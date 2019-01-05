Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Samuel Kurt Bergstrom, 59, Pocatello, Idaho, was convicted of DUII: sentenced to 22 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision, $1,755 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license.
MISDEMEANOR
•Alisha Emily Thompson, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 6 months driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $200 fine and 6 months driver’s license suspension.
•Armando Torres, 24, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended for each count, $2,800 restitution and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Tyler Michael Wilmot, 26, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jessica Mary Anna Collins, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentence to discharge.
•Austin Ray Satterwhite, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Kelli C. MacLeod of Pendleton: seeks $4,523.42.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Thadeus J. Tiffany: seeks $3,933.20.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Clark D. Thomason of Hermiston: seeks $2,073.81.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Michelle L. Andrews of Pendleton: seeks $466.18.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Robert E. Culp of Athena: seeks $536.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christina A. Fritz of Hermiston: seeks $680.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tammy R. Bair of Umatilla: seeks $6,989.59.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica L. Hoffman of Umatilla: seeks $2,922.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nubia L. Loera of Irrigon: seeks $1,497.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Irma Martinez of Boardman: seeks $9,387.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria I. Romero of Hermiston: seeks $2,442.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cora Stewart (kna Collier) of Hermiston: seeks $2,772.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Navarro of Hermiston: seeks $1,925.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heidi Purcell of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,497.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stefani and Mark Wyant of Hermiston: seeks $2,917.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sonja Morene and Jake Neiman Sorensen of Boardman: seeks $2,800.95.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Elizabeth O. Cisneros of Hermiston: seeks $511.37.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Adan Torres and Elizabeth Olivo of Irrigon: seeks $879.13.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Ricardo Munoz of Hermiston: seeks $924.99.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christopher Ely of Pendleton: seeks $1,937.74.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jolynn M. Love of Umatilla: seeks $3,823.51.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Norma Mendoza of Pendleton: seeks $5,369.57.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Stephanie R. Young of Athena: seeks $3,614.21.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Denise Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $3,034.86.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Devi Anderson of Stanfield: seeks $7,276.50.
•Yancey Pallet Inc. vs. Gary L. Moe of Hermiston: seeks $43,783.43.
•Isabel Ramirez of Hermiston vs. Jose Omar Garcia Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $5,570.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alejandra Edmiston of Adams: seeks $2,972.47.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Breona James of Pendleton: seeks $1,181.66.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Cassandra Chute of Pendleton: seeks $528.33.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Victor N. Calderon of Hermiston: judgment for $2,080.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mathew Bradburn of Hermiston: judgment for $1,612.59.
•Capital One Bank vs. Larry H. Hardy of Umatilla: judgment for $2,828.45.
•Bank of America vs. Michael F. Grove of Pendleton: judgment for $4,643.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kayla Spriet of Pendleton: judgment for $810.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chela A. and Daniel R. Navejar of Hermiston: judgment for $739.96.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Patricia L. Wallace of Hermiston: judgment for $5,838.67.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Chance James Afdal of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,667.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eric W. Hansen of Hermiston: judgment for $1,140.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nichole J. and Chad W. Childers of Umatilla: judgment for $6,833.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lloyd and Leilani A. Pratt of Hermiston: judgment for $743.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Rodriguez of Hermiston: judgment for $602.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ramon Sanchez Macias of Hermiston: judgment for $1,106.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Troy and Jaime Stewart of Hermiston: judgment for $792.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tessie and Kyle L. Shelley of Hermiston: judgment for $2,726.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Duane E. Dyer of Hermiston: judgment for $5,958.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Douglas and Trisha Tretteen of Hermiston: judgment for $677.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gilberto and Clementina M. Villegas of Hermiston: judgment for $936.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vanessa Navarro of Hermiston: judgment for $1,535.78.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kendel Rosiario (Rosario) of Pendleton: judgment for $269.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Danny R. Siguenza of Hermiston: judgment for $523.33.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Monica A. Benefit of Pendleton: judgment for $7,159.12.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Lisa Marie Reardon and Kendall Richard Reardon of Hermiston; Brandy Kay McDaniel and Gary Donovan McDaniel of Pendleton; Duane Dennis Scott and Kendra Lemay Scott of Hermiston; Veronica Zapata of Umatilla and Luis A. Zapata of Hermiston; Destiny Jenae George of Hermiston and Marcel Wolmarans of Hays, Kan.; Loraine Marie Buckingham of Irrigon and Larry Gean Buckingham of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Justin Brent Krieger, 29, and Maureen Joy McKague, 32, both of Pilot Rock.
Jose Luis Hernandez Barreda, 43, and Sandra Luz De La Paz, 37, both of Umatilla.
Tremaine Larkin, 45, and Tamara Lynn Allen, 40, both of Oxnard, Calif.
