seeks $441.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eva R. Smith of Hermiston: seeks $4,581.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Billie and Robert Barker of Boardman: seeks $1,900.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nathaniel and Kaylee Thornton of Pendleton: seeks $1,174.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher and Alicia Anderson of Hermiston: seeks $4,045.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raquel Hernandez of Hermiston: seeks $3,146.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lauren C. Bock of Irrigon: seeks $127.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ivet N. Rodriguez of Umatilla: seeks $516.84.
•Steven Jeremy Freeman of Salem vs. Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution of Pendleton: seeks $5,585.59.
•Darin R. Greaton of Stanfield vs. Titan Freight Systems Inc. of Portland: seeks $3,606.74.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Timothy (Tim) Owens of Hermiston: judgment for $1,325.59.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Penny Hope of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,075.71.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mathew White of Hermiston: judgment for $981.18.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Percephoni Hensley of Athena: judgment for $1,438.10.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janet Logan of Pendleton: judgment for $3,565.88.
•Myra E.F. Lee of Seaside and Robert Lee of Gearhart vs. Willian J. Furnish of Pendleton: judgment for $278.59.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Jessica L. Lapan and Grover E. Ray of Pilot Rock: judgment for $314.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christina Huth (Rhoades) and John Rhoades of Umatilla: judgment for $794.75.
•Credits Inc. vs. David and Karla Beaty of Hermiston: judgment for $6,786.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittany and Nick Harrison of Hermiston: judgment for $3,719.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan Victor Delgado of Umatilla: judgment for $804.24.
•Bank of America NA. vs. Debra A. Campbell of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,046.11.
•Financial Assistance Inc. vs. Christopher Mackey of Pendleton: judgment for $11,332.88.
•American Express National Bank vs. Michael Peiris of Hermiston: judgment for $5,021.01.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Elia Catalina Cruz of Umatilla: judgment for $364.73.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Shelly and Orison S. Acevelo of Hermiston: judgment for $3,139.18.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Peggy Ann Means of Pendleton and Terry Lee Means Sr. of Dexter; Renee Irwin-Suckrow and Aaron S. Suckrow of Milton-Freewater.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Erik D'wayne Frederickson, 27, and Isabella Marie Eddy, 22, both of Hermiston.
Rigel Lynn Vargas, 33, and Raymond Howard Janisse, 42, both of Hermiston.
Craig Robert Perkins, 35, and Vicki Lee Post, 33, both of Athena.
