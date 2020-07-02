Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Tayah Iliene Claughton, 22, John Day, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence discharged.
•Moises Josue Medrano, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 20 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 22 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Donovan Carino Alamar, 27, Madras, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 36 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 26 months Oregon DOC and 3 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 12 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision.
MISDEMEANOR
•James Anthony Bell, 30, Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $400 fine and $1,100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•William Joseph Kohler, 22, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and 25 hours community service.
•Richard J. Hanson, 48, Vancouver, Wash., pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 21 days jail, 159 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and restitution to be determined.
•Marianna Isel Torres, 20, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
•Brandon James Cross, 21, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $745 fine, $1,255 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Dameon Ross Casey, 34, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Isidro Ambriz Mendoza, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and $650 restitution; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentenced to restitution to be determined (sentences discharged); pleaded guilty to Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle and Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Alton Kent Helton, 53, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Lavon Karen Herrera of Pendleton vs. Pendleton Oregon Circuit Court, City of Pendleton and Umatilla County: seeks $2 millon.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ayerim Gonzalez Gomez of Umatilla: seeks $2,385.38.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Claribel Martinez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $6,776.59.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rebecca Stiles of Pendleton: seeks $9,534.55.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jose Reymundo of Stanfield: seeks $1,231.54.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jamin Harris of Umatilla: seeks $895.43.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Gary Holford of Pendleton: seeks $277.41.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Maria Guadalupe Meza (Maria Guadalupe Saldana) of Milton-Freewater: seeks $979.02.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Gary L. Schnabel of Milton-Freewater: seeks $135.02.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Shannon M. Drennen of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,362.93.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Flint A. Collinsworth: seeks $7,718.04.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Catherine E. Brenaman: seeks $4,539.82.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jose J. Hurtado: seeks $4,384.62.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Martin Molina: seeks $6,744.15.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Angela Scroggins: seeks $3,855.68.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Tammy L. Crago and Brenda L. Lundquist: seeks $8,260.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bethany N. Benage of Hermiston: seeks $428.56.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lynnea A. Kennedy of Umatilla: seeks $3,787.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Martin and Brenda Montoya of Umatilla: seeks $3,110.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mallory E. Murr of Umatilla: seeks $6,081.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth L. and Philip Wheeler of Hermiston: seeks $1,185.75.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Banner Bank vs. Daisy Milk Co. LLC of Pendleton and Andy and Jessica Stelk of Echo: judgment for $25,200.87.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Hillary Dial of Pendleton: judgment for $4,464.61.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Jeriel Santiago of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,367.13.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Miguel Angel Archila Jr., 45, and Rene Danaile Weber, 42, both of Hermiston.
Bailey Rae Harwell, 24, and Pake Thomas Sorey, 25, both of Pendleton.
Joshua Patrick Corgatelli, 21, of Moscow, Idaho, and Jenna Renee Billings, 23, of Richland, Wash.
Jeremy Paul Manning, 43, and Misty Marie Sturdevant, 35, both of Hermiston.
Monica Reyna Bernal, 26, and Felipe Corcuera Resendiz Jr. 22, both of Umatilla.
Kalene Elizabeth Wheeler, 23, and Jacob Neal Flyg, 24, both of Umatilla.
Brandon Scott Davison, 37, and Landi Marie Wheeler, 33, both of Walla Walla, Wash.
Daniel Ray Caswell, 39, and Katelyn Garrett Flory, 34, both of Adams.
Alexandria Rosemarie Archer, 21, of Kennewick, Wash., and Mark Alan Adkins II, 19, of Fort Lawn, S.C.
