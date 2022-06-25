Sentences
The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
James Alan Lycett, 37, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of possession of a stolen vehicle; sentenced to 18 months probation and $2,761 in fines.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Craig Dean Arbogast, 55, and Donna Elisabeth Holley, 49, both of Echo.
Deborah Lynn Pearson, 67, and Frank James Lamar, 61, both of Pendleton.
Travis Boone Starke, 48, and Kristel Sharon Barry, 30, both of Hermiston.
Parker James Dean, 23, and Taylee Rae Harker, 22, both of Provo, Utah.
Juan Jose Pacheco, 31, and Anabel Coria, 33, both of Umatilla.
Paiton Michele Oliver, 28, and Chancellor Larry Kopacs, 32, both of Hermiston.
Ryan Richard Levy, 40, and Danielle Marie Breshears, 38, both of Pendleton.
Nickolas Mark Mulvihill, 32, and Kristin Alyse Baldwin, 33, both of Hermiston.
G. Ann Thomas, 71, and John Ericson Dokka, 73, both of Pendleton.
Heather Dawn Evans, 42, and Dean Russel Hartwig, 41, both of Hermiston.
Morganne Lee Cook, 21, of Hermiston, and Tyler Scott Hoerauf, 25, of Albany.
Angela Rose Bombaci, 37, of Lostine, and Zachary Steven Harvey, 33, of Walla Walla.
Joe Macias Alcaraz, 59, and Juana Arriaga Perez, 54, both of Umatilla.
Jeffrey Scott Knight, 25, and Ashlee Jean Rose, 25, both of Hermiston.
Tara Elaine Scheinost-Stewart, 39, and Austin John Watt, 29, both of SeaTac, Washington.
Tiana Chasney Penor, 37, and Derek Wayne Byrne, 41, both of Pasco.
Antonia Tejeda Alvarez, 62, and Hector Rodriguez Salazar, 61, both of Hermiston.
Matthew Scott Gordon, 21, and Samantha Marie Okaly, 22, both of Pendleton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.