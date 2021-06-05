Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Jason Michael Francisco Garza, 31, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked (misdemeanor): sentenced to 60 days jail and $400 fine, plus attorney fees; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant and three additional counts of Driving While Suspended/Revoked (misdemeanors): sentences to discharge.
•Jason Ralph Duffy, 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 30 days jail1 year post-prison supervision and $300 fine.
•Aaron Dewayne Luther Gordon, 27, Bradenton, Fla., pleaded guilty to Attempt to Elude Police: sentence to discharge; pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant (misdemeanor): sentenced to 60 days jail.
•Tyler James Schachtsick, 32, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Robbery II: sentenced to 70 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Kidnapping II: sentenced to 75 months Oregon DOC, $200 fine and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jesse Francisco Martinez, 25, Yakima, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units40 hours community service and $500 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I: sentence to discharge.
•Amanda Dawn Liebegott, 38, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police on Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 55 days jail and $100 fine.
•Everett Steven Payne, 35, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 85 days jail and $100 fine.
•Juan Rodriguez Pacheco, 50, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentenced to 5 days jail, 175 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and 40 hours community service for each count, and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Sheena Lynn Vaughn, 37, Kennewick, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Cody Mykel Holland, 31, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees.
•Jeffery Richard Schiller, 39, Echo, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 3 days jail, 177 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 120 hours community service, $1,600 fine, $400 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Second Round Sub LLC vs. Kari Randall of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,729.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Vidal Vilchis Balderrama of Plymouth, Wash.: seeks $2,168.42.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shawn Hams of Pendleton: seeks $4,526.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Duchaine P. Kirby Scott of Hermiston: seeks $2,478.73.
•Credits Inc. vs. Mindy L. McClure of Hermiston: seeks $1,525.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica Mejia of Hermiston: seeks $962.66.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria G. Navarro of Hermiston: seeks $786.63.
•Credits Inc. vs. Angel Renee Neider of Hermiston: seeks $471.71.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott and Beann Smith of Hermiston: seeks $1,027.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Melody K. and Benjamin L. Tucker of Arlington: seeks $1,249.80.
•Credits Inc. vs. James Duvall of Hermiston: seeks $5,909.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. Humberto Garcia Alvarez of Hermiston: seeks $3,789.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Shayne McCartney of Irrigon: seeks $407.88.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott and Sherri Morris of Stanfield: seeks $503.27.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jessica and Kristopher Jenson of Pendleton: seeks $1,325.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Naomi A. and Richard Oertwich of Pendleton: seeks $515.90.
•Credits Inc. vs. Connie and James D. Thurman Jr. of Stanfield: seeks $9,566.22.
•Capital One Bank vs. Casie E. Schafer Cranston of Hermiston: seeks $5,716.44.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Karl Rhinhart of Helix: seeks $1,556.44.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michael P. Taylor of Pendleton: seeks $8,712.42.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. David M. Nicholas of Pendleton: seeks $15,250.14.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Timothy Collett of Umatilla: seeks $1,245.31.
•Israel Jacob Villarreal dba His and Her LLC Bliss Salon and Spa of Kennewick vs. Alex Pennington of Hermiston: seeks $600.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Capital One Bank vs. Dewy L. McBride of Pendleton: judgment for $5,922.40.
•Capital One Bank vs. Stephen L. Draper of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,097.12.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Stephanie D. Martin: judgment for $1,011.59.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Blanca Escobar: judgment for $2,217.21.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Virginia M. Wheeler: judgment for $1,174.90.
•PYOD LLC vs. Citlalli Rome: judgment for $1,765.80.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. James W. Pooley: judgment for $8,853.35.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. James Michael Thompson of Pendleton: judgment for $1,632.85.
•Oregon Community Credit Union vs. Savannah D. and Ricardo Reyes of Hermiston: judgment for $10,000.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura E. Huizar De La Paz of Hermiston: judgment for $1,919.34.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Theresa Ann Ulrich and Curtis Keith Ulrich of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Jeffrey Michael Neher, 31, and Madlyn Kate Hair, 28, both of Walla Walla.
Rodney Jeffrey Dean Carey Jr., 21, and Amaya Jade Renner, 20, both of Hermiston.
Bailee Linn Debord, 22, and Robert Byron Hoeper-Phillips, 29, both of Hermiston.
Jordan Nichole Lee Connell, 28, of Boardman, and Charles Patrick Cimmiyotti, 27, of Hermiston.
Christopher Allen Mackey, 52, and Loretta Lynne Thomas, 53, both of Pendleton.
Abel Rodriguez, 25, and Genevieve Saretta-Lee McFarlane, 21, both of Hermiston.
Timothy Aaron Speir, 40, and Valerie Mae Van Kol, 40, both of Umatilla.
Kylara Lynn Ward, 29, and Vincent Everett Lewis, 27, both of Umatilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.