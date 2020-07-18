Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Vasilios Ahileas Tziouvaras, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Prohibited Firearms or Silencer: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Darrell Dwight Rollins Jr., 53, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Spencer Allen Califf, 37, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service and $10 restitution; pleaded guilty to Carrying Concealed Weapon: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $500 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Byron Allen Adels, 29, Milton-Freewater, pleaded no contest to Burglar I: sentenced to 24 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Josie Paige Royse, 26, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 90 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and 90 days driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 90 days jail; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 90 days jail and 90 days driver’s license suspension.
•Jamal Edwin Graves Vann, 21, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended, $1,000 restitution and additional restitution to be determined, plus attorney fees.
•Bobby Allen Neider, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 26 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to $200 fine (sentence discharged); pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence discharged).
•Jordan Ryley Smith, 31, Touchet, Wash., pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 90 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision for each count, and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 5 years probation.
MISDEMEANOR
•Cassie Marie Bogen, 32, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Falsifying Drug Test Results: sentence to discharge.
•Douglas Troy Walker, 42, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $2,500 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to a second count of Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Vickie Kelly, 55, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $500 fine, $500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Benjamin Ibarra Silva, 48, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Whitney Ann Anderson, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Bryson Stewart Azure, 25, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Isaac Guzman, 24, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $900 fine and $100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Miguel Montez Carrillo, 50, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Crystal Mendoza, 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 40 hours community service, $1,500 fine, $4,750 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Jay Benjamin Harwood, 40, Echo, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Maria Aguilar: seeks $7,176.70.
•Lavon K. Herrera of Pendleton vs. Wendy’s Restaurant of Pendleton: seeks $1,716,444.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. James Anderson: seeks $1,919.96.
•Merlene A. and David D. Gallagher of Portland vs. Julia Hansen of Bend, Adam Hansen of Pendleton, Timothy McMurphy of Umatilla and John Doe: seeks $107,671.82.
•Cach LLC vs. Chester S. Tias: seeks $4,013.66.
•Johnathan E. Hess of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. T. Blewett, Mark Nooth, K. Jackson, Lt. Chambers, TRCI officers Rumsey, Deacon, Kempas, Woods, Trott and Demos, and John Does 1-17: seeks $767.51.
•United Finance Co. vs. Joshua and Liza Mendenhall of Hermiston: seeks $2,240.05.
•United Finance Co. vs. Michael Peterson of Hermiston: seeks $1,030.66.
•United Finance Co. vs. Christina Jones of Pendleton: seeks $3,007.76.
•United Finance Co. vs. Steven Heitshusen of Milton-Freewater: seeks $6,329.20.
•United Finance Co. vs. Cody Gibson of Pendleton: seeks $5,214.42.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Scott Cason of Stanfield: seeks $228.33.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Richard Pullen: seeks $1,290.95.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Michelle Deford: seeks $1,909.49.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Dario Martinez (Castro): seeks $18,118.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Randall and Amanda Rosenburg of Hermiston: seeks $2,538.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alex Escamilla of Hermiston: seeks $2,611.69.
•Janice Adrienne Davis of Echo vs. Emmanuel Larios Garcia of Sunnyside, Wash.: seeks $1,295.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeremiah Jordan S. Caudill of Hermiston: seeks $785.81.
•Credits Inc. vs. Manuela Quintero of Umatilla: seeks $734.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Damian Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $814.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sylvia Viesca of Umatilla: seeks $2,671.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Codie Dunham of Umatilla: seeks $558.97.
•Credits Inc. vs. Whitney Johnson of Hermiston: seeks $1,923.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francine Smith (Goad) of Pendleton: seeks $1,461.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheri K. Rosenberg Hadden of Pendleton: seeks $784.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie Perez of Hermiston: seeks $1,055.60.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Peggy Parisien of Umatilla: judgment for $6,828.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Alice Clinkenbeard of Pendleton: judgment for $632.25.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donna L. White of Hermiston: judgment for $6,081.66.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Yesica Valencia of Hermiston: judgment for $806.72.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Alesha Marie Anglin and Brandon Allen Anglin of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Grecia Gabriela Jaime, 18, of Hermiston, and Oscar Garcia, 20, of Stanfield.
Jarrod Allen Bankston, 31, of Hermiston, and Hanna Naomi McGrath, 26, of Salem.
Michael Salas, 44, and Michele Anne Thompson, 39, both of West Richland, Wash.
Roxanne Lynn Callahan, 48, and Kenneth Dean Spiva Jr., 49, both of Hermiston.
Matthew William Williams, 57, of Garden Valley, Idaho, and Heather Annette Harrison, 46, of Woodbury, Tenn.
Paul Fredrick Little Jr., 20, of Pasco, Wash., and Lily Ann Wells, 20, of Milton-Freewater.
Patricia Lynne Kelley, 60, and Gary Dwight Bertelson, 61, both of Milton-Freewater.
William F. Simmons, 63, of Hermiston, and Donna Marie Lang, 58, of Echo.
Ryan Craig Chamberlain, 26, and Danielle Aleesha Peterson, 22, both of Pendleton.
Stephanie Nicole Milbrodt, 24, and Trevor Bruno Meyer, 24, both of Pilot Rock.
Jon Andvik, 54, and Megan Noel Wilber, 42, both of Pendleton.
Katie Marie Frederick, 42, and Forrest Myers Pourier, 44, both of Hermiston.
