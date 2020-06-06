Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Robert Edwin Cool, 33, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 1 month jail and $200 fine.
•Garrett Luke Pruitt Rexroad, 30, Culver, pleaded guilty to Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police, Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to $200 fine for each count; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 34, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 90 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision.
•Roger Kelly Quinn, 51, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 25 days jail and 1 year post-prison supervision.
•Troy Lain Heckman, 58, Lebanon, pleaded guilty to Violating a Court’s Stalking Protective Order: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $900 fine and $1,100 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Jonathan Travis Stowers Pells, 25, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 80 hours community service, $750 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm: sentenced to $100 fine.
•Brandon Eligh Stapleton, 19, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Troy Damon Kellett, 58, Tehachapi, Calif., pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection with Citation/Warrant: sentence to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•David W. Hackler and Dun-Rollin Mobile Home Park of Hermiston vs. Robert A. Casteel, Patricia A. Casteel, Pete Casteel and Josh Davis: seeks $283,360.68.
•Jenifer A. Stone vs. Alexis J. Johnston and Carol Lee Hull: seeks $315,963.14.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Leighton Halligan of Pendleton: seeks $378.87.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Joseph and Barbara A. Augustine of Hermiston: seeks $447.77.
•United Finance Co. vs. Gloria Flores of Umatilla: seeks $1,610.53.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jose Chavez Gonzalez of Umatilla: seeks $1,427.55.
•United Finance Co. vs. Astoria Thompson of Pendleton: seeks $2,075.10.
•United Finance Co. vs. Gilberto Solis Esquivel of Hermiston: seeks $1,175.33.
•United Finance Co. vs. Rickey Sanchez Villagomez of Boardman: seeks $4,006.91.
•United Finance Co. vs. Erik Estrada of Pendleton: seeks $2,937.98.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Christopher J. Dacus of Pendleton: seeks $520.31.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. John and Laura Calhoun of Hermiston: seeks $304.54.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rachel Luke of Pendleton: judgment for $2,546.34.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Peggy Parisien of Umatilla: judgment for $8,155.53.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. John H. Miller of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $263.61.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Amy Gomez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,561.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Lowery and Rainey Harris of Hermiston: judgment for $1,266.45.
•Credits Inc. vs. John R. and Jillian Vanfossen of Irrigon: judgment for $6,359.88.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Miranda Kay Bloom of Pendleton and Jason Lynn Bloom of Hermiston; Christie Lee Sutherland and Michael Ray Sutherland of Stanfield; Carlos H. Perez Cano of Umatilla and Elva DelaPaz Macias of Irrigon.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Hector Cisneros Jr., 48, and Stacy Dawn Jenkins, 47, both of Kennewick, Wash.
Samantha Jo Vermillion, 31, and Wendell Cody Collins Sr., 32, both of Stanfield.
Samantha Rachelle Balentine, 28, and Robert Cody Humphrey, 29, both of Walla Walla, Wash.
Kristen Lorene Ball, 33, of Pendleton, and Jonathan David Dornfeld, 32, of Gresham.
Candace Marie Pointer, 28, and David Duane Wright, 28, both of Pendleton.
Jeremy Petre Lasater, 50, and Riann Rachelle Roggiero, 43, both of Athena.
April Lynn Dawson, 49, and Daniel Ivan Martindale Jr., 72, both of Hermiston.
Joann Lee Bamford, 68, and James Brent Morrison, 70, both of Milton-Freewater.
Kristi Rae Lambert, 32, and Austin Keith Rogers, 26, both of Stanfield.
Aubrey Monika Buzzi, 22, and Tate Michael Anderson, 25, both of Pendleton.
