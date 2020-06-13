Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Suzun Ka Patterson, 54, Salem, pleaded no contest to Perjury: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended.
•Demetri Andrew Brockie, 36, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 6 months jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentenced to 6 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police: sentence to discharge.
•Brandon Daniel James, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 20 hours community service and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Bobbi Jo Fleetwood, 28, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended, 1 year driver’s license suspension and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentence to discharge.
•Lee Carl Issel, 48, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 140 hours community service, $500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 3 months driver’s license suspension; pleaded guity to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 20 days jail, 160 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 20 days jail, 160 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended and 3 months driver’s license suspension for each count.
•Llewllyn James Bales Jr., 51, Preston, Idaho, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine: sentences to discharge.
•Larry Lee White, 61, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Osias Lumnti Edmiston, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Burglary I: sentenced to 5 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Guadalupe Rodriguez Valera, 35, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine, $750 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II and two counts of Giving False Information to Peace Officer in Connection with a Citation/Warrant: sentenced to $100 fine for each count.
•Johnson Le, 36, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Initiating False Report: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $6,250 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Cody Lane Heaps, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 14 days jail, 166 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and restitution to be determined.
•Mitchell Ryan Freeman, 31, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 3 years driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked, Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage and Reckless Driving: sentences to discharge.
•Jesse Jay Focht, 27, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentenced to 180 days jail and $250 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Santos Domingo Garcia, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
•Cameron Joseph Shawl, 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 25 hours community service, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Eva Danielle Enright, 48, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 10 days jail and $100 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Lauriano Garcia of Kennewick, Wash., dba Garcia Contractors vs. XL Vineyard Inc. of Milton-Freewater, John Rempel and Martina Rempel of New Westminster, B.C., Canada, and Marem Investments Ltd. of Milton-Freewater: seeks $126,057.39.
•Frances Hall vs. Family Health Associates, Hermiston Medical Center P.C., Jessica Oltman and Shara Salverda: seeks $210,000.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Monica Guevara: seeks $3,658.43.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donna L. White: seeks $6,081.66.
•Shirley P. TenEyck of Milton-Freewater vs. Rite Aid Hdqtrs Corp.: seeks $137,516.26.
•Jose de Jesus Hernandez of Hermiston vs. Charlotte Baker of Hermiston: seeks $9,797.
•NW RBI Inc. vs. Lloyd Parker of Umatilla: seeks $3,928.07.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Pamela Hawley: seeks $7,113.02.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Yesica Valencia: seeks $806.72.
•Shannon Michael of Hermiston vs. Metro Mart Inc.: seeks $2,807.73.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Dauna Newman of Hermiston: judgment for $853.17.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Emily L. Gaston of Pendleton: judgment for $3,707.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca A. Farrens of Hermiston: judgment for $3,444.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Justin C. and Stacy Bulkley of Irrigon: judgment for $1,358.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tara J. Ruffo-Mitchell of Pendleton: judgment for $2,841.66.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Blanca Isela Avila of Hermiston: judgment for $1,399.84.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michelle L. Aguirre of Pendleton: judgment for $774.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Blake and Michaela Criscola of Stanfield: judgment for $6,539.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Bobby and Taelor Key of Hermiston: judgment for $884.36.
•Credits Inc. vs. Michael Brian Oliver of Pendleton: judgment for $1,262.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Victoria and Terry Hatch of Pendleton: judgment for $2,013.16.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Dean F. Gushwa and Jennifer K. Gushwa of Pendleton; Dustin Rogers and Chelsea Rogers of Hermiston; Joseph J. Delorme and Stephanie Lorraine Delorme of Hermiston; Dustin Sava Maletich and Monique Pennyann Maletich of Pilot Rock (separation).
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jeremy Petre Lasater, 50, and Riann Rachelle Roggiero, 43, both of Athena.
Daniela Mendoza Ugarte, 20, and Anthony James Ibarra, 19, both of Hermiston.
Emilie Abigail Sykes, 28, and Connor Joseph Gilbert, 26, both of Pendleton.
April Lynn Dawson, 49, and Daniel Ivan Martindale Jr., 72, both of Hermiston.
Dawn Marie Hendricks, 39, and Russell Wayne Harris, 28, both of Plymouth, Wash.
Jamie Jo Ingle, 36, and Jared Andrew Escudero, 33, both of Pendleton.
Aubrey Monika Buzzi, 22, and Tate Michael Anderson, 25, both of Pendleton.
Renee Louise Garcia, 59, and Gary Lee Elligsen, 71, both of Echo.
Elizabeth Ramirez Navarrete, 20, and Billy Lee Stuart, 34, both of Umatilla.
Bethany Fern Slayter, 24, and Angel Villanueva Tolentino, 27, both of Hermiston.
Martin Jacobo Molina Hernandez Jr., 30, and Makayla Marie Reichert, 27, both of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.