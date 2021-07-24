Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Brett Anthony Sinkevitch, 34, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to assaulting a public safety officer: sentenced to 25 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined.
•Nathaniel Franklin Lewis, 31, Baker City (PRCF), pleaded guilty to identity theft: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Lisa Rachelle Kenney, 53, Vancouver, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $1,500 fine, $150 restitution and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to failure to perform duties of driver-property damage (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Jakob Klee Palmer Johnson, 35, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to fleeing/attempt to elude police: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to reckless driving (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal trespass (misdemeanor): sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine for each count, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to a fourth count of second-degree criminal trespass (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Brian Lee Ankney, 38, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Ethan Alan Pinkham, 37, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 90 days Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 180 hours community service, $2,500 fine, $2,500 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver's license, plus court costs and fees.
MISDEMEANOR
•Daniel Robert Zamudio, 27, Toledo, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $1,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Adalberto Garcia Lara, 37, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $1,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended.
•Josue Calvillo, 32, Boardman, pleaded guilty to failure to perform duties of driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 10 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Alex Dean Parrish, 53, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit Class C/unclassified felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus attorney fees; pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault: sentence to discharge.
•Diego Vela Ibarra, 20, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to reckless driving: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine (discharged); pleaded guilty to a second count of driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine (discharged).
•Jennifer Ranae Sproule, 39, The Dalles, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Keri Lee Gregerson, 44, Milton-Freewater, pleaded no contest to harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $150 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Angelo Menghini, 63, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Noe Viesca, 45, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units; pleaded guilty to second-degree failure to appear: sentence to discharge.
•Jesse James Sampson, 45, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to failure to perform duties of driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Luizinho Martinez Penaloza, 28, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•William Alexander Sutton, 45, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Christopher Diego Lomeli, 18, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Agustin Hernandez Villalobos, 65, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to menacing: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; was found in contempt of court: two counts discharged.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Maria Luisa Archila Arroyo and Oscar A. Guevara Archila of Athena: seeks $396.99.
•Capital One Bank vs. Omar I. Madrigal of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,133.45.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jennifer A. Kirkman of Pendleton: seeks $2,185.94.
•Ally Bank vs. Robert James McDonald: seeks $56,757.71.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Faviola T. Tapia of Umatilla: seeks $3,248.90.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Vicky L. James of Hermiston: seeks $4,824.77.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Britney Garcia of Echo: seeks $2,791.17.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Bobby L. and Cindi L. Roberts of Pendleton: seeks $9,320.91.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Kyle Slupsky of Hermiston: seeks $763.57.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Fabricio Barahona of Weston: seeks $1,224.32.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Luis E. Ibarra of Stanfield: seeks $2,782.60.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Brittany Sienia of Hermiston: seeks $5,186.90.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Bruce A. Daniels of Umatilla: seeks $2,036.39.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Russell Fox of Umatilla: seeks $974.01.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Lizet Tejeda of Hermiston: seeks $1,062.71.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Stephen Groce: seeks $983.99.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Jessica Arnold of Pendleton: seeks $215.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Raymond R. Johnson of Pilot Rock: seeks $664.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rogelio Rodriguez Sr. and Maria Rodriguez Barajas of Pendleton: seeks $8,037.75.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. William and Stephanie Felipe (Parra) of Irrigon: seeks $470.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Ralios Jimon of Boardman: judgment for $6,715.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tola Chhim of Irrigon: judgment for $3,804.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose F. Quevedo Guillen and Mirza Amparo of Hermiston: judgment for $426.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mary Hegar of Richland, Washington: judgment for $7,379.62.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kathleen Bergman: seeks $3,380.41.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Michelle Villarreal of Pendleton: seeks $7,660.58.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Loni Silvani (Gomez) of Hermiston: seeks $1,430.27.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sanora Gee: judgment for $973.41.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Nicole Stiefel: judgment for $1115.44.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kitty Lamb: judgment for $1,176.15.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tasha Ellis: judgment for $1,409.59.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ada Castillo (Estrada) and Steven Estrada of Hermiston: judgment for $324.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ann M. Moe of Pendleton: judgment for $584.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arnulfo Zavala of Pendleton: judgment for $449.10.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Dylan Trey Studer: judgment for $8,116.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Sanchez of Boardman: judgment for $2,510.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler J. Stephens of Umatilla: judgment for $631.35.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Jason Turner of Pendleton (EOCI) and Gina Turner of Portland; Joshua Estes of Kennewick and Amanda Condie of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Maria De Lourdes Cazares Mercado, 49, and Rafael Pedroza Becerra, 37, both of Milton-Freewater.
McKayla Joan Dyer, 19, and Trevor John Murphy, 19, both of Hermiston.
Sheila Ann Kerr, 36, and Jason Edward Gruening, 43, both of Milton-Freewater.
Zaida Mariel Ledezma Gutierrez, 25, and Lucio Ochoa Guardado Jr., 24, both of Hermiston.
Ana Bella Cornejo, 30, and Miguel Angel Sanchez Reyes, 22, both of Hermiston.
Veronica Lopez, 39, and Filiberto Ramirez Gutierrez, 33, both of Kennewick.
Chelsa Cheree-Shaver Hopper, 27, and Darren David Pahl, 32, both of Helix.
Jody Jack Allen, 52, and Charisma Leanne Hollingshead, 41, both of Pendleton.
Whitley Elizabeth Schiller, 25, of Pendleton, and Andrew Luke Sullivan, 28, of Zillah, Washington.
Joshua Cody Stiffler, 35, and Cheree Love Niemeier, 40, both of Milton-Freewater.
Allen Matthew Boucher, 24, and Harley Sierra Sloan, 24, both of Umatilla.
Justin Philip Atkins, 41, of Pendleton, and Elizabeth Cheri Hoover, 30, of Hermiston.
Frederick Bryle Grass, 42, of Weston, and Angie Lyn Winks, 43, of Pendleton.
Blanca Delia Ordaz Leyva, 42, and Emeterio Lugo Labra, 30, both of Umatilla.
Ivan Macias Salazar, 29, and Briseida Ayala Birrueta, 29, both of Hermiston.
Vincent Floyd Thomason, 32, and Calgary Sue Stevenson, 29, both of Portland.
