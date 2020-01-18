Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Israel Salazar Frayre, 35, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended (conditional discharge).
•Shane Verhey Springer, 32, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 90 days jail and $1,429.23 restitution.
•Romique Crystal Espino, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 19 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Steven Dick Arbogast, 50, Heppner, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $150 fine, $1,850 fine-suspended and 3 months driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentence to discharge.
•Esteban Lomas, 39, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $400 fine and $600 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•John Floyd Ware, 52, Pendleton, was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. Rachel L. Shilhanek of Hermiston: seeks $2,294.87.
•State Accident Insurance Fund (SAIF Corporation) vs. Katrina and Edward Steinman dba Steinman Construction of Hermiston: seeks $1,647.97.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Juan C. Rodriguez: seeks $10,097.
•United Finance Co. vs. Arnoldo Montes of Hermiston: seeks $4,531.42.
•United Finance Co. vs. Cristian Chavez Flores and Jose L. Chavez Gonzalez of Umatilla: seeks $5,757.82.
•United Finance Co. vs. Ariane Wildbill of Pendleton: seeks $1,049.61.
•United Finance Co. vs. Juan Castaneda Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $3,194.68.
•Columbia Collection Service Inc. vs. Eleanor Kimberly St. Clair-Bidlen of Pendleton: seeks $1,346.70.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Bailey Harter and Joe Watters of Pendleton: seeks $1,875.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Esmeralda Espinoza of Hermiston: seeks $347.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tina L. Bonilla (Peck) of Hermiston: seeks $6,667.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald and Susan Cochet of Hermiston: seeks $5,659.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alberto Ruiz Gomez of Hermiston: seeks $787.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Susan Munoz Martinez and Sabas Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $1,695.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria A. Sanchez of Boardman: seeks $1,071.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francisco and Edith Santana: seeks $747.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cody Dean Taylor and Kathy Lee Taylor: seeks $836.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tanna Ward (King) of Athena: seeks $739.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gabrielle D. and Cody W. Webster of Pendleton: seeks $1,370.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raeanna D. Weese (Getschman) of Pendleton: seeks $649.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adrian Ybarra of Umatilla: seeks $6,764.31.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Jamie Margaret Richartz of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $388.98.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Crystal Andregg of Pendleton: judgment for $2,061.99.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Curtis Allen Perkins of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,116.60.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Benjamin R. Camden of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,074.15.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tomara Gallagher of Hermiston: judgment for $595.24.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Oneci Saray Acuna-Sanchez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $590.90.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Leslie Faye Marsh and James Ryan Marsh of Pendleton (separation); Rya Dale Lamb of Milton-Freewater and Samantha H. Angerson of Jackpot, Nev.; Robert Douglas English and Cindy Lee English of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Kaitlin Raye Rosenthal, 21, of Richland, Wash., and Keaton Scott Wrathall, 23, of Hermiston.
Mark Allen Hines II, 20, and Cierra Jordynn Werhan, 19, both of Milton-Freewater.
Alexis Marie Bray, 21, of Boise, Idaho, and Asa Lucas Skinner, 20, of Pendleton.
Samantha Rose Weller, 17, and Elijah Michael Bruce Haight, 23, both of Irrigon.
James Donald Clark, 32, of Vancouver, Wash., and Duangjai Wijitcharoen Clark, 37, of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.