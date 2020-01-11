Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jennifer Michelle Underwood, 38, Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,550 fine-suspended for each count.
•Clement David Hassa Jr., 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Rape III: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail and $100 fine.
•Max Starr Bear, 40, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, two counts of Theft II and Failure to Appear I: sentences to discharge.
•Jose Antonio Adorno, 71, Milton-Freewater, pleaded no contest to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Timothy Allen Kelly, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 6 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to a second count of Attempt to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 24 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Possession of Destructive Device: sentence discharged.
•Elder Maxx McKay, 24, White Swan, Wash., pleaded no contest to Assault II: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded no contest to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentence discharged.
•Adalberto Aguiar Estrada, 38, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Alejandro Ruiz, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Falsifying Drug Test Results: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $500 fine and $5,750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
MISDEMEANOR
•Moises Salas, 30, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Theft II, four counts of Forgery II and Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 5 days jail and $100 fine for each count, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $6,000 fine-suspended, $9,866.64 restitution and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus further restitution to be determined and court costs and fees.
•Kirri Ann Lively, 34, Athena, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $2,000 fine.
•Daniela Citially Aceves, 27, Boardman, pleaded guilty to Interference With Making Report: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Anthony Scott Tompkins, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Lawrence Neal Blakeslee, 56, Dixie, Wash., pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $1,100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Emily Kate Cramblit, 39, Garden Grove, Calif., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and 3 months driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Carlos Joaquin Barragan, 42, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 25 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Dionicio Pablo Pablo, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, $3,500 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
•Bryson Randall Picard, 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $750 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alex Murguia Sr.: seeks $1,636.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott Magnuson of Hermiston: seeks $2,029.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marcum and Sandra Mason of Boardman: seeks $2,773.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rick and Rebecca Rasmussen of Pendleton: seeks $1,074.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Guillermo Perez Rodas and Sally Leon of Hermiston: seeks $697.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rogelio Rodriguez Barajas (Rodriguez Jr.) of Pendleton: seeks $742.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jasmine G. Romo of Irrigon: seeks $4,693.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah L. Renner of Umatilla: seeks $1,998.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Billy R. and Valerie Jo Rosenbalm of Arlington: seeks $508.85.
•Credits Inc. vs. Heidi Sayles of Hermiston: seeks $1,220.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Crystal A. Schlaht of Pendleton: seeks $639.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thessa and Wesley Sowers of Pendleton: seeks $653.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Hilaree R. Vanderpas of Hermiston: seeks $1,067.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer Williams of Arlington: seeks $1,283.82.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Matt and DeRina Howard of Heppner: seeks $1,152.37.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Tera and Darren Kulhanek of Hermiston: seeks $615.42.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Mariano Ramos of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,352.76.
•Joseph S. Bosworth vs. Cheyanne M. Hartjen: seeks $4,500.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Chavez (Chavez Acosta) of Hermiston: seeks $4,214.76.
•Geico General Insurance Company as subrogee of Timothy Edward Lawrence of Bremerton, Wash. vs. Ahamade Dolley of Kent, Wash., and Kabba S. Talawally of Portland: seeks $7,679.84.
•United Finance Co. vs. Emeline Trejo of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,420.89.
•United Finance Co. vs. Christina Myers of Pendleton: seeks $1,036.19.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tiffany Hamel of Hermiston: seeks $1,456.12.
•United Finance Co. vs. Carina Arellano of Hermiston: seeks $2,051.12.
•United Finance Co. vs. Joseph Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $7,788.28.
•United Finance Co. vs. Anthony Jacoby of North Powder: seeks $4,907.03.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Renee K. Corley of Pendleton: seeks $1,774.91.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Sherinda M. McKnight of Umatilla: seeks $2,028.71.
•Joshua Melvin Barboe of Hermiston vs. Joseph Erevia Sr. of Hermiston: seeks $3,000.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Debora Lee Fish: seeks $3,801.29.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Kerri and Jonathan Roberts of Helix: seeks $372.15.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jessica M. Abbott of Irrigon: seeks $555.71.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Yesenia Z. Carmona of Milton-Freewater: seeks $886.32.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Rosemarie G. Spenst of Pendleton: seeks $776.31.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Milda M. Rayfield of Milton-Freewater: seeks $600.54.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Carolyn K. and Javier Jay Ramirez of Weston: seeks $250.54.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jennifer J. and Kelly J. Runnels of Athena: seeks $1,336.64.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jose R. and Luz Cazarez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $644.35.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Todd Wolden of Milton-Freewater: seeks $897.64.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Daniel E. Whitmore of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,724.52.
•United Finance Co. vs. Belen Carrillo Gutierrez of Umatilla: seeks $796.51.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Morgan J. Campbell of Stanfield: seeks $506.67.
•United Finance Co. vs. MarcoJaime Guardado of Hermiston: seeks $705.95.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Edith Trujillo of Stanfield: judgment for $2,086.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Roger D. Pullen of Umatilla: judgment for $1,418.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura Lopez of Echo: judgment for $1,550.83.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Cecillia N. Mitchell of Hermiston: judgment for $898.69.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Ashlee Gonzalez of Umatilla: judgment for $1,290.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn C. Fitzgerald of Umatilla: judgment for $1,902.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marc and Bonnie Matlack of Umatilla: judgment for $4,199.79.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Heath Whited of Hermiston: judgment for $2,176.91.
•Credits Inc. vs. Valerie Rico of Umatilla: judgment for $1,701.97.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Guadalupe Moya of Hermiston: judgment for $3,906.20.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jerid R. Penturf: judgment for $1,532.64.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Angelica Alvarez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,319.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jason and Ann Hylton of Lyle, Wash.: judgment for $1,222.73.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Heather Perkins-James of Hermiston: judgment for $3,371.53.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Duane Stickney: judgment for $2,276.03.
•CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust vs. Kathleen Wanous: judgment for $3,195.34.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jani E. Laisner of Hermiston: judgment for $1,773.75.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Maira Casas of Hermiston: judgment for $1,326.11.
•Capital One Bank vs. Gregory S. Rodgers of Hermiston: judgment for $6,246.35.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Peggy Lanphear: judgment for $1,091.86.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Carol Jones: judgment for $13,717.17.
•David B. Haskett of Pendleton vs. Twyla Michael of Helix: judgment for $4,161.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angela and Scott I. Turner of Umatilla: judgment for $1,904.42.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Fernando Ramos Santos of Kennewick, Wash., and Monica Quiroz of Eugene; Ana Barbara Macias of Stanfield and Juan Carlos Ochoa of Hermiston; Kandi L. Williams of Pendleton and Michelle L. Williams of Milton-Freewater; Erik Stewart of Pendleton and Cortney Stewart of Pilot Rock; Darin D. Nelson of Adams and Shelley K. Potter of Caldwell, Idaho; Kelsey Joan Johnston of Orting, Wash., and Patrick Lee Johnston of Hermiston; Sadie Eve Weaver of Pendleton and Keith Logan Weaver of Pilot Rock; Megan Elizabeth Longhorn of Astoria and Gary Lee Longhorn Jr. of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
James John Richter, 56, and Beverly Bootes Inscore, 55, both of Milton-Freewater.
Julie Marie Pridgen, 57, and Kenneth Bradley West, 58, both of Pendleton.
Paul Anthony Porcaro, 53, and Elaine Noelle Diaz, 49, both of Richland, Wash.
John David Humble, 53, and Michelle Renee Hall, 51, both of Athena.
Danielle Marie Wendt, 38, and Crystal Irene King, 45, both of Pendleton.
Jared Lloyd Sandy, 27, and Natasha Marie Epperson, 25, both of Stanfield.
Eusebio Espinoza-Armijo, 63, and Ginia Cruz Ambriz, 54, both of Hermiston.
Nicholas Michael Walker, 37, and Amanda Jo Kauffman, 37, both of Hermiston.
Terry J. Lupinacci, 60, and Regina L. Spahn, 59, both of Pendleton.
William Travis Brown, 24, and Veronika Rai Lynn Hampton, 34, both of Irrigon.
Amber Bean Mahoney, 43, and Scott Patrick Ingoglia, 46, both of Walla Walla.
James Arnold Brandt II, 59, and Tracey Lynn Andrews, 57, both of Stanfield.
Saul Olvera, 36, and Monica D. Guardado Acosta, 31, both of Hermiston.
Alfredo Alcantar Mendez Jr., 37, of Pendleton, and Kay Leanne Hamlett, 30, of Walla Walla.
Mark Allen Hines II, 20, and Cierra Jordynn Werhan, 19, both of Milton-Freewater.
Tiffany Ica Seliger, 38, and Zachery Ryan Carey, 38, both of Milton-Freewater.
