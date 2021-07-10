Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Ramon Viesca, 31, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $1,000 fine-suspended and $427 restitution; pleaded guilty to second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge.
•Jose Javier Tadeo Rodriguez, 36, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Trysta Annmarie Haskett, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary: sentenced to 20 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree failure to appear: sentences to discharge.
•Ryan Brett Weber, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to delivery to a minor of controlled substance Schedule I or II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm (misdemeanor): sentenced to $200 fine (discharged).
MISDEMEANOR
•Heather Marie Mortensen, 38, Richland, Washington, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Aaron Campos, 23, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to second-degree failure to appear: sentence to discharge.
•Osiel Madrigal, 23, Boardman, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Marisa Garcia, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to giving false information to police: sentenced to $100 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Steven Maxson vs. Prime Trucking Inc.: seeks $166,741.97.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Erasmo Rodriguez: seeks $1,294.91.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alejandra V. Cortez: seeks $1,074.33.
•Discover Bank vs. Ronald G. Berwanger of Milton-Freewater: seeks $14,299.26.
•Discover Bank vs. Linda Wood of Hermiston: seeks $2,473.42.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Martin J. Rosas: seeks $16,360.48.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Nohely L. Monroy: seeks $1,465.92.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Luz Martell: seeks $5,601.65.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Jose Castillo of Umatilla: seeks $1,115.25.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Santiago Lemus of Umatilla: seeks $1,325.48.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Lavelle and Evan Halladay: seeks $3,052.85.
•CSO Financial In. vs. Geremy M. Baker of Pilot Rock: seeks $1,763.64.
•Angela C. Smith of Umatilla vs. Matthew and Stephanie Moccardine of Umatilla: seeks $452.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Ryan D. Malone of Pendleton: seeks $7,623.75.
•Erik Orta of Hermiston vs. Ethan Teel and Coya McDermott: seeks $135,000.
•William J. Powers of Calgary, Alberta, Canada vs. Moyin Oluwa Exalt Yusuf of Pendleton: seeks $7,893.699.58.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Alicia Anderson: seeks $1,662.21.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Christy D. McMillen: seeks $2,093.88.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Caitlyn Dunn: seeks $943.72.
•Discover Bank vs. Roscoe L. Haugsted of Pendleton: seeks $10,655.67.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Mariah Bandy: seeks $1,695.11.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Jody Sasser of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,505.43.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Amanda Cherry of Pilot Rock: seeks $828.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kenneth Alexander of Walla Walla: seeks $1,671.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cassandra Cason of Hermiston: seeks $886.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kelli Dailey of Pendleton: seeks $8,482.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kevin and Megan A. Foth of Hermiston: seeks $3,292.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amie L. and John Jamieson of Pendleton: seeks $6,551.48.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ryan J. and Kristen Legore of Pendleton: seeks $376.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esmeralda Morales of Boardman: seeks $2,092.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Mossey of Walla Walla: seeks $4,368.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Loren Pursifull of Stanfield: seeks $3,535.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeffrey Randolph of Umatilla: seeks $1,674.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sarah L. Renner of Umatilla: seeks $3,212.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Pandora D. Richardson of Echo: seeks $754.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francine Smith (Goad) of Pendleton: seeks $1,040.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph A. Steinbruck of Irrigon: seeks $1,191.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Doug Walker of Hermiston: seeks $4,517.24.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Eugene Belshaw of Hermiston: judgment for $4,075.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Diane Hamby of Pendleton: judgment for $4,557.66.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Suzanna K. Torres: judgment for $1,490.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandi and Curtis Gammond of Pendleton: judgment for $434.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn Hams of Pendleton: judgment for $4,526.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angel Renee Neider of Hermiston: judgment for $471.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melody K. and Benjamin L. Tucker of Arlington: judgment for $1,249.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janet Almonte of Hermiston: judgment for $2,779.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lezlee H. Curtis of Hermiston: judgment for $1,615.32.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Esther C. Werhan of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,350.94.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Charlotte White (Eickstaedt) of Hermiston: judgment for $878.81.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joshua D. Martindale of Portland: judgment for $7,787.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott and Beann Smith of Heriston: judgment for $826.25.
•Credits Inc. vs. Connie and James D. Thurman Jr. of Stanfield: judgment for $6,782.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Abisal Ascencion Antonio of Boardman: judgment for $2,608.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tori E. Cate of Hermiston: judgment for $812.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Patrick Maeder of Prosser: judgment for $897.82.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Alejandra Berenice Aviles Gonzalez of Hermiston and Gerardo Guzman Ceniceros of North Las Vegas, Nevada; Consuelo Maria Marina Perez and Miguel Angel Perez Duran of Milton-Freewater; Amber Dawn Boren and Blair Craig Boren of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Michiel Jade Mikkelsen, 23, and Tawnin Bayne Haskett, 20, both of Pendleton.
Krystle Leanna Douglass, 19, and Baelie Ryan Robert Baker, 22, both of Hermiston.
Blanca Estella Rodriguez, 46, and Miguel Osvaldo Valdez, 41, both of Hermiston.
Daniel Ernest Hinton, 34, and Kelsey Elizabeth Bailey, 31, both of Hermiston.
Brian Young Jr., 27, and Andrea Cervantes, 26, both of Hermiston.
Michaela Marie Ruchert, 22, and Jordan Bradley Cimmiyotti, 23, both of Hermiston.
Brandy Amanda Roshon, 35, and Kenneth Lee McNall, 37, both of Weston.
Angela Lee McIntosh, 26, and Andrew David Lorence, 28, both of Umatilla.
Taryk Justyn Boyd, 24, of Camas, Washington, and Delaney Barbara Clem, 23, of Pullman, Washington.
Auriona Marie Prince, 30, and Jose Guadalupe Perez Morales, 31, both of Pendleton.
Matthew Garrison Garneau, 33, and Rachel Elizabeth Snyder, 28, both of Pullman, Washington.
Joshua Dale Lankford, 34, and Taylor Carolyn Moon, 28, both of Echo.
Linda Irene Bidwell-Christy, 48, and Danny Wayne Berentsen, 54, both of Pendleton.
Cristian Corona-Solorio, 24, and Jenisis Navarrete-Campos, 24, both of Hermiston.
Wayne L. Glass, 57, of Pasco, and Nounoi Yudrum, 53, of Hermiston.
Kayla Joyce Hogge, 28, and Aaron Michael Henshaw, 28, both of Pendleton.
Andrew Michael Stephen, 20, and Jessica Faith Thomas, 21, both of Pendleton.
Jane Marie Frenette, 27, of Boardman, and Jason Scott Canales, 34, of Ephrata, Washington.
Marie Elizabeth Garcia Hernandez, 34, and Fernando Ornelas Ortega, 35, both of Pendleton.
Jayson Luke Steele, 41, and Tarah Lee Best, 39, both of Umatilla.
Salvador Alvarado Herrera, 32, and Joanna Virginia Ramirez Campos, 30, both of Hermiston.
Darshae Irene Hunter, 28, and Phillip Dwayne King, 33, both of Helix.
David William Suchanek, 69, of Springfield, and Linda Lou Salmon, 67, of Hermiston.
Nathan Douglas Warne, 27, and Megan Renae Frost, 22, both of Milton-Freewater.
