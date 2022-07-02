Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
James Alan Lycett, 37, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of possession of a stolen vehicle; sentenced to 18 months of probation, $2,761 in fines and fees.
Justina Lynn Dunbar, 41, of Canyonville, pleaded guilty to 2020 charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving; sentenced to two years of probation and $500 in fines.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Dwayne Wesley Houlett, 35, and Chrissy Lynn Graham, 35, both of Weston.
Jasmine Marie Aguilar, 24, and Jonatan Resendiz, 26, both of Umatilla.
Erik Nolan Bostrom, 22, of Provo, Utah, and Eden Candland Allen, 21, of Salem.
Davaughn Ori Wilson, 35, and Samantha Leeann Scown, 31, both of Des Moines, Washington.
Mackenzie Leanne Parker, 29, and Michael Garland Briggs, 31, both of Pendleton.
Abigail Rose Marie Holaday, 20, and Zachary Todd Peery, 23, both of Pendleton.
Tamara Michelle Furth, 46, and Brian Keith Meredith, 46, both of Kennewick.
Kylie Renee Markwick, 24, and Edwin Feliciano Rosales, 24, both of Hermiston.
Kayla Michelle Poirier, 33, of Milton-Freewater, and Kory Michael Seybold, 34, of Kennewick.
Levi William Broeske, 27, and Abby Marie Perryman, 25, both of West Richland, Washington.
Kali Jade Torres, 22, and Alejandro Zavala, 24, both of Umatilla.
Mallory Mae Erice, 22, and Jeffrey Anthony Dieu, 23, both of Pendleton.
Harry Kulu Pa, 50, and Candice M. Issa, 44, both of Stanfield.
Travis Lee Copeland, 30, and Alexis Monahan Henslee, 26, both of Pilot Rock.
Maria Alisia Almonte, 25, and Fernando Azael Lopez Lopez, 27, both of Hermiston.
Darryn Jayne McCauley, 27, and Nathan Joel May, 31, both of Pendleton.
Evelin Gaudalupe Vazquez, 22, of Corona, New York, and Jorge Francisco Hernandez Herrera, 21, of Boardman.
Ramon Pena Cornelio, 28, of Umatilla, and Flor Arcelia Reyes Olvera, 28, of Beaverton.
Mark Anthony Camarena, 31, of Umatilla, and Arcelia Lizbeth Fierro, 30, of Oregon City.
Emily Helen Sims, 24, and Michael Edwin Zapel, 31, both of Pendleton.
Joshua David Gawith, 45, of Umatilla, and Maria Giovanna Sweaney, 42, of Everett, Washington.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.