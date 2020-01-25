Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Janie Marie Appleby, 50, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assaulting Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 14 days jail, 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentence discharged.
•Chelsey Diane Colpitts, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Hannah Lauren Lifferth, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Yair Alexander Andrade Duarte, 19, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $300 fine and $700 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Michelle Rene Daniels, 56, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 15 days jail, 1 year probation, 24 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and $3.29 restitution.
•Marisol Olivares, 41, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Laura Gomez Ocampo, 20, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 25 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and $1,000 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Tatiana Rubi Alvarez, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Robert Andrew Rowan, 36, The Dalles, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 15 days jail, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Progressive Casualty Insurance Company vs. Gabriel Christopher Butler: seeks $6,249.29.
•Robert Bennett vs. Stephanie Mathis and State Farm Insurance Company: seeks $100,000.
•American Express National Bank vs. Brian D. James: seeks $5,277.97.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Rick A. Schimmel: seeks $3,395.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shayelynn (Gayelynn) Dickenson of Echo: seeks $1,053.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kristin and Jonathan Blair of Hermiston: seeks $2,607.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria I. Delgado of Hermiston: seeks $3,331.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. April K. Lopez of Hermiston: seeks $7,253.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nector A. Zapata of Umatilla: seeks $5,257.16.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Jason Douglas Heimgartner of Richland, Wash.: seeks $1,434.53.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michael J. Lieuallen: seeks $16,420.41.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Nancy Gomez of Hermiston: seeks $1,491.75.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Clarence E. Hughes: seeks $2,434.09.
•Guillermo Guzman Madrigal of Hermiston vs. Damian Herrera of Hermiston: seeks $7,500.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Marcie Fitzgerald: seeks $2,737.53.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Angelica Gonzales: seeks $990.79.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michele E. (Massari) Cox: seeks $1,241.49.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Serafin Saldana Diaz: seeks $10,727.41.
•Vytelle LLC of Hermiston vs. Heitshusen Cattle Co of Ulm, Mont.: seeks $2,660.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Jack C. Butler of Pendleton: judgment for $17,807.19.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Apryl D. Stanford: judgment for $2,328.89 and $3,517.76, in separate suits.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Elizabeth Mari Low of Hermiston: judgment for $9,603.06.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kera Smith of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,748.68.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Carol Jones of Umatilla: judgment for $14,296.72.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Benjamin R. Hoffman: judgment for $1,025.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Troy and Megan Toombs of Echo: judgment for $519.82.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Armando Garduno of Walla Walla: judgment for $5,976.99.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Logan E. Moore Jr. and Raina N. Brand Moore of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $967.54 and $719.59, in separate suits.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jacqueline Knowles: judgment for $1,112.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Matthew D. and Laurie R. Lawson of Irrigon: judgment for $418.35.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Beatriz Angel Morales of Stanfield: judgment for $919.06.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Shena April Baker of Umatilla and Casey James Baker of Boardman; Katelyn Garrett Flory of Adams and Joel Trent Stroe of Newport; Gandencio Perez Arreola of Hermiston and Tammy L. Gibbson of Pasco, Wash.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Rory Angus E.T. Simpson, 31, and Jackuelyn Lee Taylor, 28, both of Pendleton.
Mark H. Papineau, 48, and Abdias M. Huerta, 31, both of Boardman.
Melissa Ann Medina, 27, and Luis Xavier Ayala, 26, both of Hermiston.
Seth Charles Zollman, 34, and Tia Dawn Warren, 36, both of Hermiston.
Emile Shayne Davis, 19, of Hermiston, and Jayden Calvin Sumpter, 20, of Havelock, N.C.
Dillon Scott Spencer, 25, and Erika Paige Lambert, 31, both of Pendleton.
Jerry Oliver Reed, 47, and Kaylee Marie Kromka, 30, both of Pendleton.
Vandal Dang, 56, and Camthu Thi To, 56, both of Hermiston.
