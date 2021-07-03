Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Robyn Lynn Zook, 40, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, identity theft and two counts of first-degree theft: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $250 fine for each count, and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Dillon Scott Carter, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle: sentence to discharge.
•Deva Lorraine Tolford-Marthaller, 26, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping: sentenced to 70 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine-suspended for each count.
•Gregory Allen Hering, 52, Madras, pleaded guilty to fleeing/attempt to elude police: sentenced to 13 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined.
•Paul Duane Caverly, 50, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle: sentenced to 18 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision, $250 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to first-degree theft: sentence to discharge.
•Conner Alexander Fry, 28, La Grande, pleaded guilty to assaulting a public safety officer: sentenced to 10 months jail and 2 years post-prison supervision: pleaded guilty to resisting arrest (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Brooke Leann Fox, 25, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearm: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Crystal Mendoza, 31, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Eleanor Kimberly St. Clair Bidlen, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Kiley Gwyn Post, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service and $300 fine.
•Francisco Miguel Gonzalez Contreras, 28, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension.
•Ronald Joshua Milton Rice, 35, Boardman, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 15 days jail.
•Ruben Manuel Rivera, 29, Boardman, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Elizabeth Francis Edinger, 44, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 130 hours community service, $1,800 fine, $200 fine-suspended and 3 years driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Carrie Francis Clauson, 61, Astoria, pleaded guilty to giving false information to peace officer in connection with citation/warrant: sentenced to $100 fine and attorney fees (discharged).
•Benito Quijano-Gonzalez, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to giving false information to police: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Adrian Torres Nava, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft: sentenced to 60 days jail, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Jose Lepe Jr., 30, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to interfering with peace/parole/probation officer and resisting arrest: sentences to discharge.
•Corey Lee McDonough, 40, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, 200 hours community service, $2,500 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Ranson Alfred, 29, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to attempt to commit class C/unclassified felony: sentenced to $250 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Corey T. Hewlett of Umatilla: seeks $2,21.07.
•Bridget Sabrina Woods of Hermiston vs. Derek Jaes Baher, Richard Baher, Carol Baher and the Oregon Dept. of Human Services, Hermiston: seeks $550,000.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jason R. Lybrand of Pendleton: seeks $6,277.96.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Soledad Estrada of Umatilla: seeks $783.24.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tayler Craig of Pendleton: seeks $2,825.33.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Luis Arrezola Sr. of Hermiston: seeks $2,095.99.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Renae Martin of Pendleton: seeks $2,503.39.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shawn Joseph of Pendleton: seeks $4,296.51.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tucker Arnold of Pendleton: seeks $1,369.97.
•Morgan Doe Heckman of Hermiston vs. Jose Luis Gaeta: seeks $250.
•North American Recover Inc. vs. Daniel M. Valdovino of Hermiston: seeks $2,775.83.
•Russell Richards vs. John Michael Jeremy Anderson, Good Shepherd Medical System and Good Shepherd Medical Group of Hermiston: seeks $3 million.
•United Financial Casualty Company vs. New Prime Inc. dba Prime Inc.: seeks $2,974.
•Capital One Bank vs. Donald Leighty of Milton-Freewater: seeks $11,168.94.
•Capital One Bank vs. David Ruiz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $4,715.63.
•Capital One Bank vs. Sherrie L. Walder of Umatilla: seeks $3,870.42.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Aaron J. Cockrill of Hermiston: seeks $9,167.63.
•Melissa Hilding vs. Patricia Hopper and Susan Lyon: seeks $300,000.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Brandon Lee Davis of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,359.31.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Paul R. Manning of Hermiston: seeks $925.79.
•Capital One Bank vs. Loretta A. Armstrong of Umatilla: seeks $1,877.40.
•Capital One Bank vs. Henry D. Clark of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,055.10.
•U.S. Bank N.A. dba Elan Financial Services vs. Rosemary Guardado: seeks $5,375.92.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gary Trevino: seeks $3,792.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian and Heidi Boerma of Pendleton: seeks $779.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher G. Doebler of Hermiston: seeks $3,062.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daisy Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $1,139.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bianca N. Ortiz of Hermiston: seeks $813.03.
•Credits Inc. vs. Todd A. Prehn of Hermiston: seeks $397.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rodney K. Raines of Pendleton: seeks $1,641.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Sanchez of Boardman: seeks $2,510.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tyler J. Stephens of Umatilla: seeks $631.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melanie Wilson of Umatilla: seeks $1,933.13.
•Michelle Grace Manning of Umatilla vs. Ramon Esquivel Alvarez of Umatilla: seeks $10,000.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Jamie S. Levy of Pendleton: judgment for $21,606.39.
•Capital One Bank vs. Drex A. Vissers of Hermiston: judgment for $9,145.32.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Janet Logan of Pendleton: judgment for $8,357.26.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Kelly L. Palomino of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,259.27.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Timothy Mullanix of Pendleton: judgment for $2,873.63.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Charles A. Munro Jr. of Stanfield: judgment for $1,097.57.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Amanda Hull of Pilot Rock: judgment for $3,284.39.
•Capital One Bank vs. Aaron Abel of Hermiston: judgment for $6,794.81.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Lisa M. Bauck of Athena: judgment for $867.84.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Erin M. and Kristoffer Dalrymple of Athena: judgment for $5,138.3.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Cody E. Hamby of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $546.47.
•Olipant Financial LLC vs. Edward Hatanpaa of Pendleton: judgment for $36,412.75.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Tera Ekman of Stanfield: judgment for $5,238.60.
•Capital One Bank vs. Ester I. Jlinn of Hermiston: judgment for $5,642.44.
•Capital One Bank vs. Barbara J. Byerley of Weston: judgment for $5,311.32.
•Capital One Bank vs. Shawn M. Hams of Pendleton: judgment for $11,320.49.
•Capital One Bank vs. Michael S. Bitrick of Pendleton: judgment for $1,893.15.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tad A. Ely of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $14,058.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amber Gay Daulton of Irrigon: judgment for $4,181.76.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Patricia E. Lopez Parada of Hermiston: judgment for $1,100.
•Cascade Collections Inc. vs. Adan J. Perez II of Umatilla: judgment for $622.87.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Eslam Elshoura and Charlotte Espinoza of Pendleton; Melinda Sue Tallekpalek (Talbott) and Gustie Joe Tallekpalek of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Kyla Rae Jacobs, 42, of Echo, and Jeffrey Alan Baumgartner, 45, of Pendleton.
Romie Wayne Ezell, 24, and Ashley Elizabeth Howard, 25, both of Athena.
Liseth Rivera Martinez, 29, and Gerardo Fuerte Garcia, 39, both of Pendleton.
Joshua Wade Roberts, 23, and Cailyn Marie Lambert, 22, both of Hermiston.
Chandler Jacob Simpson, 23, and Kayla Cherie Pitzer, 21, both of Walla Walla.
Jessica Mae Sexton, 30, of Hermiston, and Shaun Patrick Finn, 34, of Othello, Washington.
Lisa Michelle Jellison, 33, and Joseph Joshua Jordan Wise, 25, both of Pendleton.
Benjamin Mark Millard, 29, and Jessica Lyn Burgess, 27, both of Hermiston.
Shane Richard Thomas, 37, and Lacey Victoria Caldera, 26, both of Pendleton.
Meryssa Marie O'Neel, 22, and Jake Ryan Conaway, 25, both of Cheney, Washington.
Willard Francis Turney, 74, of Hermiston, and Vera Jean Morrow, 73, of Longview, Washington.
