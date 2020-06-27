Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Angel Santiago Lemus, 19, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $800 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Antonio Zacharia Sanchez, 38, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to Aggravated Harassment: sentenced to 30 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), $200 fine and restitution to be determined.
•Bill Wayne Snyder II, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as Sex Offender II: sentenced to 180 days jail.
MISDEMEANOR
•Ashley Ann Duran, 28, Albany, pleaded guilty to three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Class C Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 25 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,650 fine-suspended for each count.
•David Allen Harris, 29, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Juan Carlos Linare Escobar, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Luis Mesteth Aguilar, 34, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Eliborio Guzman, 74, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine, $1,900 fine-suspended, $12,949.48 restitution and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Raul Collazo Cintron, 25, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 7 days jail, 173 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $3,000 fine, $3,250 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to $1,000 fine.
•Jennifer Kalee Luchi, 36, Baker City, pleaded guilty to Possession of Forged Instrument I: sentenced to 30 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Alan Louis Porter, 64, North Powder, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Crystal Lee McKee, 36, Athena, pleaded no contest to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Robert David Clark, 39, Hermiston, was convicted of Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to restitution, to be determined (sentence discharged).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jeri Gossett of Hermiston: seeks $984.91.
•Second Round LP vs. William J. Patterson of Hermiston: seeks $2,808.87.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Larissa Mae Ritzer and Michael Leon Ritzer of Hermiston.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jeffrey Astudillo, 37, and Magda Reyes, 35, both of Umatilla.
McKinzey Rae Phillips, 22, and Nathan Roy Barnes, 32, both of Hermiston.
Brooke Rene Marshall, 21, and Jeffrey David Priester, 22, both of Pendleton.
Juan Manuel Jauregui, 44, and Fernanda Saray Tostado, 34, both of Umatilla.
Anna-Lee Michelle Waggoner, 36, and Ryan Chad Pearson, 39, both of Stanfield.
Jennifer Denise Caswell, 37, and August Glenn Stanger, 50, both of Pendleton.
Jessie James Seholm, 40, and Jennifer Nichole Follett, 40, both of Hermiston.
Christopher Charles Daugherty, 43, and Tabetha Jean Koehler, 32, both of Pendleton.
Melissa Sue Cossitt, 33, and Cody Lee Britton, 41, both of Pendleton.
Beau Michael Morgan, 37, and Andrea Nicole Kauffman, 38, both of Hermiston.
