Sentences
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jason Charles Alferness, 47, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to one count of Theft I and three counts of Theft II (counts merged): sentenced to 22 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 1 year post-prison supervision, $200 fine and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Karen Ann Bailey, 51, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Darryl James Cobb, 66, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,505 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a second count of DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 160 hours community service, $1,505 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Matthew Wayne Choin, 40, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Assault IV-domestic violence: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,750 fine-suspended.
•Richard Wade Ingersoll Jr., 33, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Heath Austin Wilson, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $300 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Christopher Lee Macias, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Tracee Ray Harris, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 30 months probation, $100 fine and $352.95 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Donna Elisabeth Arbogast, 55, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Ernesto Rodriguez: seeks $2,907.76.
•First Community Credit Union vs. Robert K. Carter of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,933.20.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Robert D. Walker of Hermiston: seeks $3,267.63.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Jonathan Preciado: seeks $1,157.79.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Grace Ellen and Zachariah Bubar of Athena: seeks $359.91.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Tammara Louise and John Pittman of Athena: seeks $1,790.81.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Tori E. Cate Hinz of Hermiston: seeks $255.72.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Maria Guadalupe Colin of Milton-Freewater: seeks $309.14.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Michael Glenn Whitmore of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,197.87.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Augustin Cano of Hermiston: seeks $5,158.63.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Monica Echo Becker of Adams: seeks $366.68.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Maria Lepez of Hermiston and Ramon Torres of Umatilla: seeks $836.21.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ashley Chandler of Irrigon: seeks $310.35.
•Discover Bank vs. Cesar Plascencia of Hermiston: seeks $3,954.15.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. John Campbell of Pendleton: seeks $1,016.72.
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Nancy Gomez of Hermiston: seeks $3,983.04.
•Rosalina Vazquez vs. Gary Francis Bowman: seeks $597,992.87.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Britnee N. Osborn of Walla Walla: seeks $889.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jessica Jolene Dodgin (Hurt) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $500.45.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Deana Jo Bray of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,811.46.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Kelli Karlson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $503.03.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jose Jesus Calvillo-Solis of Pendleton: seeks $824.91.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Mindy Hollis of Pendleton: seeks $307.28.
•Toyota Motor Credit Corporation vs. Bonnie J. and Kyle W. Fraunfelder of Hermiston: seeks $9,322.77.
•Joshua L. Reddick of Hermiston vs. Ali’s Pilot Service of Irrigon: seeks $2,340.59.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Jesus Salgado Ortiz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,030.42.
•United Finance Co. vs. Savannah Vaughn of Klamath Falls: seeks $2,797.73.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ronald W. and Dora Paris of Hermiston: judgment for $744.11.
•Synchrony Bank vs. Claribel Martinez Gonzal of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,739.70.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Gari L. Lawson of Pendleton: judgment for $14,175.20.
•Citibank vs. Allen J. Frost of Umatilla: seeks $5,642.18.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Leslie A. Bromps of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,615.77.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Daniel and Lisa Ward of Christmas Valley: judgment for $684.23.
•Fred and Patricia Wyatt of Pilot Rock vs. Robert Backland of Baker City: judgment for $934.82.
•Capital One Bank vs. Nichole J. Childers of Umatilla: judgment for $6,828.35.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Julieanne and Bernard Lind of Umatilla: judgment for $350.70.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Rosemary Brinkley Polich of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $459.98.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Paul O. and Brenna Chavez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,123.44.
•Integrity Glass & Door LLC vs. Paul Artaxet of Pendleton: judgment for $3,500.
•Credits Inc. vs. Franda and Sabinas Sham of Hermiston: judgment for $3,584.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott McElroy of Condon: judgment for $831.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adam K. Mentzer of Pendleton: judgment for $544.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Crystal Hernandez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,115.44.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Travis McCann of Stanfield: judgment for $2.596.38.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Amelia Ough of Umatilla: judgment for $118.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mindy M. Johnson of Pendleton: judgment for $1,602.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Fagan (Balli) of Pendleton: judgment for $7,206.74.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Sandra Jane Ribera of Pendleton and Nickolas Jay Ribera of Ontario; Angela Lee Leonard and John Richard Leonard of Pendleton; Christina Sophia Gilmore and Steven James Gilmore Jr. of Milton-Freewater; Monica Cortez and Guillermo Cortez Pantoja of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jason Adam Moore, 40, and Heidi Charleen VanGorder, 31, both of Irrigon.
