Sentences

The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:

James Alan Lycett, 37, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of possession of a stolen vehicle; sentenced to 18 months probation and $2,761 in fines.

Marriages

Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:

Craig Dean Arbogast, 55, and Donna Elisabeth Holley, 49, both of Echo.

Deborah Lynn Pearson, 67, and Frank James Lamar, 61, both of Pendleton.

Travis Boone Starke, 48, and Kristel Sharon Barry, 30, both of Hermiston.

Parker James Dean, 23, and Taylee Rae Harker, 22, both of Provo, Utah.

Juan Jose Pacheco, 31, and Anabel Coria, 33, both of Umatilla.

Paiton Michele Oliver, 28, and Chancellor Larry Kopacs, 32, both of Hermiston.

Ryan Richard Levy, 40, and Danielle Marie Breshears, 38, both of Pendleton.

Nickolas Mark Mulvihill, 32, and Kristin Alyse Baldwin, 33, both of Hermiston.

G. Ann Thomas, 71, and John Ericson Dokka, 73, both of Pendleton.

Heather Dawn Evans, 42, and Dean Russel Hartwig, 41, both of Hermiston.

Morganne Lee Cook, 21, of Hermiston, and Tyler Scott Hoerauf, 25, of Albany.

Angela Rose Bombaci, 37, of Lostine, and Zachary Steven Harvey, 33, of Walla Walla.

Joe Macias Alcaraz, 59, and Juana Arriaga Perez, 54, both of Umatilla.

Jeffrey Scott Knight, 25, and Ashlee Jean Rose, 25, both of Hermiston.

Tara Elaine Scheinost-Stewart, 39, and Austin John Watt, 29, both of SeaTac, Washington.

Tiana Chasney Penor, 37, and Derek Wayne Byrne, 41, both of Pasco.

Antonia Tejeda Alvarez, 62, and Hector Rodriguez Salazar, 61, both of Hermiston.

Matthew Scott Gordon, 21, and Samantha Marie Okaly, 22, both of Pendleton.

