Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Alison Betsy Crawford-Bylenga, 50, Spangle, Washington, was granted a conditional discharge for second-degree custodial interference: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $2,000 fine and $500 fine-suspended.
•Trent Allen Lowe, 22, Spokane, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree theft: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and $200 fine (no sentence available for theft charge).
•Roni Lee Castillo, 27, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to first-degree failure to appear: sentence to discharge.
•Landon Wright Piel, 29, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to second-degree burglary: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended; pleaded no contest to first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine for each count; pleaded no contest to first-degree failure to appear: sentenced to $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Devin Lee Taylor Badgett, 23, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service and $1,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Jaime Norman Goertzen, 37, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
Michael Dean Summers, 37, Cottage Grove, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 30 hours community service and restitution to be determined.
•Leeann Rose Shelley, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to harassment: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Jessica J. and Adam Willard of Pendleton: seeks $267.64.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Shone Teel of Hermiston: seeks $467.82.
•Capital One Bank vs. Bud A. Herrera of Pendleton: seeks $21,449.76.
•Capital One Bank vs. Ana C. Borba of Hermiston: seeks $2,260.09.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Margarito T. Morales Sanches: seeks $10,362.64.
•LuLu Hermiston LLC vs. Newman and Dack and Nominal Defendant Skyline Ridge Hermiston LLC: seeks $1,640,585.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Joannie Ortiz: seeks $1,713.36.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mary Hoppe: seeks $6,291.91.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Linda O'Connor: seeks $4,021.13.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kelly McCormmach: seeks $1,496.92.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Brandy Guardado: seeks $1,297.43.
•Lumen Technologies Inc. vs. Rod Anderson Construction Inc.: seeks $13,235.90.
•State Farm Fire and Casualty Company vs. Gregory S. Dixson of Pendleton: seeks $57,596.73.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Luz Martell of Hermiston: seeks $995.68.
•Discover Bank vs. Renee Bosquet: seeks $9,564.07.
•Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Briann Lancaster and Zyna Richardson: seeks $11,359.23.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Katherine Darrow: seeks $1,105.24.
•SAIF Corporation vs. John P. Surber of Hermiston: seeks $3,562.58.
•United Finance Co. vs. Alyshea Molina of Irrigon: seeks $1,153.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arianna V. Amezcua of Hermiston: seeks $503.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gaudencio Perez Arreola of Stanfield: seeks $564.99.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juan A. and Esthela Atilano of Umatilla: seeks $1,966.11.
•Credits Inc. vs. Nadine E. and Ward Borden of Hermiston: seeks $2,659.15.
•Credits Inc. vs. James Dunkelburg of Hermiston: seeks $7,311.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shirley Stafford Ellis of Umatilla: seeks $1,357.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert P. Falk of Pendleton: seeks $347.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Freddy D. Guizar of Hermiston: seeks $9,963.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sammantha Hoisington fka Tarr Derek Hoisington of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,089.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Julio Cesar Magana of Hermiston: seeks $8,944.50.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jamie L. and James Lacey of Pendleton: seeks $1,632.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marc and Bonnie Matlack of Umatilla: seeks $928.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Paulina Joaquin Miguel and Juan Alonzo of Hermiston: seeks $2,915.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Jesus Lomeli Ojeda of Boardman: seeks $2,072.
•Credits Inc. vs. Colby J. and Bethany Olsen of Pendleton: seeks $2,814.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jeremy J. and Jessica Oster of Stanfield: seeks $979.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawna and Drew Pennington of Hermiston: seeks $430.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Savannah Reyes of Hermiston: seeks $6,986.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mary L. Thouvenel of Pendleton: seeks $1,695.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Silvestre Antonio Victor of Boardman: seeks $2,312.47.
•Ronald Dean Harral of Milton-Freewater vs. Darius M. Vixie of Milton-Freewater: seeks $8,289.
•Darren Jackson of Walla Walla vs. Paul and Kimberly Jensen of Milton-Freewater: seeks $10,000.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Janette Lillard of Pendleton: seeks $3,723.29.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Troy L. and Megan Toombs of Echo: judgment for $674.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Evelia Agundez Morfin of Hermiston: judgment for $7,013.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald and Dora Paris of Hermiston: judgment for $6,322.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Sanchez of Boardman: judgment for $2,510.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melanie Wilson of Umatilla: judgment for $1,129.98.
•Angela C. Smith of Umatilla vs. Matthew and Stephanie Moccardine of Umatilla: judgment for $788.65.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Rebecca L. Chairez and John E. Chairez of Hermiston; Beverly Reed Thomas and Robert Francis Thomas of Hermiston; Taisha K. Myers of Pilot Rock and Heather J. Myers of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Alayna Shyanne Ramona Reese, 24, and Leonardo Daniel Andrade Sanchez, 24, both of Hermiston.
Kelsie Marie Arsenault, 26, and Joel Steven Riley, 27, both of Umatilla.
Brooke Elizabeth Lapp, 22, and Forrest Ryan Sanders, 26, both of Pendleton.
Emrie Jaed Thorne, 19, and Andrew Charles Gambill, 20, both of Boise.
Garth Collins McCaleb, 28, and Hannah Gail Smith, 25, both of Pendleton.
Tristan Briar Newman, 23, of Burbank, Washington, and Mikeal Ann Loiland, 22, of Athena.
Brad James Bisconer, 40, of Milton-Freewater, and Amanda Rae Tillery, 39, of Athena.
Jessica Marie Dixon, 24, and Dalton James Hughes, 25, both of Hermiston.
Veronica Lopez, 39, and Filiberto Ramirez Gutierrez, 33, both of Kennewick.
Ebelin Natalie Orozco Banuelos, 25, and Jose Antonio Rosales Gomez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Kylie S. Downard, 22, and Keyshawn Marcus Barrington, 22, both of Kennewick.
Melissa Ruth Cabacungan Scott, 36, of Hermiston, and Mathias Ghislain Joris Johan Emili Verbeken, 35, of Madrid, Spain.
Kyle Joseph Truax, 31, and Mayra Gomez Epifanio, 28, both of Milton-Freewater.
Adrian Nicole Anglin, 36, and Andy James Strasser, 37, both of Milton-Freewater.
Ivan Macias Salazar, 29, and Briseida Ayala Birrueta, 29, both of Hermiston.
Leah R. Faria, 32, and Nickolas A. Cameron, 34, both of Pendleton.
Vincent Floyd Thomason, 32, and Calgary Sue Stevenson, 29, both of Portland.
Kenneth Wayne Sipp, 25, and Adalane Marian Folsom, 26, both of Pendleton.
Dane Michael Schell, 30, and Breanna Nicole Lee Walker, 29, both of Pendleton.
Montie Carl Banks Jr., 39, and Samantha Marie Fairbank, 29, both of Milton-Freewater.
