Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Estevan Ramirez, 23, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 10 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Tracy Elizabeth Passantino (Boughn), 50, Falls City, Ore., pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 120 days Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision for each count.
•Dustin Kyle Winterton, 26, Pendleton, was convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service and $3,000 fine-suspended.
•Austin Ray Satterwhite, 21, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 48 months Oregon DOC and 3 year post-prison supervision; pleaded no contest to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentence to discharge.
•John Arthur Baxter, 30, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest to Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 13 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded no contest to Criminal Mischief II: sentence to discharge.
•Raymundo Ruiz Romero, 28, Echo, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service, $200 fine, $4,800 fine-suspended and $2,797.16 restitution, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Computer Crime and four counts of Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended for each count.
•Eric Ivan Sanchez, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Coercion: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $4,800 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Dillan Drake Massey, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Forgery II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and$1,000 fine-suspended.
•Austin Jeffery Hinrichsen, 28, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 80 hours community service for each count.
•Max Anagin Wilson, 20, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Anthony Albert Robles, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 15 days jail, 165 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, $1,00 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Resisting Arrest: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear II: sentences to discharge.
•Francisco Juan Francisco, 45, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $1,500 fine and $500 fine-suspended.
•Mikayla Raye Marks, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and $166 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Fermin Mendoza Coria, 38, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,750 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 1 year probation and enrollment in DUII Diversion program, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•AmeriCredit Financial Services Inc. vs. Jason and Christina Maddox of Hermiston: seeks $4,488.30.
•Capital One Bank vs. Tammy Austin of Pilot Rock: seeks $4,649.75.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jenni Mitchell of Pendleton: seeks $6,565.19.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Andrea Mulligan of Pendleton: seeks $1,131.49.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Pedro Avila of Hermiston: seeks $2,018.99.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Donald G. Becker of Pendleton: seeks $2,815.49.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Justine Parks of Hermiston: seeks $1,082.46.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Elizabeth Hinze: seeks $2,047.10.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Susan Rippy of Hermiston: seeks $2,051.30.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Christopher Morreira of Milton-Freewater: seeks $799.71.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Amanda N. and Joseph Cooney of Hermiston: seeks $858.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zachary A. Egerer of Hermiston: seeks $3,655.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert A. Piersol of Hermiston: seeks $6,726.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Julia Ulrich of Pilot Rock: seeks $461.78.
•Ally Bank vs. Sharon Humbert of Echo: seeks $26,433.86.
•Martin Meraz vs. MMT Transport Inc. and Petko Petrov: seeks $2.5 million.
•Discover Bank vs. Lois A. Frank of Pendleton: seeks $7,609.12.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Kelley Alicia Hagerman of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,541.79.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Wanda Bass of Pendleton: seeks $1,035.51.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Erin Wyttenback: seeks $5,403.61.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Margie Rick: seeks $5,947.48.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Anna Navarro of Pendleton: seeks $789.35.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Norma Mitchell of Hermiston: seeks $798.70.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Norma C. Silva of Hermiston: seeks $1,199.60.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Russel G. Weber of Hermiston: seeks $6,175.24.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Donna and Karl E. Niemeyer of Hermiston: seeks $1,606.32.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jesus Estebes of Hermiston: seeks $1,076.97.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Maria Chairez of Hermiston: seeks $2,163.65 and $1,128.40 in separate suits.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Merielle Bernier of Pendleton: seeks $1,084.11
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. June Hughes of Hermiston: seeks $1,011.13.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Natalie M. Arias of Hermiston: seeks $966.19.
•Grable Hantke Law Group LLC vs. Brian Ross Skillman of Echo: seeks $23,997.07.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Amanda Scott of Hermiston: seeks $1,578.97.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. James Olson of Stanfield: seeks $642.87.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jack Gentry of Stanfield: seeks $2,145.30.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Antonio Garcia of Milton-Freewater: seeks $557.72.
•Frank O. Ross of Pendleton vs. Jack Kleek and Sharon Porieder of Pendleton: seeks $4,316.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kayla N. Alexanian of Pendleton: seeks $523.08.Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Jason Epperson of Hermiston: judgment for $1,275.83.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Yerizal Hernandez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,070.53.
•Capital One Bank vs. Catalino D. Santiago of Stanfield: judgment for $3,651.92.
•United Finance Co. vs. Chance A. Habig of Pendleton: judgment for $870.12.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Virginia Waggoner of Athena: judgment for $1,258.39.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michelle Weber of Hermiston: judgment for $4,711.90.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Daisy G. Palomino of Umatilla: judgment for $1,825.54.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Bruce Doty of Hermiston: judgment for $1,795.73.
•Capital One Bank vs. Brandon Cross of Hermiston: judgment for $4,306.46.
•California Casualty Indemnity Exchange vs. Sharice Ella Quaempts: judgment for $2,290.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gloria M. Agnew of Portland: judgment for $1,756.62.
•Discover Bank vs. Jared T. Eckley of Umatilla: judgment for $5,846.07.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Tester of Pilot Rock: judgment for $557.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juanita Trujillo of Umatilla: judgment for $493.69.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Eloy Perez-Herrera of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $6,259.30.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Raylena Cimmiyotti of Hermiston: judgment for $2,597.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marie Agripino of Hermiston: judgment for $854.21.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert L. Delcurto of Stanfield: judgment for $5,614.30.
•Credits Inc. vs. Julian G. Lopez of Irrigon: judgment for $633.82.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Kirri A. Lively of Athena: judgment for $8,401.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Andrea Madrid Lezama of Hermiston: judgment for $1,174.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alma Ortiz of Umatilla: judgment for $7,182.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria Pankey of Umatilla: judgment for $512.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie L. Spradlin (Evans) of Hermiston: judgment for $5,378.03.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Cheira Mendoza of Umatilla: judgment for $974.63.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Pamela Hawley of Weston: judgment for $2,602.90.
•Columbia Credits INc. vs. Anneliese M. and James Hasty of Hermiston: judgment for $1,841.06.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alma Ortiz of Umatilla: judgment for $7,182.47.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Anthony Aaron Smithhart of Baker City and Teneasa Rose Smithhart of Milton-Freewater; Amanda Ellen Lowe Schachtschneider and Christopher Lee Schachtschneider of Pendleton; Jessica Lynn Bensel and Christopher Allen Humphrey of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jason Alf Johan Anderson, 43, and Kari Starr Anderson, 38, both of Reardan, Wash.
Cesar Cadenas Suarez, 22, and Thania Madrigal, 21, both of Hermiston.
Fernando Barrera Madrigal, 22, of Irrigon, and Maria Rosario Avila Ambriz, 22, of Hermiston.
Benjamin Robert Porter, 23, and Sheenah Primitiva Schultz, 22, both of Pendleton.
Joshua Robert Dickinson, 22, and Natani Rae Havens, 21, both of Pendleton.
Cole Ryan Bassett, 20, of Pasco, Wash., and Rachel Marie Crofts, 21, of Vancouver, Wash.
Sheehan Brooks Barnhart, 28, of Kennewick, Wash., and Kelsey Renae Swearingen, 29, of Pendleton.
Paciano Arroyo Corona, 30, and Zuleima Sarahi Silva Torres, 26, both of Umatilla.
Dakota Scott James Lyons, 23, and Kyle LouAnn Davis, 22, both of Pilot Rock.
Vahit Fletcher Galaev, 30, and Martina Robyn Jurado, 29, both of Hermiston.
