Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Walter McBride Roberts III, 28, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary: sentenced to 20 Months Oregon Department of Corrections, 3 years post-prison supervision, $250 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge; pleaded guilty to driving while suspended/revoked (misdemeanor): sentenced to $2,000 fine.
•Genaro Junior Rosales, 32, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service and $200 fine.
•Katherine Elizabeth Setzer, 36, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $200 fine.
•William Robert Murray, 52, Richland, Washington, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin: sentenced to 90 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision.
•Randy James Krieg, 66, Boise (ISCI), pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of vehicle: sentenced to 18 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to second-degree theft (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Danny Ray Nelson, 52, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 30 hours community service, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended.
•
MISDEMEANOR
•Bo Xavier Brause, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine.
•Maria Teresa Handley, 71, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit Class C/unclassified felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery: sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Gabriel Lee Bercier, 33, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine.
•Ronnie Simone Sampson, 24, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to third-degree escape and resisting arrest: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and 80 hours community service for each count, and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Kirsten Marie Terkelson, 36, La Grande, pleaded no contest to attempt to commit Class C/unclassified felony: sentence to discharge.
•Joanna Dawn Falconer, 30, Weston, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit Class C/unclassified felony: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Matthew Scott Montee, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Barbara Ann Hyde, 35, Prosser, Washington, pleaded guilty to second-degree disorderly conduct: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Ceaser Pablo, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus attorney fees.
•Curtiss Robert Pullum, 53, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Rashelle Marie Zacarias, 27, Pendleton, was convicted of DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Juan Manuel Torres Montes, 39, Stanfield, was convicted of fourth-degree assault: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Elsie Pearl Surface, 25, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $1,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Aaron Matthew Reinhard, 50, Imbler, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine, $3,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering another person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended for each count.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Elena K. VanPelt of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,048.97.
•United Finance Co. vs. Tyler Duran of Umatilla: seeks $4,635.13.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jamie Alsteen of Athena: seeks $5,385.67.
•Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Llanira Samora of Hermiston: seeks $3,326.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis Moreno of Hermiston: seeks $4,435.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alexis Michael Ayala of Irrigon: seeks $1,025.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ann M. Moe of Pendleton: seeks $584.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Miguel Campos of Umatilla: seeks $744.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Cheryl McDonough of Boardman: seeks $1,239.22.
•Credits Inc. vs. Eric and Kari Rodriguez of Pendleton: seeks $933.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arnulfo Zavala of Pendleton: seeks $449.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Julian Gutierrez of Boardman: seeks $9,891.70.
•Credits Inc. vs. Megan M. Stevens of Pendleton: seeks $541.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jose Garcia III and Sarah Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $635.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Miguel Carrillo of Hermiston: seeks $485.76.
•Credits Inc. vs. Veronica Guzman Mendoza of Umatilla: seeks $712.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Meghan S. Dirkes of Pendleton: seeks $1,059.93.
•Credits Inc. vs. Luis A. Gonzalez of Hermiston: seeks $1,583.05.
•Credits Inc. vs. Antonio Murguia Martinez of Hermiston: seeks $2,809.34.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ronald and Dora Paris of Hermiston: seeks $6,456.38.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stephanie and Rhyan Strouse of Pendleton: seeks $1,828.08.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Jacqueline E. Burden of Hermiston: seeks $301.62.
•Credits Inc. vs. Chad Rasmussen of La Grande: seeks $770.30.
•Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Sabrina Auble of Hermiston: seeks $1,287.37.
•Department Stores National Bank vs. Wendi Giles of Umatilla: seeks $2,658.42.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Lee-Ann K. Trevino of Pendleton: seeks $8,510.54.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Gregory Folckomer of Hermiston: seeks $6,467.43.
•Janet Runnion Koch of Pendleton vs. Webb Property Resources LLC, Donald Jennison Hartley Jr. and Karen L. Flagg of Pendleton: seeks $790.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Eugene M. Kohn: seeks $2,605.91.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Lisa L. Strutz (Rytting) and Ray Sinclair of Umatilla: seeks $512.35.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Darrell D. Lewis of Umatilla: seeks $341.34.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Laquita Markle of Pendleton: judgment for $915.69.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Esmeralda Rios of Hermiston: judgment for $986.27.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Blanca Castro of Stanfield: judgment for $1,197.14 and $1,186.78, in separate suits.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Natalie Lytton of Hermiston: judgment for $1,708.42.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Allyson Baker of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,441.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Marycruz Hurtado and Luis Saldana of Hermiston: judgment for $3,676.54.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rosario Zavala of Boardman: judgment for $359.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mindy McClure of Hermiston: judgment for $1,403.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Denise Sevilla of Hermiston: judgment for $924.71.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Lindsey Marie Parret and Terrence K. Parret of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Tyler James Neff, 29, and Ashley Leanne Bidlen, 29, both of Pendleton.
Amanda Jean Wyatt, 29, and Bryan Daniel Bates, 27, both of Milton-Freewater.
Chelsea Gwen Ridgley King, 29, and James Allen Prater, 28, both of Pendleton.
Brooklyn Justine Knode, 24, andJayden Michael Byrne, 23, both of Richland, Washington.
Taylor Ann Entze, 24, and Coby James Patterson, 33, both of Pendleton.
Derek Michael Turner, 35, and Katie Elizabeth Ellis, 28, both of Pendleton.
Laura Beatriz Rodriguez, 27, and Jerry Calvin Kendall, 34, both of Pendleton.
Yasmin Areli Mena Brito, 32, and Santos Ramon Juan, 40, both of Umatilla.
Marlene Stevenson, 60, and Michael Thomas Jackson Sr., 68, both of Pendleton.
Alicia Renae Kessler, 30, and Kyle Frederick James Roff, 34, both of Milton-Freewater.
Priscilla Velia Bernal, 25, and Erik Lemus, 25, both of Hermiston.
Zach Stephen Bartlow, 27, of Keizer, and Kalee Camille Walchli, 23, of Stanfield.
Jillian Nicole Crawford, 33, and Jack Emery Ray, 25, both of Kuna, Idaho.
Michael Wayne Liles, 29, and Nicole Dawn Demaster, 29, both of Hermiston.
