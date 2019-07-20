Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Tony Daniel Carrillo, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Alvaro Demetrio Orrala, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault III-DUII: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $100 fine and $100 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to three counts of Assault IV: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $100 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension for each count.
•Joshua Edward Teel, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Stolen Vehicle: sentenced to 20 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined.
•Joel Thomas Hines, 26, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units and enrollment in Drug Court program; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units and 30 maximum jail units; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended; pleaded guilty to two additional counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units and 60 maximum jail units.
MISDEMEANOR
•Isaac Guzman, 23, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 100 hours community service, $400 fine, $1,600 fine-suspended and 3 months driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Justin Keith Burnside, 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended.
•Spencer Monroe Strong, 28, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 100 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentence to discharge.
•Ryan William Robbins, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $900 fine, $1,600 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Arturo Celestino Hernandez, 28, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Matthew Orvis Paeschke, 54, Prosser, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine.
•Marisa Garcia, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Maria Marcelina Montoya, 42, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Angela Cook: seeks $860.77.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. CHarles Evens: seeks $772.77.
•Cach LLC vs. Richard E. Horning: seeks $4,780.35.
•Cach LLC vs. James Uptain: seeks $846.14.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Michael Leopold: seeks $1,123.02.
•Cach LLC vs. Grover Whitmore: seeks $12,713.09.
•Ross Machine & Steel Sales Inc. of Hermiston and Phil Cimmiyotti vs. Triple J’s Express LLC of Hermiston and Jerry Ramirez: seeks $4,071.85.
•Richard C. Crist of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Dept. of Corrections, Collett Peters, TRCI Superintendent Troy Bowser and others: seeks $5,500 plus additional costs to be determined.
•Great West Casualty Company as subrogee of Gold Trucking LLC vs. Trinity Freightline LLC: seeks $2,980.82.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Patricia L. Wallace of Hermiston: seeks $3,431.47.
•Discover Bank vs. Matthew Vaughan of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,937.44.
•Discover Bank vs. Michael M. Richmond of Pendleton: seeks $4,766.29.
•TD Bank USA vs. Tamara Chorey of Hermiston: seeks $1,979.48.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Carie Michelle Horn and Mark Z. Horn of Hermiston: seeks $667.62.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Kim Bolen of Hermiston: seeks $1,639.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bonnie L. and Frank Brandin of Hermiston: seeks $1,981.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lauri R. and Dwayne Huxoll of Hermiston: seeks $1,173.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gabriel and Martha Torres of Hermiston: seeks $1,377.93.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Jesus Soto of Hermiston: judgment for $501.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dixie Gonzalez of Boardman: judgment for $3,960.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rob Dewayne Witherspoon of Irrigon: judgment for $7,762.01.
•Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Richard Curtis of Hermiston: judgment for $3,739.63.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Sean L. Aiken of Pendleton: judgment for $1,510.88.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Renee A. Corley: judgment for $6,080.05.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Scott Brown of Madras: judgment for $440.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. Joseph E. Rush of Hermiston: judgment for $2,770.38.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Christopher Joseph Gibson of Adams and Luanna Marie Gibson of Pendleton; Janelle Allyn Taylor of Salem and Jody Murl Ray Taylor of La Pine.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Ryan Dean Newton, 36, and Alisha Elaine Blossom, 27, both of College Place, Wash.
Michael Anthony John Pedro, 33, and Mary Zoe Coyne, 36, both of Pasco, Wash.
Lance L. Stoneman, 48, and Rebecca L. Walker, 49, both of Weston.
Gregory James Larrick, 25, and Lacey Laraine Sherman, 24, both of Cheney, Wash.
Joe Lynn Lawrence, 47, and Michael Ann Nelson, 35, both of Pendleton.
Bruce Alan Williams, 59, and Nicole Kimberly Bullock, 44, both of Hermiston.
Andrew Douglas Wagner, 21, and Devyn Kathleen Tarvin, 20, both of Echo.
Adrian Juan Cervantes, 23, and Emily Lynne Simon, 20, both of Hermiston.
Patrick James Kosirog, 30, and Kyleen A. Bloom, 25, both of Hermiston.
Rene Gonzalez Mendoza, 28, and Viola Mae Burkhalter, 30, both of Hermiston.
Noe Garcia Quezada, 30, and Evelyn Lopez, 26, both of Hermiston.
Ryan Channing Cason, 24, and Savannah May Diaz, 22, both of Hermiston.
Samuel Ryan Ham, 40, and Emily Jean Bergstrom, 31, both of Weston.
Tanner John Britt, 27, and Kali Claire Busler, 23, both of Casper, Wyo.
Tucker Lee Ray Arnold, 19, of Athena, and Morgan Leanne Smeltzer, 24, of Pendleton.
Jenny Lee Vangorder, 41, and Carrie Anne Miller, 51, both of Umatilla.
