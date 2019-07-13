Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Sadra Nicole Merritt, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,550 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,550 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Josaphat K. Kiemtore, 36, Pendleton, was convicted of Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $250 fine, $2,500 compensatory fine, $6,765.21 restitution and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; was convicted of five additional counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $6,250 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension for each count, plus 80 hours community service.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kimber Chandler of Milton-Freewater: seeks $370.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian Barrett of Umatilla: seeks $4,946.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kevin J. Craig of Walla Walla: seeks $529.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brittany Haskell of Umatilla: seeks $1,518.51.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Madrigal and Pedro Pacheco of Boardman: seeks $959.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Myriam C. Rome Sanchez of Stanfield: seeks $891.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Edgar and Martha Valdes of Irrigon: seeks $2,251.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sylvia Viesca of Umatilla: seeks $1,630.83.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jeni L. Mitchell: seeks $11,898.21.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Kelly D. and Robert Vaughn of Klamath Falls: seeks $585.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ana Avila of Hermiston: seeks $5,641.35.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $497.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tammy Lynn and Gene A. Sheppard of Boardman: seeks $1,247.86.
•Brandon James Michaud of Pendleton vs. Matthew Lee Johlke of Springfield: seeks $999,999.
•Capital One Bank vs. Lisa G. Fusselman of Pendleton: seeks $2,394.31.
•Capital One Bank vs. Karon L. Koenig of Hermiston: seeks $1,805.85.
•Capital One Bank vs. Justin Law of Hermiston: seeks $2,125.77.
•Capital One Bank vs. Colleen D. Kuchinski of Milton-Freewater: seeks $5,289.96.
•TD Bank USA vs. Natalie K. Lytton of Hermiston: seeks $2,469.63.
•Capital One Bank vs. Peggy L. Dillard of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,792.62.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bradley C. Croxford: seeks $2,585.78.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Deborah and Phil Payton of Hermiston: seeks $453.27.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Ines Isabel Hernandez Santos and Felipe Santos of Pendleton: seeks $347.83.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Rafael Bombel Magana and Maria Magana of Umatilla: seeks $133.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn D. Benadom of Stanfield: judgment for $1,658.29.
•Capital One Bank vs. April J. Campbell of Pendleton: judgment for $1,564.21.
•Capital One Bank vs. Teresa Drury of Stanfield: judgment for $2,477.91.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jeannitte Taylor of Pendleton: judgment for $2,984.99.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Isaac Guzman of Stanfield: judgment for $8,413.30.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Gary K. Lee of Pendleton: judgment for $679.93.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Mica J. Bartlett of Pendleton: judgment for $8,273.12.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Leona Berumen of Pendleton: judgment for $5,864.38.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jeffrey R. Evens: judgment for $6,179.99.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Maria Ceja Rodriguez of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $549.69.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Cody Bowman of Athena: judgment for $387.35.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Travis L. Schofield of Pendleton: judgment for $22,259.64.
•Discover Bank vs. Darin L. McGlothan of Pendleton: judgment for $3,600.44.
•Hatley Construction Inc. vs. Jason S. Maben and Butter Creek Contracting LLC: judgment for $13,622.78.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Tracy L. Scott of Hermiston: judgment for $1,001.14.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Sharon LaDuke Harner and Jerry E. Harner of Hermiston: judgment for $328.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Veronica Manis of Walla Walla: judgment for $783.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashlee R. Myers of Hermiston: judgment for $2,941.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Diana (Dianna) Navejar of Hermiston: judgment for $3,057.58.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Kirby Garland Wornell of Stanfield and Deanna Lee Wornell of Portales, N.M.; Ryan Daniel Richardson and Jennifer Pearl Harris of Milton-Freewater; Christa Lee Loomis (Horning) and Mark James Loomis of Pendleton; Gannon Downs of Irrigon and Michael Downs of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
David Allen Corcoran, 38, and Carry Deloris Meeks, 37, both of Hermiston.
Link Jay Sherman, 53, and Cynthia Ann Lively, 51, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Salvador Manuel Diaz Madrigal, 23, and Dulce Anabel Juan-Flores, 21, both of Milton-Freewater.
James Edward Crumpton, 56, and Autum D. Hill, 36, both of Hermiston.
Jose Mauricio Reyes Flores, 27, and Cassandra Medelez, 28, both of Hermiston.
John M. McGregor, 48, and Fayrine A. McGregor, 51, both of Umatilla.
Mark Patrick Crawford, 44, and Brandy Lee Clark, 43, both of Athena.
Timothy Samuel Estefanos, 19, and Callista Shae Howell, 22, both of Hermiston.
Nathaniel Mark Rickman, 22, and Kiana Lynn Sperl, 22, both of Pendleton.
Jeffery Erickson Warner, 19, of Walla Walla, and Madison Taylor Nauta, 19, of Milton-Freewater.
Justin Glenn Sheats, 30, and Brianna Laurel Mills, 26, both of Richland, Wash.
Sixto Alvaro Barrera Jr., 32, and Maria Fernanda Ramirez Llamas, 24, both of Boardman.
Christopher David Vanetta, 32, and Zara LaJune Bishop, 29, both of Hermiston.
Eythan Ivan Guidry, 23, and Indigo Shaiyenne Betheley, 25, both of Richland, Wash.
Rigoberto Madrigal, 24, and Marisol Mendoza Parra, 24, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.