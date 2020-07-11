Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Veronica Chabolla Rivera, 48, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to $200 fine.
•Kari Lynn Berg, 28, Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and $291.29 restitution; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Markian G. Kuznetsov, 26, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Assaulting Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 19 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $6,979.49 restitution.
•Buddy Richard Pfaff, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 26 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Tasha Leanne Bales, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence discharged.
MISDEMEANOR
•Leah Nichole Hogan, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $3,000 fine, $3,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded no contest to two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to $100 fine and 90 days driver’s license suspension for each count.
•Cameron Douglas Stevens, 30, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to $250 fine.
•Cameron Christopher Been, 20, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Elisa Michelle Lowery Omaljev, 32, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Andres Gaspar Diego, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to $100 fine, 90 days driver’s license suspension and restitution to be determined.
•Justin Joy Barnes, 35, Lostine, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Alex Michael Shaver, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentence to discharge.
•Anneliese Marie Hasty, 44, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Carlose Saleador Duran, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and 100 hours community service.
•Trenton Duane Fife, 56, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Byron Antone Dumas of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Oregon Dept. of Corrections et al and State of Oregon: seeks $10,000.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Kelly Skramstad of Milton-Freewater: seeks $849.11.
•Lavon K. Herrera of Pendleton vs. Umatilla County Credit Union: seeks $1.5 million.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Guadalupe Escobedo: seeks $8,067.54.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Orley F. Grove: seeks $7,819.64.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Tami L. Crum of Springfield: judgment for $530.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections vs. Leighton Halligan of Pendleton: judgment for $330.11.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jacintha Stanley of Pendleton: judgment for $4,823.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cody Allen Coffey of Pendleton: judgment for $1,745.56.
•United Finance Co. vs. Sabrina Tippett of Pilot Rock: judgment for $2,831.33.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Roman Garcia of Prescott, Wash.: judgment for $3,343.03.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Oscar Castaneda of Pendleton: judgment for $1,783.65.
•Les Schwab of Pendleton vs. Michael Cisneros of Pendleton: judgment for $1,298.87.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Kathy Lee Swope of College Place, Wash., and Cody Dean Taylor of Milton-Freewater; Camille R. Edwards and Christopher J. Edwards of Pilot Rock; Winnie Charlene Baccus of Puyallup, Wash., and Dennis R. Baccus of Walla Walla, Wash.; Adam Anderton of Cayuse and Erin Anderton of Walla Walla, Wash.; Esperanza Ortiz-Cervantes and Jose Cervantes-Mendoza of Umatilla; Gary L. Coatney Jr. of Hermiston and Amy N. Coatney of Richland, Wash.; Maria Guadalupe Holliday and Rodney Dale Holliday of Hermiston; Brian Edward Franke and Naamah Franke of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Wyatt James Moss, 20, of Stanfield, and Alyssa Jeanne Ray, 19, of Echo.
Jose Gerardo Mendoza Guzman, 30, and Adela Barrientos Lazcano, 38, both of Hermiston.
Amie Marie Swanson, 37, and Trenton Chase Gassner, 37, both of Hermiston.
Krystal Lavon Levden, 29, and Kevin Michael Cliffton, 37, both of Hermiston.
Staheli Jo Wilkinson, 25, and Victor Raymond Ugalde, 28, both of Orovada, Nev.
Kristina Mae Buschke, 39, and David Allen Harris, 29, both of Weston.
Michael John Gregerson, 41, of Hermiston, and Kathleen Bridget Thelin, 43, of Kennewick, Wash.
Toni Jean Cribbs, 38, and Bryan Tate Virgil, 39, both of Hermiston.
Steven Scott Kidwell, 48, and Carolyn Marie Rovier, 58, both of Pendleton.
