The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Sarah Ann Pierre, 44, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to 2021 charges of possession of heroin and attempt to deliver methamphetamine; sentenced to two years, 10 months incarceration with the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served and three years post-prison supervision.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Leanna Lindberg, Matthew Lindberg and Constance Davis vs. Ashley Dow, all of Pendleton, seek $5,000.
Amanda Clawson vs. Saanjh Inc., doing business as Eastside Markett, Hermiston; seeks $5,184.
Marcus Jordan vs. Platinum Transportation LLC., Hermiston, seeks $700,000.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Austin Samuel Coronado, 25, and Sharon Peniel Gonzalez, 20, both of Walla Walla.
Jane Keeyana Yellowman, 24, and Guadalupe Cantu Mata, 28, both of Bellingham.
Chase Christopher Endicott, 33, and Erin Cynthia Scionti, 26, both of Pendleton.
David Christopher McFetridge, 32, and Sarah Louise Cowley, 30, both of Walla Walla.
Carrie A. Christy, 54, and Delvin E. Jones, 58, both of Pendleton.
Jessica Margaret Re, 24, and William Philip Sharkey, 23, both of Hermiston.
Chandra Sherryl Greenhalgh, 26, and Tanner Thomas Carey, 26, both of Pendleton.
