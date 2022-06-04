The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Sullivan Little Whistle Jim, 29, of Pendleton, was convicted of a 2022 charge of felony fourth-degree assault; sentenced to two years, six months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time in jail and two years post-prison supervision.
Diego Antonio Hill, 32, of Umatilla, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 10 days in the Umatilla County Jail, two years of probation and a fine of $1,250.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Kassidy Nicole Kralman, 26, and Brittany Marie Thomas, 24, both of Walla Walla.
Taylor Dawn Peck, 29, and Dylan Matthew Shubin, 28, both of Hermiston.
Colton Wayne Irwin, 21, and Gisselle Paredes Saldana, 22, both of Hermiston.
Martina Sandoval Rodriguez, 63, and Filiberto Medel Mendoza, 59, both of Hermiston.
Karen Antoinette Denight, 37, and Blane Philip Taylor, 29, both of Pendleton.
Megan Marie Babcock, 31, and Scott Lee Perkins II, 24, both of Richland.
Matthew Earl Twomey, 33, and Paige Briana Sherman, 32, both of West Richland.
Amy Cathleen Anderson, 47, and Jeffry Leon Ball, 48, both of Pendleton.
Diane Millicent Mallon, 41, and Derek Lee Johnston, 44, both Pasco.
Payton Taylor Jordan, 29, of Pendleton, and William Wade Tresidder, 36, of August, Georgia.
Kiauna Loree Fritz, 26, and Travis Ryan Sells, 27, both of Stanfield.
