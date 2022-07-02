Sentences

The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:

James Alan Lycett, 37, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of possession of a stolen vehicle; sentenced to 18 months of probation, $2,761 in fines and fees.

Justina Lynn Dunbar, 41, of Canyonville, pleaded guilty to 2020 charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving; sentenced to two years of probation and $500 in fines.

Marriages

Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:

Dwayne Wesley Houlett, 35, and Chrissy Lynn Graham, 35, both of Weston.

Jasmine Marie Aguilar, 24, and Jonatan Resendiz, 26, both of Umatilla.

Erik Nolan Bostrom, 22, of Provo, Utah, and Eden Candland Allen, 21, of Salem.

Davaughn Ori Wilson, 35, and Samantha Leeann Scown, 31, both of Des Moines, Washington.

Mackenzie Leanne Parker, 29, and Michael Garland Briggs, 31, both of Pendleton.

Abigail Rose Marie Holaday, 20, and Zachary Todd Peery, 23, both of Pendleton.

Tamara Michelle Furth, 46, and Brian Keith Meredith, 46, both of Kennewick.

Kylie Renee Markwick, 24, and Edwin Feliciano Rosales, 24, both of Hermiston.

Kayla Michelle Poirier, 33, of Milton-Freewater, and Kory Michael Seybold, 34, of Kennewick.

Levi William Broeske, 27, and Abby Marie Perryman, 25, both of West Richland, Washington.

Kali Jade Torres, 22, and Alejandro Zavala, 24, both of Umatilla.

Mallory Mae Erice, 22, and Jeffrey Anthony Dieu, 23, both of Pendleton.

Harry Kulu Pa, 50, and Candice M. Issa, 44, both of Stanfield.

Travis Lee Copeland, 30, and Alexis Monahan Henslee, 26, both of Pilot Rock.

Maria Alisia Almonte, 25, and Fernando Azael Lopez Lopez, 27, both of Hermiston.

Darryn Jayne McCauley, 27, and Nathan Joel May, 31, both of Pendleton.

Evelin Gaudalupe Vazquez, 22, of Corona, New York, and Jorge Francisco Hernandez Herrera, 21, of Boardman.

Ramon Pena Cornelio, 28, of Umatilla, and Flor Arcelia Reyes Olvera, 28, of Beaverton.

Mark Anthony Camarena, 31, of Umatilla, and Arcelia Lizbeth Fierro, 30, of Oregon City.

Emily Helen Sims, 24, and Michael Edwin Zapel, 31, both of Pendleton.

Joshua David Gawith, 45, of Umatilla, and Maria Giovanna Sweaney, 42, of Everett, Washington.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.