Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Graham Kyle Baker, 35, of La Grande, was convicted of 2020 charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving; sentenced to 10 days in county jail, one year suspension of driver's license and two years probation, including 80 hours of community service work and completion of an alcohol treatment program.
Shane Alan Shippentower, 32, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to charges from 2022 of misdemeanor and felony fleeing, driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of methamphetamine; sentenced to 180 days in the Umatilla County Jail, six months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, both with credit for time served and fees of $1,251.70.
Brian Allen Palmer, 41, of Pendleton; pleaded guilty to charges from 2022 to first-degree burglary, strangulation, menacing and harassment; sentenced to three years probation and a $200 fine.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Karen Ann Chambers, of Hermiston, vs. Joe Curliss, of Stanfield; seeks $1,795.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
William Evens Mackenzie, 47, and Michelle Nichole Manion, 48, both of Pendleton.
Issac Johnathan Phillips, 26, and Brieanna Shay Rhoades, 42, both of Pilot Rock.
Nicole La'Rae Jackson-Miller, 32, and Jason Lawrence Copell, 40, both of Kennewick.
Joshua Robert Dickinson, 42, and Amanda Kay Richardson, 41, both of Milton-Freewater.
Edel Anegels Medina, 38, and Diana Izela Cardenas Pulido, 26, both of Hermiston.
Kasey Lynn Lackey, 34, and Daniel Joseph Stoddard Jr., 33, both of Richland, Washington.
Jedidia Eugene Ingram, 40, and Deanna Marie Messer, 47, both of Pendleton.
Garret John Bennion, 31, and Megan Trella Donna Gering, 29, both of Umatilla.
Tyler Wayne Medlock, 24, and Allyssa Victoria Delgado, 25, both of Hermiston.
Keaton Takeo Mikami, 22, of Provo, Utah, and Kamryn Elizabeth Cooke, 19, of Hermiston.
Cody James Gray, 28, and Allison K. Shrouf, 26, both of Milton-Freewater.
Jesse E. Clark, 24, and Kyra Erin Clayton, 23, both of Hermiston.
Anna Louise Gilsdorf, 24, and Daniel Lee McCarley, 23, both of Corvallis.
Rebecca Anne Doherty, 24, and Thomas Michael Schuldt, 27, both of Pendleton.
Brandon Thane Thomas, 22, and Tarina Brooklyn Lowe, 22, both of Kennewick.
Allen Dale Webb, 48, and Stacie Denise Lovely, 51, both of Hermiston.
Theresa Elizabeth Shorter, 59, and David B. Esslinger, 61, both of Umatilla.
