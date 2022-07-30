The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Spencer Carl Seitoku Hull, 39, of Caldwell, Idaho, pleaded guilty to five counts of identity theft, two counts of first-degree forgery, three counts of second-degree forgery and one count of second-degree theft; sentenced to 13 months of incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections, one year of post-prison supervision and $2,315.89 in restitution.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Anthony Garcilazo, 30, and Aurora Flores-Sanchez, 29, both of Hermiston.
Amy Jolene Croghan, 43, and Matthew Allen Wells, 42, both of Umatilla.
Jesus Jaimes Jr., 20, and Guadalupe Rosales, 23, both of Hermiston.
Elizabeth Renee Huskey, 30, of Pendleton, and Rex Patrick Love, 31, of Spokane.
Efrain Cisneros Nava, 22, and Lidia Guadalupe Martinez Paniagua, 22, both of Hermiston.
Donald James Hill, 38, and Traci Marissa Larson, 33, both of Hermiston.
Lindsay Marie Brown, 33, and Nicholas Robert Straighan, 44, both of Pendleton.
Darrin Andrew Leer, 33, of Umatilla, and Kaitlyn Sierra Toomey, 26, of College Place.
Lars Christian Hansen, 47, and Rocio Arias, 44, both of Stanfield.
Douglas Lee Schreiner, 42, and Elizabeth Ann Johnston, 37, both of Pendleton.
McKenzie Marie Kincaid, 20, and Skyler Michael Alan Smith, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
Amber Nichole Jean Stewart, 39, and Robert Dale Dodgin Jr., 41, both of Walla Walla.
Leslie Suzanne Rosenberg, 43, and Michael Ray Kessler, 46, both of Pendleton.
Angela Anna Hernandez, 35, and Jacob Leslie Gunnels, 40, both of Pilot Rock.
Breena Ann Wickersham, 27, and Cody Lee Wayne Brock, 23, both of Kennewick.
