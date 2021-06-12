Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Tyler Douglas Minton, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine, $800 fine-suspended and $940 restitution, plus attorney fees.
•Michael James Metcalfe, 21, Pendleton (UCJ), pleaded guilty to Solicitation of Class A Felony: sentenced to 121 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections and 3 years post-prison supervision.
•Austin William Taylor, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus attorney fees.
•Anthony Paul Hill, 29, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Supplying Contraband: sentenced to 10 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $250 fine.
MISDEMEANOR
•Esteban Lomas, 39, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 5 days jail, 175 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Shawn Michael Mininger, 25, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentence to discharge.
•Bobbie Jo Fleetwood, 29, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 30 days jail, $100 fine and $61.58 restitution; pleaded guilty to Escape III: sentenced to $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 30 days jail, $100 fine and $120 restitution, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Sarah Marie Kelly, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Thomas Cesar Manning, 38, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 5 days jail, 175 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine.
•Aaren Anthony Barrera Rivera, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Bonneville Billing & Associates Inc. vs. Saul Rodriguez of Hermiston: seeks $686.02.
•Garton & Associates Realtors LL of Pendleton vs. Briseida and Roxanne Carlon of Madras: seeks $2,493.65.
•PCA Acquisitions V LLC vs. Marguerite Jones of Pendleton: seeks $3,838.01.
•Sweet Bee Honey Company Inc. vs. Phillip Lorenz dba Nectar Creek of Milton-Freewater: seeks $10000.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Antonio Garcia: seeks $631.78.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kitty Lamb: seeks $1,176.15.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Tasha Ellis: seeks $1,409.59.
•Capital One Bank vs. Erica Madrigal of Umatilla: seeks $5,527.77.
•Mylinh Dang of Hermiston vs. Katy Ann King: seeks $151,000.
•Capital One Bank vs. Tim S. Werhan and Smiley RV Sales & Service Inc.: seeks $10,091.14.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Douglas Johnson: seeks $2,308.10.
•Penny K. Holland vs. Nicole E. Tovar: seeks $116,700.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tola Chhim of Irrigon: seeks $3,804.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Abisai Ascencion Antonio of Boardman: seeks $2,608.72.
•Megan Y. Mavis of Stanfield vs. Collin M. McIntyre of Stanfield: seeks $1,929.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Janet Almonte of Hermiston: seeks $3,118.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bonnie L. Brandin of Hermiston: seeks $5,914.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jimmy Christopher Brown of Pendleton: seeks $3,995.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tori E. Cate of Hermiston: seeks $2,210.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jennifer A. and John Cox of Echo: seeks $1,754.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lezlee H. Curtis of Hermiston: seeks $1,615.32.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jorge L. Delgado of Hermiston: seeks $3,131.78.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lesharae Gonzales of Stanfield: seeks $667.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose F. Quevedo Guillen and Mirza Amparo of Hermiston: seeks $1,037.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mary Hegar of Richland, Wash.: seeks $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Adam and Maygen Hess of Saint Helens: seeks $1,829.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rolando Lopez of Hermiston: seeks $2,206.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dennis J. Williams of Umatilla: seeks $807.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Patrick Maeder of Prosser, Wash.: seeks $897.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Mendoza Velasco and Artemio Mendoza of Boardman: seeks $1,772.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amanda L. Morse of Hermiston: seeks $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michelle R. Skinner of Hermiston: seeks $1,573.29.
•Credits Inc. vs. Troy L. and Megan Toombs of Echo: seeks $674.90.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Anna M. Hughes of Pendleton: seeks $1,362.52.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michelle Courneya of Pendleton: seeks $2,600.85.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•United Finance Co. vs. Madison Dave of Pilot Rock: judgment for $2,069.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juana Acevedo of Hermiston: judgment for $220.17.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sergio Rodriguez of Umatilla: judgment for $1,877.09.
•Credits Inc. vs. Danny J. Nolan of Umatilla: judgment for $3,239.31.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sheri Hutfless of Hermiston: judgment for $1,027.94.
•Capital One Bank vs. Mindy J. Williamson of Pilot Rock: judgment for $2,872.28.
•Capital One Bank vs. Ada A. Castillo of Hermiston: judgment for $11,562.53.
•Capital One Bank vs. Richard Methvin of Hermiston: judgment for $2,694.70.
•Capital One Bank vs. Karl E. Rhinhart of Helix: judgment for $2,530.82.
•RE Investment Company LLC vs. Blue Mountain Rentals LLC and Stacy Wilson: judgment for $64,510.28.
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Russel G. Weber of Hermiston: judgment for $5,009.91.
•Jose Ruelas of Hermiston vs. James Alan Cavan and Felicia Rene Cavan of Hermiston dba Dreams to Reality: judgment for $25,400.
•Credits Inc. vs. Norma and Guadalupe Curiel of Hermiston: judgment for $525.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maylin E. Fuentes of Boardman: judgment for $6,109.01.
•Credits Inc. vs. Clemintina and Gilberto Villegas of Hermiston: judgment for $1,30919.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kristi and Jason Paxton of Pendleton: judgment for $548.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Catherine (Katie) Brenaman of Hermiston: judgment for $610.34.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Teodoro Garcia Guardado of Hermiston and Maria Reyna Urenda of Stanfield; Taelor R. Key and Bobby G. Key of Hermiston; Emily Marie Oseguera of Pasco and Angel Nehemiah Oseguera of Hermiston; Randy Dee Flowers and Ashley Michelle Flowers of Hermiston; Carl C. Hendon of Hermiston and Shelley Lynn Hendon of Ontario; Kimberlee Renee Steele and Michael Ray Steele of Pendleton; Maura Colleen O’Daniel and Scott Joseph O’Daniel of Pendleton; Zora Sylvana Herndon of Walla Walla and Nicholas Allen Herndon of Milton-Freewater; Ashley Marie Iles of Athena and Justin Aubray Iles of Helix.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tiffany Elizabeth Rieg, 46, and Joseph Manual Bettencourt, 60, both of Hermiston.
Diane Marie Davey, 33, of Kennewick, and Andrew Louis Okerman, 30, of Hermiston.
Jesus Alberto Ornelas-Gutierrez, 20, of East Wenatchee, Wash., and Sandy Lynn Jensen, 22, of College Place.
Heather Jewell Humbert, 24, and Jacob Richard Mack, 26, both of Umatilla.
Val Glen May, 45, and Daena Rae Gaines, 49, both of Hermiston.
Kyle Scott Hascall, 34, and Alexandra Marie Fremont, 27, both of Fremont, Calif.
Andrew Miguel Decker-Martinez, 23, of Irrigon, and Arianna Lina Nickol Nelson, 21, of Mattawa, Wash.
Heath Louis Gilliland, 22, and Lauren Elizabeth Oleson, 20, bot of Athena.
Kylie Virginia Crosky, 28, and Gabriel Rafael Juarez II, 27, both of Pendleton.
Michelle Elizabeth Blake, 29, and Quinton James Cant, 29, both of Pendleton.
