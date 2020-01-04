Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Rafael Nunez, 35, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and 5 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to 3 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to $100 fine for each count (sentences discharged).
•Robert Issac Akil, 23, Portland, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,300 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentence to discharge.
•Jeremy Patrick Jeppeson, 42, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony and Coercion: sentenced to 25 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined for each count.
MISDEMEANOR
•Ericka Lynne Perry, 25, Milton-Freewater, was convicted of Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; was convicted of Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Cristian Akira Vigil, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Lorell Laray Robinson, 46, Portland, was convicted of Burglary I: sentenced to 40 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Robert Gerald Gunderson Jr., 59, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $4,250 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
•Sergio Chavez Ochoa, 59, Boardman, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $4,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $100 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Idet Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $1,333.22.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jaime Ruelas: seeks $794.95.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dawn Skinner: seeks $1,208.75.
•Julie Dawson vs. Kurt C. Boyer: seeks $127,257.35.
•Lukas Johnson, by and through guardian ad litem Diann Long vs. Kurt C. Boyer: seeks $9,080.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. William Rozzell Sr.: seeks $1,464.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tandy L. Schweigart of Pendleton: seeks $4,46190.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Kenneth Kautz of Hermiston: seeks $1,761.44.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Apryl D. Stanford of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,389.86.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Yerizal Garcia (Hernandez) of Hermiston: seeks $1,833.07.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Sarah Taylor of Athena: seeks $2,634.67.
•Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company dba Pioneer Construction vs. Blue Mountain Paving Company LLC and Michael Stalder: seeks $20,234.96.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Stacey J. Brink: seeks $1,789.76.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Pamela K.Kessel: seeks $1,666.68.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Jeffrey S. Hartley of Umatilla: seeks $478.45.
•Mark Terrel of Hermiston vs. Jose Garza of Hermiston: seeks $3,600.
•Mark Terrel of Hermiston vs. Sarah Joyce Ann Parkerson of Hermiston: seeks $8,400.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Shandi J. Paris of Hermiston: seeks $490.01.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ron D. Hinkle of Echo: seeks $474.04.
•Bonny Lynn Gonyer of Hermiston vs. April L. Campbell of Hermiston: seeks $220.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Cassandra Clark of Pendleton: seeks $1,175.36.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. San Juanita Perez of Umatilla: seeks $1,088.76.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Natalie K. Lytton of Hermiston: seeks $1,115.24.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tyler D. Bymaster of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,513.77.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brian Gutierrez: seeks $6,493.67.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Lindsay Oliver of Pendleton: seeks $3,784.36.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Edward F. Arriola of Hermiston: seeks $10,118.99.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christina Ramirez of Umatilla: seeks $842.68.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Brian Gutierrez of Echo: seek $1,925.62.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Raul Ibarra-Perez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,383.49.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Joel Ortega of Weston: seeks $6,052.27.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Pamela Hawley: seeks $2,986.93.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cody E. Hassler of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,436.86.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Eli J. Burris of Hermiston: seeks $1,193.61.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Maria I. Romero of Hermiston: seeks $3,360.90.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Raul Mendiola III of Hermiston: seeks $1,210.39.
•Jose Omar Garcia Garcia of Hermiston vs. German Aguilar of Hermiston: seeks $5,100.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•North Home Bees LLC of Walla Walla vs. Blackshear Enterprises LLC and Mark Koklich of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Reinhard Fraunfelder and Jessica Narain of Hermiston: judgment for $4,703.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald W. and Dora Paris of Hermiston: judgment for $4,005.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Delatorre Macias of Umatilla: judgment for $7,260.49.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Dan and Jennifer Garcia of Pendleton: judgment for $1,492.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler D. Minton of Hermiston: judgment for $2,005.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Lezama of Boardman: judgment for $3,490.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lukas J. Hamner of Irrigon: judgment for $3,710.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ebelin Orozco Banuelos of Hermiston: judgment for $2,762.52.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Rosio (Rocio) Valadez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $108.07.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Jamie Margaret Richartz of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $514.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chelsey D. Parker Argueta of Pendleton: judgment for $1,015.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandy and Bernardo De Los Santos of Boardman: judgment for $7,563.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roberto and Martha Enriquez of Hermiston: judgment for $5,772.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angela J. and Jason Epperson of Hermiston: judgment for $752.08.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vanessa G. Villa Estrella of Boardman: judgment for $3,604.23.
•Capital One Bank vs. Robin R. Bitrick of Pendleton: judgment for $1,888.51.
•Capital One Bank vs. Teresa Walchli of Hermiston: judgment for $2,444.65.
•Capital One Bank vs. Patrick D. Williamson: judgment for $3,922.49.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Jason Carver of Pendleton: judgment for $1,666.68.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jesus Aranda (Estebes) of Hermiston: judgment for $1,642.14.
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. Joseph W. Pattison of Pendleton: judgment for $1,093.74.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jean Carlon of Pendleton: judgment for $2,403.13.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Crystal Andregg: judgment for $1,305.52.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Michael McGee of Pendleton: judgment for $2,867.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lucino Nava Jr. of Hermiston: judgment for $2,277.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. David J. Dewey of Pendleton: judgment for $2,555.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. William and Naomi Coleman of Pendleton: judgment for $1,451.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alfredo Cortes Tapia of Boardman: judgment for $6,759.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeannette and Dale Mininger of Stanfield: judgment for $583.86.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kimberley MacPherson of Pilot Rock: judgment for $398.48.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Jenna Zae Bradshaw of Pendleton and Jonathan Robert Bradshaw of Frisco, Texas; Robert Jack Bellinger of Hermiston and Donna Marie Bellinger of East Falmouth, Mass.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jane Elizabeth Masterson, 68, of Pilot Rock, and Warren Dennis Pinkerton, 73, of Richland, Wash.
Miranda Leigh Amwoka, 30, and Brandon James Albert 32, both of Walla Walla.
Anthony Modesto Clements, 50, and Jennifer Jeanette Ransom, 38, both of Stanfield.
Anissa Jolynn Holmberg, 21, and Christopher Lane Leroy Rosecrans, 22, both of Pendleton.
Jared Lloyd Sandy, 27, and Natasha Marie Epperson, 25, both of Stanfield.
Nicholas Michael Walker, 37, and Amanda Jo Kauffman, 37, both of Hermiston.
Gisselle Marie Galaviz, 22, and Hayden Richard Earl, 21, both of Hermiston.
Inice Louise Beeber, 27, and Jakeob Lee Thompson, 23, both of Pendleton.
Amber Bean Mahoney, 43, and Scott Patrick Ingoglia, 46, both of Walla Walla.
