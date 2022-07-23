Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Lavon Herrera, of Pendleton, vs. Circle K, 335 S.E. Court Ave., of Pendleton; seeks $10,000.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Alyanna Acala Schild, 30, and Adam William Arzner, 35, both of Spokane.
Jessica Taylor Arnzen, 27, of Milton-Freewater, and Kyran Odendaal, 29, of Edenvale, Gauteng, South Africa.
Cassie Earleen Cranston Schaefer, 49, and Lawrence Eugene Duncan II, 53, both of Hermiston.
Allen Duane Moon, 59, and Ronda Kay Eaton, 52, both of Hermiston.
Janelle Rose Kaiel, 63, and Shawn Dion Simpson, 64, both of Pendleton.
Pedro Aparicio Gomez, 35, and Nadia Hortencia Canche, 37, both of Umatilla.
Laura Ricardo Mejia, 42, and Onofre Heredia Garcilazo, 49, both of Umatilla.
Samuel Jesse Denton, 29, and Marisa Lynn De La Torre, 27, both of Anchorage, Alaska.
Meagan Lindsay Coots, 30, and Chad Nolan Miltenberger, 27, both of Pendleton.
Merissa Francis Haynes, 30, and Keyard Mandale Ward, 29, both of Pendleton.
Bradley Ray Lindley, 37, and Olivia Adele Bentley, 28, both of Hermiston.
Kaden Allen Ledford, 29, and Josey Paige Wilson, 25, both of Hermiston.
Anna Alicia Martinez Valdez, 26, of Echo, and Joshua Gordon Robins, 27, of Hermiston.
Katheryn Amber Cearns, 30, and Jordan Joseph Gonzales, 30, both of Hermiston.
Michael David Julio, 50, and Crystal Ann Bruno, 43, both of Meacham.
Kaleb Anthony Kornegay, 21, and Eliza Beatrice Huxel, 26, both of Hermiston.
Jennifer Irene Price, 43, of The Dalles, and Brian Lester Depriest, 46, of Pendleton.
Bonnie Melinda Day, 37, and Ian Chester Shadle, 35, both of Pendleton.
Alondra Ramos Delacruz, 23, and Fermin Martinez Dircio, 36, both of Hermiston.
Sydney Ann Dibble, 20, and Wyatt Edwin Gilmore, 20, both of Milton-Freewater.
Joshua Ryan Browning, 47, and Lori Anne Monaco-Mills, 43, both of Hermiston.
Sarah Elizabeth Cahill, 29, and Colton Thomas McKenney, 30, both of Hermiston.
Kylee Marisa Broderick, 23, and Cameron Drew Savage, 23, both of Kennewick.
Brian Lee Johnson, 69, of Plymouth, Washington, and Jeannine Denice Lancey, 66, of Hermiston.
Edgar Cuevas, 22, and Flor Isel Rodriguez, 22, both of Hermiston.
Dustin Michael Rasmussen, 28, of Milton-Freewater, and Amber Nichole Hellie, 27, of College Place.
Savannah Clara Nageotte, 26, and Caleb James, Schroder, 22, both of Kennewick.
Arthur Douglas Crews, 27, and Cassandra Autumn Philo, 33, both of Pendleton.
Daena Dioscelin Contreras Pinto, 21, of Irrigon, and Juan Carlos Ayala Corona, 36, of Umatilla.
Erica Lynn Willhite, 25, and Christian Stephen Paul Bracken, 28, both of Pendleton.
Courtney Nicole Wheeler, 21, and Luke John Carl Walchli, 22, both of Hermiston.
Karli Marie Bowman, 40, and David Lee Searle, 41, both of Umatilla.
Arthur Moulton Dunkle, 70, and Deborah Kay George, 67, both of Loyal, Wisconsin.
Trisha Belle Chavez, 28, and Arnoldo Junior Lepez, 29, both of Hermiston.
Holly Ann Hill, 27, and Zachary Michael Marangi, 29, both of Walla Walla.
Emily Rose Stephens, 22, of Battle Ground, Washington, and Zachery Wesley Donn Reiswig, 24, of College Place.
Christopher Aaron Tolentino, 37, of Pendleton, and Adriana Maria Louise Martinovic, 43, of Sydney, Australia.
Daniel Michael Pierce, 33, of Pendleton, and Douglas Hoang Vo, 30, of Brooklyn, New York.
