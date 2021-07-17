Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•James Anthony Jones, 44, Adams, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 240 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail and permanent revocation of driver's license; pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering another person (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Jason Michael Francisco Garza, 31, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine: sentenced to 15 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony) and two counts of recklessly endangering another person (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Richard Dean Holmes, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapon: sentenced to 60 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to fleeing/attempt to elude police officer: sentenced to $200 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to a second count of fleeing/attempt to elude police officer: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail; pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering another person (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail and $100 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to reckless driving (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Saturnino Reyes Flores, 55, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•Andrey Romanovich Tochinskiy, 225, Kent, Washington, pleaded guilty to aggravated first-degree theft: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary: sentenced to $200 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to giving false information to police on citation/warrant (misdemeanor: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Marcial Corrales Jr., 36, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine: sentenced to 14 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision and $700 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Kelly Lynn Tryon, 38, Toledo, pleaded guilty to supplying contraband: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Edgar Hilario Zamarripa, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Cindy Ruth Bunch, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to interfering with peace/parole/probation officer: sentence to discharge.
•Beau Allen Wade, 43, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to harassment: sentence discharged.
•Jerry Calvin Kendall, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Julia Anne Wilson, 52, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Monica Angel-Quintana Grant, 44, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine.
•Jon David Hanna, 44, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to second-degree disorderly conduct: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended and 1 year probation.
•Jennifer Kay Martinez, 39, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to interfering with peace/parole/probation officer: sentenced to 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Ivan Olvera, 31, Tampa, Florida, was convicted of DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Michelene Ann Cody, 44, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to third-degree theft: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Jeffery Richard Schiller of Pilot Rock: seeks $8,603.17.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Maria Guerrero of Hermiston: seeks $6,868.71.
•Discover Bank vs. Bridget S. Woods of Hermiston: seeks $2,468.96.
•Gerardo Corona of Walla Walla vs. Felipe Lopez and Clean Homes LLC of Walla Walla: seeks $200,000.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Blanda Castro: seeks $2,434.07.
•Discover Bank vs. Blake Chewning: seeks $7,869.34.
•UHG I LLC vs. Kylie Tasker: seeks $2,226.10.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Randell Eugene Tune II: seeks $1,034.28.
•Michelle Morse of Milton-Freewater vs. Wildhorse Resort and Casino of Pendleton: seeks $80,000.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Dakota Lamunyon of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,112.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donald and Mirisa McCullough of Pendleton: seeks $707.79.
•Credits Inc. vs. Randall and Jennifer Rosu of Arlington: seeks $1,919.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vickie M. Turrell of Heppner: seeks $952.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kyle T. Casey of Echo: seeks $865.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vincent C. Demos of Hermiston: seeks $647.77.
•Credits Inc. vs. Natalie Espain of Hermiston: seeks $2,034.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Derrick W. Kestler of Irrigon: seeks $6,356.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nicolas Marcum of Stanfield: seeks $859.96.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheira Mendoza of Hermiston: seeks $694.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Rodriguez Barriga and Francisco Rodriguez of Umatilla: seeks $898.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria D. Torres Felix of Irrigon: seeks $482.50.
•United Finance Co. vs. Abraham Vega of Umatilla: seeks $799.26.
•United Finance Co. vs. Darren Koenig of Pilot Rock: seeks $385.17.
•United Finance Co. vs. Maria Gutierrez Ralios of Boardman: seeks $4,113.78.
•United Finance Co. vs. Alexxis Weeks of Pendleton: seeks $2,045.82,
•United Finance Co. vs. William Felipe of Irrigon: seeks $3,000.82.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kim L. Salinas of Milton-Freewater: seeks $383.31.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Thomas D. Kobasa of Pendleton: seeks $1,000.10.
•Klizette Garcia of Portland vs. Jerry E. Myers of Heppner: seeks $386,029.74.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Wesley E. Leathers: seeks $9,501.69.
•Capital One Bank vs. Omar I. Madrigal of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,133.45.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jennifer A. Kirkman of Pendleton: seeks $2,185.94.
•Bonneville Billling & Collections Inc. vs. Adam Futter of Pendleton: seeks $1,043.98.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Seth Allen Jokinen of Pendleton: seeks $3,472.14.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•United Finance Co. vs. Brenda Espain of Hermiston: judgment for $1,842.99.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tyler Duran of Umatilla: judgment for $4,298.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria and Sixto Berrera of Boardman: judgment for $1,920.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexis Michael Ayala of Irrigon: judgment for $1,025.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheryl McDonough of Boardman: judgment for $1,118.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Miguel Carrillo of Hermiston: judgment for $485.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Antonio Murguia Martinez of Hermiston: judgment for $2,809.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joselito Dayandante of Hermiston: judgment for $3,963.56.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Larry Francis Bonifer, 63, and Cynthia Rae Vanwinkle, 66, both of Weston.
Jose Sanchez Lemus, 55, and Emma Medina Espinoza, 44, both of Boardman.
Jasey Shay Riddle, 29, and Cody Edward Rankin, 30, both of Pendleton.
Maria De Lourdes Cazares Mercado, 49, and Rafael Pedroza Becerra, 37, both of Milton-Freewater.
Bjorn Duncan Halvorson, 29, and Elizabeth Pedroza, 28, both of Seattle.
Nicholas Anthony Jones, 32, and Makayla Rene Mangione, 23, both of Pendleton.
Sheila Ann Kerr, 36, and Jason Edward Gruening, 43, both of Milton-Freewater.
Dustin John James, 25, of Soap Lake, Washington, and Jessica Ann Wagner, 25, of Walla Walla.
Jose Alfredo Torres Aguirre, 23, and Jennifer Melina Vazquez Montes, 21, both of Moses Lake, Washington..
Casey Marie Erickson, 36, and Jack Robert Zeckman III, 30, both of Pilot Rock.
Tiffany Arlene Wolff, 32, and Jonathan Westly Harris, 32, both of Hermiston.
Magaly Brito, 21, and Giselle Marin, 22, both of Umatilla.
Sandra Robles, 31, and Victor Manuel Ramos Uribe, 31, both of Hermiston.
Maria Elizabeth Garcia Hernandez, 34, and Fernando Ornelas Ortega, 35, both of Pendleton.
Jayson Luke Steele, 41, and Tarah Lee Best, 39, both of Umatilla.
