Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Nicholas James Mauri, 29, Cave Junction, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 15 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to three counts of Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 364 days jail and 1 year driver’s license suspension (revocation of Diversion Program), plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Recklessly Endangering Another: sentenced to 180 days jail for each count and 2 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Cody Roy Hatley, 31, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 28 months Oregon DOC, 2 year post-prison supervision and $500 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Kimberly Hazel Mansfield, 51, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•John Alvin Ambalong, 23, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Furnishing Alcohol to Person Under 21: sentenced to 179 days jail-suspended 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Michelle Preciado, 31, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $2,000 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentence to discharge.
•Edwin R. Everett, 64, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Patrick Sean Connelly, 51, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $200 fine and $550 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Icy Sarah Roe, 30, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Mario Ramirez Mendoza, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 18 mohths probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $5,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•Amanda Dawn Liebegott, 37, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to five counts of Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Austin Leroy James, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Martha Rodriguez, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentenced to $234.88 compensatory fine (sentence for count 1 discharged).
•Tanner Mills, 20, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $400 fine, $1,100 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•James Edward Taylor, 57, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $4,000 fine, $2,250 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees.
•Urbano Cazares Jr., 30, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Adam James Morris, 27, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentence to discharge.
•Jacob Robert Adams, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in Diversion Program, plus court costs and fees.
•Tyler Douglas Minton, 29, Hermiston, was convicted of Interference With Making Report and Harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $100 fine and $4,900 fine-suspended for each count; was convicted of Criminal Mischief III: sentenced to $100 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Luz Martell of Hermiston: seeks $2,004.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Venises T. Estrada Duron of Hermiston: seeks $1,018.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessmyn Rae Allen of Umatilla: seeks $6,565.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Charleen Cano of Pendleton: seeks $545.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jasmin Renee and Tiffany Cobb of Umatilla: seeks $2,584.44.
•Riven James Fenton of Pendleton vs. Pendleton Bike Week LLC, Jacob Turner dba Rovers Security Co., Al “Capone” Rafferty of Hermiston, and Unruh Management & Consulting LLC dba Oregon Beverage Services: seeks $1,529,315.25.
•LaVon K. Herrera of Pendleton vs. Wendy’s Restaurant of Pendleton: seeks $19,170.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Lynda Shirley of Stanfield: seeks $4,750.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria Hernandez of Hermiston: seeks $2,651.10.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Micah Herring of Pendleton: seeks $237.31.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Joshua McKamey of Hermiston: seeks $243.81.
•Accounts Receivable Inc. vs. Maria Ruiz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,190.97.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Alex Murguia: seeks $1,108.93.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kelli MacLeod: seeks $3,764.49.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Gloria V. Lopez: seeks $1,356.38.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Walla Walla University of College Place, Wash., vs. Elisa Bonsall: judgment for $3,914.74.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Lauralee Hewitt: judgment for $2,586.45.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Aaron E. Abel of Hermiston: judgment for $14,462.83.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Chavez Gonzalez of Umatilla: judgment for $1,205.70.
•NW RBI Inc. vs. Lloyd Parker of Umatilla: judgment for $3,928.07.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Josie Erickson of Pilot Rock and Rhyce Pruit of Irrigon; Robin Lee Blankenship of Bismarck, N.D., and Joseph Jay Blankenship of Adams; John Calvin Linder of Pendleton and Deborrah Ann Reth of Wallowa; Leroy Allen Shaw and Vivian June Shaw of Pendleton; Earl Carr of Milton-Freewater and Penny Sue Carr of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Kaleigh MaryRuth Waggoner, 22, of Pilot Rock, and Brock Taylor Johnson, 21, of Castle Rock, Wash.
Reeghan Michelle Lehnert, 23, and Quentin Elias Quaempts, 24, both of Pendleton.
Michele Lynn Settle, 47, and Edward Loren Davis, 54, both of Pendleton.
Amanda Grace Kvamme, 19, and Marcus Ray Brown, 19, both of Pendleton.
Tasha Lee Carr, 27, and Joseph Albert Thomas Crawford, 27, both of Pendleton.
James Thomas Aldrich, 64, and Carol Jane Aldrich, 64, both of Pendleton.
Sara Mackenzie Mills, 29, and Scott Gregory Hammond, 33, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Stephanie True Hargroves, 43, and Michael Allen Melling, 39, both of Pasco, Wash.
Raymond Joseph Wing, 43, and Heather Leinaala Christian, 42, both of Hermiston.
