PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Carlos Eduardo Corona, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 40 hours community service; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 20 days jail, 160 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $1,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Colton Nez Kee, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Escape II: sentenced to 17 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, 2 years post-prison supervision and $250 fine; pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to $200 fine (sentence to discharge); pleaded guilty to three counts of Resisting Arrest and two counts of Theft II (misdemeanors): sentenced to $100 fine for each count (sentences to discharge).
•Hunter Lance Gonce, 21, Umatilla (TRCI), pleaded guilty to Assault of Public Safety Officer: sentenced to 12 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $1,000 fine, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentence to discharge.
•Christopher Lee Gonsalves, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Assault III: sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and 5 years driver's license suspension, plus restitution to be determined, for each count; pleaded guilty to DUII (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail and 3 years driver's license suspension; pleaded guilty to two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Lucas A. Regian, 27, Salem, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 hours community service and $269 restitution; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Jeremy Pitman, 39 , Lewiston, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine (sentence discharged).
•Honorio Salas, 29, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $1,500 fine, $1,500 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Terryn James Caspell, 35, Portland, pleaded guilt to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $795 fine, $1,705 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•Adan Tejeda, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $45 fine, $1,955 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Anthony Michael Gallegos, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Anna Marie Gibson, 33, Eugene, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jeff Bradbury vs. Linsey Bettis: seeks $5,150.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Ada Castillo (Estrada) and Steven Estrada of Hermiston: seeks $374.21.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Santos Ramon of Umatilla: seeks $5,856.50.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Thomas J. Brown of Hermiston: seeks $5,160.50.
•Westlake Services LLC vs. Travis Hamman of Pendleton: seeks $8,396.99.
•Umpqua Bank vs. Dean R. Gehrke: seeks $20,976.12.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jacquelyn C. Johnson of Pendleton: seeks $1,882.83.
•Capital One Bank vs. Rosemary Guardado of Pendleton: seeks $1,644.49.
•Cascade Collections Inc. vs. Carlos Ruiz Castaneda of Boardman: seeks $14,100.06.
•Danyel Rae Brixey of Pilot Rock vs. Gary L. Wallace of Prineville: seeks $418.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Todd A. Cressy of Pendleton: seeks $1,806.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Baltazar C. Lopez Jr. of Hermiston: seeks $5,254.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Evelia Agundez Morfin of Hermiston: seeks $9,095.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Thomas D. and Andrea C. Roberts of Irrigon: seeks $592.16.
•United Finance Co. vs. Brenda Espain of Hermiston: seeks $3,150.41.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Alberto J. Pablo of Hermiston: seeks $1,310.95.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Carleen Jones (Drake) of Pendleton: seeks $783.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria and Sixto Barrera of Boardman: seeks $1,920.13.
•Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Anthony C. Rome of Hermiston: seeks $3,781.08.
•Stephen Crittenden Howard of Pendleton (EOCI) vs. A. Neistadt of Pendleton (EOCI): seeks $183.10.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Synchrony Bank vs. Stephanie Duquette of Hermiston: judgment for $4,195.23.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Marina Longoria: judgment for $1,067.78.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Samantha Gill of Pendleton: judgment for $376.62.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kalana Engal of Pendleton: judgment for $2,172.27.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Kregg Kinder Jr. of Pendleton: judgment for $1,934.68.
•Discover Bank vs. Anyla Kast of Pendleton: judgment for $7,385.63.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dale Mininger of Stanfield: judgment for $1,059.18.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amber Shellum Berriel and Julian Berriel of Pendleton: judgment for $2,347.71.
•Discover Bank vs. Holly E. Mosteller of Pendleton: judgment for $4,981.72.
•Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Cecil A. Shippentower of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $8,660.45.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Juan Macias of Hermiston: judgment for $2,129.40.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Carol L. Burks of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,029.13.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Dorthy C. Kulpa of Hermiston: judgment for $2,024.45.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Youbany Razon Martinez of Umatilla: judgment for $769.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Flores of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $355.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juvencio Agripino of Boardman: judgment for $388.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Natalia Arroyo of Hermiston: judgment for $7,813.64.
•Credits Inc. vs. Charles Richard Surber Jr. of Pendleton: judgment for $465.
•Credits Inc. vs. Karen Bond of Athena: judgment for $554.96.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Desiree Caye Stewart of Weston and Jeremy Allen Stewart of Milton-Freewater; Brian Dean Faro of Pendleton and Samantha Jean Zielke of Stanfield; Tera L. Kulhanek and Darren Kulhanek of Hermiston; Audella Rodriguez Rodriguez of Hermiston and Jose Alberto Rodriguez of Umatilla; Aaron J. Hall and Shawntae J. Hall f Milton-Freewater; Cristina Dawn Ferea and Rick Anderson Ferea of Pendleton; Holly Morfin of Hermiston and Juan Morfin of Umatilla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Stephanie Marie Windham, 24, and Aaron James Barney, 21, both of Pensacola, Fla.
Alyssa Lynn Jackson, 32, and Cody William Linkel, 35, both of Hermiston.
Tori Elaine Cate, 30, and Sergio Abel Loera, 39, both of Hermiston.
Kaylee Jade Hunter, 26, and Bryce Allan Linker, 25, both of Hermiston.
Mary Shae Hays, 29, and Jason Leon Thomas, 30, both of Archer City, Texas.
Whitney Nichole Stahl, 31, and Ryan Arlie Webb, 30, both of Adams.
Christina Brandi Fairbank, 44, and Bradley Todd Fairbank, 54, both of Pendleton.
Haley Justine Parsons, 24, and Troy Villarreal, 29, both of Hermiston.
Samuel Perez Perez, 33, and Ruth Chavez Garcia, 29, both of Hermiston.
Wendy Jean Bither, 49, and Gregory Edward Lum, 51, both of Hermiston.
Dwight Paget Thompson, 78, of Pendleton, and Stephanie Kay Wyckoff, 54, of Walla Walla.
Octavio Gutierrez, 32, and Dalia Maria Perez Cabrales, 27, both of Hermiston.
Emily Marie Lyle, 31, and Christopher Raymond Wellington, 30, both of Pendleton.
Nicholas Antonio Teixeira, 33, of Pendleton, and Sherrinia Tinag Schubert, 39, of Albany.
Courtney Kendall Mullis, 29, and Bo Francis Christianson, 32, both of Pendleton.
