Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Scott Lloyd Lee, 27, Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 15 days jail, 1 year post-prison supervision and $200 fine.
•Dylan Isaac Bursell, 27, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Class C Felony: sentenced to 12 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to a second count of Conspiracy to Commit Class C Felony: sentenced to 6 months jail, 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to a third count of Conspiracy to Commit Class C Felony: sentence to discharge.
•Darius Richard Polhamus, 26, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $400 fine, $1,600 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Christian Ryan Perkins, 21, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and 80 hours community service.
MISDEMEANOR
•Diana Lizbeth Moreno Aguirre, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Forgery II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $5,250 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Joshua Wayne Yeigh, 44, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $500 fine-suspended and $250 restitution.
•Breana Nichole Hodges Burke, 26, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Santos Domingo Garcia, 22, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Joey Martin Helsley, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Solicitation of Class C Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and 100 hours community service for each count; pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Joshua David Sauvie, 22, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass II: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Zina Alexei Afonin, 51, Portland, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 4 days jail, 176 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees (termination of Diversion Program).
•Jose Jesus Uribe Meza, 45, Milton-Freewater, was convicted of DUII: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $1,145 fine, $855 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael John Sobotta, 35, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Raymond Charles Heathman, 57, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and $456.56 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Joseph Eugene Astley, 33, Richland, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $400 fine, $600 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Jose Alberto Calderon, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $900 fine and $1,100 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Melvin Ray Mitchell, 62, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 14 days jail, 166 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $500 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, sentences to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Nationwide Northwest LLC vs. Nathan William Anton Butcher and Melinda Rae Butcher: seeks $6,195.55.
•Westlake Services LLC vs. Taulagi M. Sagote: seeks $12,144.13.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Alice Clinkenbeard of Pendleton: seeks $661.71.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Christina Lara of Milton-Freewater: seeks $371.62.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Blake C. Hahn and Melissa Thompson Wilson of Milton-Freewater: seeks $544.46.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Suzanne and Gerardo V. Buentello of Milton-Freewater: seeks $581.85.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Caitlin Brianne Bruse of Milton-Freewater: seeks $769.84.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Tyson A. and Jennifer L. Cross of Athena: seeks $426.82.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Pablo E. Andrade and Stephanie Meza Andrade of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,085.30.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Ramon Garcia Perales and Armandina Garcia of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,576.13.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Ricardo Diaz Perez of Milton-Freewater: seeks $523.01.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Antonio Z. and Elsa Ponce of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,302.08.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Rodney G. Reynolds of Umatilla: seeks $319.41.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Peggy Wallingford: seeks $824.27.
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. Audrey L. Warnick: seeks $2,663.75.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Thomas E. Bartalamay: seeks $2,244.77.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Dawn D. Viesca: seeks $1,415.31.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Robert Herrera: seeks $909.83.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Blanca E. Saldana of Milton-Freewater: seeks $448.39.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Stacy Murrel Smith and Landrie Smith of Athena: seeks $3,299.07.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Patsy Bethine Mettler of Athena: seeks $2,192.87.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Katherine M. Kautz of Umatilla: seeks $459.47.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Vicki Post of Pendleton: seeks $363.24.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jerry P. Reeves of Hermiston: seeks $2,079.70.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Cach LLC vs. Roberta J. Muth of Pilot Rock: judgment for $6,362.44.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Brice W. Green of Walla Walla: judgment for $860.24.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Eric S. Carlos of Athena: judgment for $908.64.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Michael Martinez and Tammy Martinez (Davis) of Pendleton: judgment for $540.87.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Margaret Anne and Jammie L. Fitzjarrell of Athena: judgment for $377.63.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Sean P. and Karrisa L. Cooper of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $315.44.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Rebekka D. Carpenter of La Grande: judgment for $614.80.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Emma N. O’Harrow of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,470.74.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Darin L. and Jamie M. Nauta of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,250.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. David Fear of Irrigon: judgment for $2,164.49.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Dakota P. and Katherine L. Lamunyon of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $542.66.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Alex Ramirez-Nava of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,267.12.
•Credits Inc. vs. Christopher M. and Shannon Elliott of Pendleton: judgment for $2,620.69.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dakota J. and Lorena Hodges of Umatilla: judgment for $647.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheryl D. McDonough of Boardman: judgment for $3,489.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Abran Perez and Bobbie Cardenas of Umatilla: judgment for $1,337.53.
•Credits Inc. vs. Steve and Teri Sue Desjadon of Umatilla: judgment for $6,456.21.
•John Bustard of Pendleton vs. The Brokerage House/The Rian Group of Portland: judgment for 867.50.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jessica Arnold of Pendleton: judgment for $1,000.02.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Rosa Castaneda of Hermiston: judgment for $1,631.17.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christopher Foreman of Hermiston: judgment for $2,075.77.
•Adair Homes Inc. vs. Wesley and Ashley Brooks of Pendleton: judgment for $94,363.21.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Shelby Lynn Almaguer of Pendleton andJason Aaron Almaguer of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Sammantha Rae Lemmon, 24, and Treston Gregory Maben, 24, both of Hermiston.
Patrick Lloyd Ebersol, 22, of Milton-Freewater, and Meredith Elaine Eberly, 24, of Ontario.
Brooke Rene Marshall, 21, and Jeffrey David Priester, 22, both of Pendleton.
Marshall Evans Mahan, 21, and Kayla Cheyanne Beirley, 20, both of Pasco, Wash.
Justin David Henderson, 40, and Angela Marie Taylor, 38, both of Hermiston.
Anna-Lee Michelle Waggoner, 36, and Ryan Chad Pearson, 39, both of Stanfield.
Bethany Fern Slayter, 24, and Angel Villanueva Tolentino, 27, both of Hermiston.
Anthony Steven Acosta, 42, and Teri Lee Logsdon, 33, both of Hermiston.
Anthony Marsh Asumendi Jr., 22, and Adrianne Michelle Browning, 21, both of Umatilla.
Beau Michael Morgan, 37, and Andrea Nicole Kauffman, 38, both of Hermiston.
