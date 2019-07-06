Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Shealee Kay Bailey, 30, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Delivery of Heroin: sentenced to 2 years probation, 180 sanction unit, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,550 fine-suspended for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Steven Moses Enko, 39, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse I: sentenced to 23 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse I: sentenced to 27 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Vicente Ramirez Jr., 42, San Bernardino, Calif., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Mark William Larson II, 46, Hermiston, was convicted of DUII: sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $1,500 fine, $4,500 fine-suspended and lifetime suspension of driver’s license, plus court costs and fees; was convicted of Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $1,000 fine and $5,000 fine-suspended; was convicted of Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 5 years probation, $100 fine, $5,900 fine-suspended and 3 years driver’s license suspension; pleaded no contest to Refusal to Take a Test For Intoxicants: sentenced to $650 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Morgan Barner: seeks $3,183.11.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kyle J. Devore: seeks $2,962.16.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cindy McCallister: seeks $2,237.13.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Bret D. and Yvonne P. Larsen of Boardman: seeks $2,185.30.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Brandon and Alana Wilson of Boardman: seeks $834.10.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jennifer Warner and Casey L. Deter of Pilot Rock: seeks $701.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lisa J. and Ryan L. Bork of Pendleton: seeks $2,291.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Summer J. Richmond of Hermiston: seeks $1,073.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel L. Sandoval of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,103.52.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Kyle Louis and Tessie Ann Shelley of Hermiston: seeks $973.19.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Yesenia and Eduardo Trujillo of Milton-Freewater: seeks $482.21.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Gilberto Moreno Espinoza of Umatilla: seeks $776.08.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Patsy J. and Dennis Sabin of Pendleton: seeks $1,785.19.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Chad W. and Adrian Hamby of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,475.30.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Eric Ramirez of Boardman: seeks $1,348.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie Lynn Atilano of Umatilla: seeks $538.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Trae M. Baker of Stanfield: seeks $543.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eduardo Barajas of Pendleton: seeks $8,973.28.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebekah L. Comstock of Heppner: seeks $1,811.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Francisco Diaz Jr. and Julissa Moncada of Umatilla: seeks $1,119.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ron and Kayla Farmer of Stanfield: seeks $5,463.42.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Summer Rose Underwood-Johnson of Pilot Rock: seeks $1,072.08.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. John W. Sargent: seeks $6,323.98.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•TD Bank USA vs. Velana O. Trejo (McMinn, Schuler) of Hermiston: judgment for $1,272.44.
•TD Bank USA vs. Maurilia E. Corrales of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,142.87.
•Credits Inc. vs. Douglas L. and Colleen Berry of Pendleton: judgment for $3,906.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alonzo Alatorre of Hermiston: judgment for $3,226.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Carmen Oliveros Castaneda of Hermiston: judgment for $690.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Karen Mendoza of Hermiston: judgment for $8,428.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Zoie Zacharias of Pendleton: judgment for $2,114.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Randall Melton of Pendleton: judgment for $1,598.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Candy Espain Garcia of Hermiston: judgment for $2,134.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria Horne of Pendleton: judgment for $1,946.31.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica Christina of Umatilla: judgment for $1,812.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Forrest M. and Amie O’Brien of Arlington: judgment for $992.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kaylee and Robert Stroder of Pendleton: judgment for $1,091.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert and Christina Wright of Hermiston: judgment for $757.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda S. Walker of Umatilla: judgment for $2,270.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brandon Mele of Hermiston: judgment for $3,619.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donald D. and Riki McKague of Pendleton: judgment for $648.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica Cruz of Hermiston: judgment for $531.25.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Alyson L. Lopez of Hermiston: judgment for $624.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tracy E. Smith of Stanfield: judgment for $2,059.32.
•United Finance Co. vs. Lucio Picornio Castro of Boardman: judgment for $2,142.74.
•Credits Inc. vs. Judie C. and Marcos Garfias of Pendleton: judgment for $465.65.
•Credits Inc. vs. Donna A. and Alan Raph of Pendleton: judgment for $1,084.49.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elisa Reyes of Hermiston: judgment for $2,522.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Astoria Thompson of Pendleton: judgment for $3,803.79.
•United Finance Co. vs. Armando Semora Barragan of Boardman: judgment for $3,333.16.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Juanita M. Mowers of Athena: judgment for $947.06.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Joshua R. and Ashlee M. Dow of Pendleton: judgment for $1,370.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jacqueline R. Chavez of Stanfield: judgment for $1,181.19.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Amica O. Bryant and Kyle Neal Bryant of Pendleton; Emily Debry Ernst and Darren Michael Ernst of Hermiston; Brianna Lynn Voorhies of Pendleton and Jacob William Chaussee of Richland, Wash.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Kolton David Wortman, 26, of Echo, and Shelby Lynn Abney, 24, of Stanfield.
Travis Pake Wart, 30, and Renata Alise Baker, 28, both of Pilot Rock.
Juan Pena, 22, and Anahi Gudalupe Lara, 27, both of Walla Walla.
Wesley Charles Walker, 31, and Rebecca Linn Betts, 24, both of Milton-Freewater.
Justin James Hunt, 25, and Kylee Jordan Jensen, 25, both of Pilot Rock.
Tyler Christopher Swan, 25, and Kelsey Ann Derry, 26, both of Pendleton.
Douglas Perry Allard, 38, and Veronica S. Sanchez, 41, both of Hermiston.
Hector Zahi Sanchez, 31, and Faryn Marie McMichael, 25, both of Pasco, Wash.
Troy Thomas Messenger, 22, and Breanna Paige Van Fossen, 20, both of Hermiston.
Martin Wayne Estill, 72, and Loretta Ann Armstrong, 67, both of Hermiston.
Myckel Allen Richmond, 22, of Burke, Va., and Sierra Noelle Bellamy, 25, of Pendleton.
